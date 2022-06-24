US Supreme Court Ruling Saves Unborn Lives – Angry “Catholic” Joe Biden “Stunned”… Plonker!editor
From Online Commentary…
This court just saved an average of 500,000 babies lives a year. They are celebrating in heaven.
Your thoughts…
All I can say is “Thank you, dear Lord for having mercy on us and all the little babies who will be saved through this courageous act on the part of the Supreme Court”.
And Joe is no Catholic!
Warydoom,
“Joe is no Catholic!”
Hence the inverted commas!
The front page of the Gateway Pundit says it all: civil war imminent in America.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
RCA Victor,
It’s just gone midnight here, and I was tempted to hold off posting this thread until that “civil war” broke out (possibly as soon as tomorrow) because there is no doubt whatsoever that those bloodthirsty enemies of the unborn are just itching to take to the streets.
God help America…
It will be interesting to see how access to murder babies pans out now that the decision has been handed back to the individual states. It will clearly be easier in some states than others. An important battle has been won but the war is nowhere near concluded
(And let’s not forget to pray and campaign about the increasing slaughter here in the UK. 99% of which is funded through the NHS as “healthcare”.)
Andrew Q,
The difference between the USA and the UK is that there is a very active pro-life movement over there, not so here. The pro-lifers are very lax IMHO, and don’t do much at all in the way of protesting. Even the annual 40 days for life is a prayer vigil, nothing more, you are not allowed to speak to passers by to explain to them what it is about and how evil abortion actually is. The Americans are actively pro-life, over here it’s a passive pro-life movement. I never donate to pro-life groups because of that. When the SPUC collection comes to our church, I do not give them a penny.
President Trump has said God made this decision – this is mentioned in this typically biased BBC report, although the part of the report where people are interviewed outside the Supreme Court is reasonably fair IMHO. The rest, not. Like the staffer in the abortion clinic now closed, who cries and says she is saying sorry to women who cannot now get an abortion, too bad if your boyfriend beats you up and rapes you every day. As if that women should not be heading OUT of that relationship, to safety, killing her child seems to be the only option, as far as these pro-abortionists are concerned.