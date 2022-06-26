Glasgow Prepares for Synod 2021-2023 – Beware!editor
Editor writes…
Father John Campbell is the priest in charge of the Synod preparations in the Archdiocese of Glasgow. This makes about as much sense as appointing Kim Jong-un to lead a pro-democracy march in Beijing. Think about that, watch the video clip, and read on, to see if you agree.
If you’ve watched the above video carefully, listened closely, you’ll understand why we, each of us, need to keep our critical faculty razer sharp, when listening to contemporary priests. So much talk about prayer, so many tips for praying well, blah blah, and then the quietly delivered heresies – in this case thinly disguised as praise for Our Lady “… [who] despite the stress of single motherhood” [despite not having an important job, being socially unimportant – I paraphrase; scroll to around 11.30 ff to get the exact words] “attracted the attention of God, because of her passion for the divine, and that passion was infectious”.
Given that there is very little mention of Our Lady in the New Testament, I can’t imagine from whence Rev Campbell gets that information – he makes Our Lady sound like a zealous member of the first century equivalent of the Legion of Mary; this is typical modernism, make-it-up-as-you-go-along, we can always use a new Gospel, yet, Fr Campbell has not picked up the much more important facts about Our Lady, which are as follows, using his ABC (our GIM) methodology…
G “I will put enmities between thee and the woman, and thy seed and her seed; she shall crush thy head, and thou shalt lie in wait for her heel.” (Genesis 3:15)
I “Behold, a virgin shall conceive and bear a Son…” (Isaiah 7:14)
M “And thou, Bethlehem, Ephrata, art a little one among the thousands of Juda: out of thee shall he come forth unto me that is to be the ruler in Israel: and his going forth is from the beginning, from the days of eternity. Therefore will he give them up even till the time wherein she that travaileth shall bring forth: and the remnant of his brethren shall be converted to the children of Israel. (Micheas 5:2-3)
So, that’s GIM (Old Testament Books: Genesis, Isaiah, Micheas): One hopes that’s clarified things somewhat, because Our Lady wasn’t an afterthought, someone whom God saw and thought “She’ll do nicely, although she’s not quite the right social class, hasn’t got a great job – and she’s unmarried. Pity about that…” As if.
Far from it. Right at the beginning of the world, when our first parents fell prey to the temptation to pride and disobedience when they took it into their silly heads to challenge God’s law, God reveals that Our Lady would crush that same tempter. Whether she looked up, down, sideways, whatever, when the Angel appeared to announce this great privilege to her, is entirely irrelevant. And by the way it’s true – I tell visitors to look up when walking around the city of Glasgow; there is some terrific architecture, Fr Campbell is right about that – and about the cracks and holes in the road. Well, as they say, even a broken clock is right twice a day 😀
It is dispiriting, though, to hear, yet again, the falsehood that Our Lady was an unmarried mother, as if God would DO that – waive aside His own Moral Law to make His Mother look like a sinner. I’ve written on this subject, goodness knows how many times, both in the newsletter and on this blog and I’m not about to repeat myself yet again, except to say that Our Lady and St Joseph were married. According to the Jewish marriage ceremonies at the time, they were technically married. They had completed the first part of the marriage ceremony:
This first stage of marriage is not a preliminary agreement to contract a marriage at a future date (like the western concept of engagement), but an integral component of the two-step marriage process. The betrothal portion is a sort of inchoate marriage; from that point onward, the couple is considered married. Until the second step is taken, however, the bride may not cohabit with the groom (or any other man). In this social suspension that marks the difficult transition from the single life to the married state, the couple is together yet apart. Until the twelfth century, this first stage of marriage lasted up to one year in order to make preparations for the final step. The second stage of the marriage process is the consummation. It is alternatively termed nissuin, meaning elevation of status, from nassa, coming by carriage from the father’s home to the groom’s; or chuppah, wedding canopy. Source – Chabad.org
As I say, I’m not going to repeat myself on the matter of the marriage of Our Lady and St Joseph – they were married. That’s it. Our Lady was not a single mother. I refuse to keep repeating myself. 😀
Having established that Fr John Campbell is no Thomas Aquinas, then, we ought to ask ourselves why on earth he is charged with leading the Synod preparations for the Church in Glasgow. There are a number of reasons why I’m asking myself that same question, but then I have the advantage of having a tad more information to hand than you’ll find up there in that video, with its theological whoppers. Just one example… last time he got a mention in our newsletter (referencing a service in his church some years ago now, he wrote to thank me for the free advertisement! Cheeky!) But, for the purpose of this thread – it’s long enough, already – let’s just read something of what he’s hoping to gain from the pesky Synod. Below, referring to the Synod document, Fr Campbell writes to his brother priests:
Throughout this process these past few months, it’s so blatantly obvious that many of our people are so grateful for the faith they have been given. They appreciate our parishes, they appreciate our schools. And they want better. They care about their parishes, they care about those who do not get the same out of the gift of faith they have, and they are open hearted and open handed and wish them to get from it what they get from it. This document is a huge testimony to the faith of the people of Glasgow. But our faithful people know all is not well – they desire change, not for change’s sake but for the sake of the gospel- and its credibility. Our people want an inclusive church, a dynamic church, an open church. A church involved with the big questions of today, not hiding in a false notion of the past and arguing over minutia.
There is a desirefor development, for growth, for faith, for God. We need to harness this desire at parish level, at school level , at deanery level at diocesan level and at the level of the universal church… When the document was handed to the Archbishop at a beautiful sung Evening Prayer for Corpus Christi in our Cathedral, expertly led by the Saint Mungo’s Singers, Archbishop Nolan reflected on how it’s easy to accept that Jesus is present in the Eucharist (It was Vespers of Corpus Christi) but maybe we are not so used to reflecting on the Holy Spirit dwelling within and working in each other. We have shared and talked, reflected and prayed. Now it time to move with the Spirit’s guidance and continue to walk together as companions on the way guided by the Holy Spirit of God. (Emphasis added).
The actual Synod Document can be read in full on the website of the Archdiocese of Glasgow here but there’s nothing new. It’s the same old, same old, trying to create a Church without sacraments, dogma or discipline. Everybody is to be welcomed. No Law. No rules. Not like my friends’ houses where I have to remove my shoes to preserve that new (who’s kidding who) carpet, and I smoke only if I’m in a hurry to see the other side of the front door without delay. Happily I don’t smoke. I just hope they don’t change the rules about bringing chocolates… In this ever-new “Synod Church” anything goes, everybody is welcome, especially unrepentant public sinners. You shot your granny at point blank range? Who cares? Jesus loves you, we’re non-judgmental here, and while you really should not have shot your granny, your same-sex partnership is none of our business. You’re OK with it, we’re OK with it. We’re non-judgmental – did I mention that?
When I discover that priests who are known to be public dissenters are given important positions in any diocese, I ask myself, how must the faithful clergy feel? How does anyone feel in any walk of life when they are overlooked for something, a promotion perhaps, in favour of someone who is unqualified or – in the case of a heretic, whether material or formal – someone from whom the people should be protected, not find presented to them as a leader. It is clear from the Synod document(s) that the contributions come from an uninformed laity, people who fail to understand that no synod on earth can change God’s Laws, or change the hierarchical structure of Christ’s Church. No synod can permit the ordination of women or approve “alternative sexual orientations”.
Breaking News…
In fact, though, as we are going to press, I’m hearing that there are some lay people around quoting their priest, in at least one deanery, who has challenged the Synod document(s); nobody was asking for women’s ordination and the recognition of “alternative sexual orientations” in his deanery… So, what’s going on? Is Fr Campbell not just making up his very own Marian Theology, but the survey results as well? Whatever next! C’mon… Gimme a break. Does this give us hope – that the faithful in Glasgow are not all modernists, ecumenists, heretics, schismatics, you name it? Is this one of those rare “Alleluia”! (post Vatican II) moments? Smile, you read it here first 😀
Your thoughts…
PS – It’s only a detail, I know, and it’s some years now since I read the life of Pope Saint Pius X, but my memory of the incident recounted by Fr Campbell in the above video is somewhat different from his account. Unless I’m mistaken (and it did happen once, back in the day), it was the saint’s mother who asked to kiss his ring and it was Pius who pointed to her wedding ring and said “But for your [wedding] ring, I wouldn’t have this ring.” That fits the character of the saint, better – I just cannot imagine him extending his hand for his mother to kiss his ring, as in a sort of command; that’s not the beautifully humble Giuseppe Sarto, who impressed my anything-but-humble-self when I read (not one, come to think of it, but two accounts of) his life story. Just a detail, as I say, but I’m not in the mood to let the Rev Campbell off the hook, even a small hook, not at all, not today.
Comments
The trouble is with all these kind of ‘talking shops’ (‘synods’, whatever you want to call them) is that the people who are usually attracted to them, and whose voices are overwhelmingly heard, are the professional dissidents (like the LGBT or women’s ordination brigades) and the ‘chatterati’ type middle-class, well-heeled people with time on their hands to be able to attend to things like this. The vast majority of pew-sitters who are busy working, putting food on the table, trying to figure out how this or that bill is going to be paid, bringing up their own families, dealing with issues relating to ageing parents, etc, etc, just haven’t got the time for this claptrap. They’re too busy living the Faith, not talking about it. So the results are always skewed towards minority agendas and elites, who think that the Gospels and the perennial teachings of the Church don’t apply to them, or are changeable by their involvement in a ‘synod’.
