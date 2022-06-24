US Supreme Court Ruling Saves Unborn Lives – Angry “Catholic” Joe Biden “Stunned”… Plonker!

24Jun

US Supreme Court Ruling Saves Unborn Lives – Angry “Catholic” Joe Biden “Stunned”… Plonker!

Politicians, China, Bible, Morals, Fatima, Synod on Family, The Catholic Church, Papacy, Pro-life, Pope Francis, Vatican, Family, Miracles, Abortion, Amoris Laetitia, Bishops, Apparitions, Judgement, Science, Russia, Health, Supernatural, Politics, USA, Tradition, Socialism, Communism, Marxism, International , , , , 7 Comments

From Online Commentary…

This court just saved an average of 500,000 babies lives a year. They are celebrating in heaven.

Your thoughts…   

Comments (7)

  • Warydoom Reply

    All I can say is “Thank you, dear Lord for having mercy on us and all the little babies who will be saved through this courageous act on the part of the Supreme Court”.

    And Joe is no Catholic!

    June 25, 2022 at 12:00 am
    • editor Reply

      Warydoom,

      “Joe is no Catholic!”

      Hence the inverted commas!

      June 25, 2022 at 12:04 am
  • RCAVictor Reply

    The front page of the Gateway Pundit says it all: civil war imminent in America.

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/

    June 25, 2022 at 12:01 am
    • editor Reply

      RCA Victor,

      It’s just gone midnight here, and I was tempted to hold off posting this thread until that “civil war” broke out (possibly as soon as tomorrow) because there is no doubt whatsoever that those bloodthirsty enemies of the unborn are just itching to take to the streets.

      God help America…

      June 25, 2022 at 12:06 am
      • Andrew Q

        It will be interesting to see how access to murder babies pans out now that the decision has been handed back to the individual states. It will clearly be easier in some states than others. An important battle has been won but the war is nowhere near concluded

        (And let’s not forget to pray and campaign about the increasing slaughter here in the UK. 99% of which is funded through the NHS as “healthcare”.)

        June 25, 2022 at 12:26 am
      • Lily

        Andrew Q,

        The difference between the USA and the UK is that there is a very active pro-life movement over there, not so here. The pro-lifers are very lax IMHO, and don’t do much at all in the way of protesting. Even the annual 40 days for life is a prayer vigil, nothing more, you are not allowed to speak to passers by to explain to them what it is about and how evil abortion actually is. The Americans are actively pro-life, over here it’s a passive pro-life movement. I never donate to pro-life groups because of that. When the SPUC collection comes to our church, I do not give them a penny.

        June 25, 2022 at 9:37 am
  • Lily Reply

    President Trump has said God made this decision – this is mentioned in this typically biased BBC report, although the part of the report where people are interviewed outside the Supreme Court is reasonably fair IMHO. The rest, not. Like the staffer in the abortion clinic now closed, who cries and says she is saying sorry to women who cannot now get an abortion, too bad if your boyfriend beats you up and rapes you every day. As if that women should not be heading OUT of that relationship, to safety, killing her child seems to be the only option, as far as these pro-abortionists are concerned.

    June 25, 2022 at 9:34 am

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

15May

The World Health Organisation Pandemic Treaty – Groundwork For One-World Government…

Clara on the YouTube Platform writes... "I’m surrounded by madness... My mother…is... read more

18Jun

If I hear “stay safe” one more time, I’ll…

Comment:  I know that people mean well, but every time someone in... read more

06Aug

Aristotle: Friends Essential For a Life Well-Lived…But ARE They – Really?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F18kSA8OxqY Comment:  Studies show that having a good network of friends contributes to... read more

25Jun

English Catholics Challenge Lockdown in Court – Praying to St Thomas More!

Editor writes... One of our English readers has been emailing to inform... read more

03Jun

Trump Visit: Khan Guilty of Inciting Hatred? Think Name-calling “Fascist” – NOT Funny

Comment The above video interview dates from President Trump's previous visit to... read more

27Mar

Holy Week Reflection – Blog Closed to Comments: Reopens, Easter Sunday…

Abp. Viganò reflects on Easter 2021 in light of coronavirus tyranny If... read more

17Nov

Turmoil USA: Tucker Carlson Quotes Archbishop Viganò’s Letter to President Trump

For the third time, the above video has been removed on... read more

08May

SSPX: Church Militant Guilty of Peddling Sleaze

Editor, Catholic Truth, writes... Our blogger, Athanasius, has now studied the... read more

27May

Church Decline – Laity to Blame… Really?

Editor writes... It is worth reflecting on the above short video discussion... read more

31Jan

Defend Donald – Sign Counter-Petition

MORE than 1.6 million Britons have signed a petition calling for... read more

%d bloggers like this: