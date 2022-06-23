The New Normal – Unexplained Deaths…

So we now have 8 black swans this year, and none that I’m aware of before that (and I’m 65 years old).

Fortunately for the vaccine makers, no health authority in the world is investigating these deaths because healthy young people dying in their sleep is the new normal.

Read this article in full here

Editor writes…

We’re now at the stage with the consequences of this vaccine mania where many, if not most, of us will know of cases of sudden illness or the death of people we’ve known who were vaccinated. I know of one where a perfectly healthy, middle-aged working woman who was totally on board with the whole Covid industry, kept every rule, defended the rule-makers, suddenly became seriously ill post-vaccine; she is now unlikely to ever return to her “old self”, having suffered a stroke, and is likely to require professional care in the near future, according to her family – who do not connect this sudden, very serious, life-changing illness with the vaccine.

Not only are these mounting cases of sudden illnesses and deaths not being attributed to the vaccine, but the pressure to keep vaccinating continues apace. The vaccination centre near my home, for example, continues to welcome a steady flow of those willing to take the jab. Your thoughts…