As regards the points made here, most of these were covered in our Religious Leaving Certificate which defined one as competent to teach in a Catholic school. I’d have thought that all priests would be up to that standard at least.
Just one silly comment from me. If ” it’s easy to accept that Jesus is present in the Eucharist “, why are there so many Protestants?
When I look at photos of clergy, as above, why do I think of St John Vianney?
Editor
My first impression of Fr. Campbell, and this, I think, is true of many priests today, is that he looks and sounds like a bloke in the pub; doesn’t seem to have that priestly presence the clergy once had en masse. I know a few Glasgow priests who still possess that priestliness, but it’s because they’re Traditional in theology and in their devotions.
Like you, I noted immediately the subtle heresy when he spoke of Our Blessed Lady as “a single mother”. I was somewhat prepared for it when he started talking like a Protestant, referring to “Mary” rather than the Blessed Virgin, as though she were just some average young mother of gifted son rather than the Mother of the Son of God.
You can read these Modernists like a book. I would suggest that Fr. Campbell’s head isn’t just up in the air, it’s in the clouds. These Modernists are destroyers of souls with their penchant for emptying the Gospels of the supernatural in order to turn our divine religion into humanism. Best thing for all Catholics who are Catholics is to give their Synod as wide a body swerve as we would a black mass.
How ironic that Fr. Campbell should make reference to St. Pius X, the anti-Modernist Pope, while preaching a perverted Modernist Gospel and undermining Traditional forms of prayer (on one’s knees) Lucifer is having a ball with the clergy in our time!
Athanasius that’s what got me in this Video Clip calling The Mother of God Mary . It always to me smacks of Ecumenicism and Catholics don’t do Ecumenicism or at least Faithful Catholics don’t do it and we know the reason why. Also as the ED says about Our Lady being an unmarried Mother. Where do these Priests read scripture off ,the Mormons.
Whether it’s a Moderater of The Church of Scotland we always have to give way Never the Protestants . In fact the last time I went to an Ecumenicism service about 18 Years ago the Moderater who was a Woman spoke at it . In one Sentence She would say God The Father and in the Next God The Mother and not once did She make reference to Our Lady.
Well why should She as She doesn’t believe. As for these Sinnods ED we know that it is Bergoglio trying to make Sodomy a Sin of the Past.
There was a photo of Scotlands Bishops on some Facebook Blog and I was going to put a Comment on asking the real reason why Our Latin Mass on a Sunday was stopped. But I have already Emailed the culprit as I have said and never got an answer so what’s the use.
Dear friends
Editor Athanasius
“Oh what a deadly game we weave when we first practice to deceive”
Like you this entire project should be boycotted by Catholics who hold to the Supernatural Catholic Faith in terms of doctrine, liturgy and morals.
They are purveyors of the heresy of Modernism. His remarks regarding Our Blessed Mother had alarm bells ringing when l heard them. Heresy without a doubt.
It is incredulous – but not surprising that they make reference to a great and saintly Pope as a means of deception and duplicity to hide their true intentions. It shows how secure they are in terms of their own dysfunctional hubris to deceive all and sundry from their distorted perspective.
Athanasius l agree Lucifer is having an absolute field day and will continue to do so until we have a Pope who enacts the Consecration of Russia in accordance with the directives of Heaven as conveyed by Our Most Blessed Mother.
Viva Christo Rey !
Every blessing
Michael🙏
P is for the poison that they are trying to sell in this synodal pre-arranged and well planned agenda which is not of God.
“Many of our people are so grateful for the faith they have been given.” – What faith have they been given, besides stones, by the Archdiocese of Glasgow?
“But our faithful people know all is not well – they desire change, not for change’s sake but for the sake of the gospel- and its credibility.” – Grateful for a faith that is not well?? And “gospel credibility” – you mean, like “If you love Me, keep my commandments”?
“Our people want an inclusive church…” – Who are “our people”? The termites in the clergy and hierarchy, perhaps, using opinion polls and pretend synods as fake justification for their destruction of the Church, to satisfy their unnatural lusts?
“A church involved with the big questions of today, not hiding in a false notion of the past and arguing over minutia.” – What “big questions” might those be? Climate change? Open borders? The acceptance of homosexuality?
And what is a “false notion of the past”? – Obviously, transmitting that which we have received. Much too Catholic.
This priest is a disgrace, a mealy-mouthed disgrace. He knows all the right woke buzzwords and word salad – words which say nothing on the surface, but which hide a heretical agenda. Same old Vatican II trick of vague language, refined and rehashed, to forward the revolution. May he reap what he is attempting to sow.
RCA Victor
Absolutely, excellent remarks
Every blessing
Michael 🙏