The New Normal – Unexplained Deaths…

23Jun

Young people dying in their sleep is now happening on a regular basis

Here’s the latest victim. I wonder what the cause is? It only started happening after the vaccines rolled out, and it’s ONLY happening to vaccinated people. The CDC refuses to investigate…

No doubt this trend will continue as I pointed out in my earlier article that these are not isolated cases at all. All the dead healthy young people who died in their sleep were all vaccinated with the COVID vaccines. That’s the one thing they all have in common.

So we now have 8 black swans this year, and none that I’m aware of before that (and I’m 65 years old).

Fortunately for the vaccine makers, no health authority in the world is investigating these deaths because healthy young people dying in their sleep is the new normal.

Editor writes…

We’re now at the stage with the consequences of this vaccine mania where many, if not most, of us will know of cases of sudden illness or the death of people we’ve known who were vaccinated.  I know of one where a perfectly healthy, middle-aged working woman who was totally on board with the whole Covid industry, kept every rule, defended the rule-makers, suddenly became seriously ill post-vaccine; she is now unlikely to ever return to her “old self”, having suffered a stroke, and is likely to require professional care in the near future, according to her family – who do not connect this sudden, very serious, life-changing illness with the vaccine.

Not only are these mounting cases of sudden illnesses and deaths not being attributed to the vaccine, but the pressure to keep vaccinating continues apace.  The vaccination centre near my home, for example, continues to welcome a steady flow of those willing to take the jab.   Your thoughts…

  • westminsterfly Reply

    Yes, they’ve even coined a name for it now:- ‘SADS’ – Sudden Adult Death Syndrome – but the MSM have studiously avoided linking SADS with the jab. And as you say, not just deaths but illnesses as well. My mother has dementia and has been triple-jabbed (against my will – long story) and has now recently developed a heart condition called atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat) so is now on a load of different meds, whereas before that, apart from her dementia, she was 100% physically healthy. We asked the doctor is this could be connected to her dementia, and he said no. So what caused it then? My money is on the jabs.

    June 23, 2022 at 11:08 am
    • Andrew Q Reply

      Indeed, SADS has its own NHS webpage all of a sudden. It’s basically another name for death by covid injection. The same injections that the Vatican produced a commemorative coin for this week showing adults inflicting this “protection” on a masked child. Absolutely disgusting.

      June 23, 2022 at 11:28 am
  • westminsterfly Reply

    Andrew Q
    Have you also noticed the incessant TV adverts about shingles (we never had those adverts before the jab) and also in the press today, the re-emergence of diseases like polio, TB and typhoid, which are all becoming drug-resistant. While a lot of the latter is fuelled by immigration from Third World countries with poor hygiene/sanitation, I also think that the jab has compromised peoples’ immune systems, making them more susceptible to illness/death. And as you say, the Vatican commemorates this scandal. Couldn’t make it up.

    June 23, 2022 at 11:42 am
    • Andrew Q Reply

      Westminsterfly

      Isn’t it also interesting that most of the big players in the COVID scam are also very keen on population reduction. I suppose they’re attaining this partly through SADS but also through the disrupting of menstruation cycles, increased miscarriages and reduced sperm count. Then there are the adjunct “treatments” that kill the frail and elderly like midazolam as used to murder so many care home residents over the past 2 years. This is evil and long-planned.

      June 23, 2022 at 11:55 am

