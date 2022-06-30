Is The “Gay” Scottish Priesthood – Which is Disgracing Holy Mother Church – Here to Stay?

Editor shares extracts from two messages which dropped into her inbox earlier this week…

Diocese of Motherwell – Ordination of Christopher Morris takes place today…

If you want to know how arrogant, deviant and dismissive the hierarchy are of the People of God just look at Motherwell Cathedral this Thursday [30 June, 2022] when Bishop Toal ordains Christopher Morris who is predatory and deviant. So much for victims and safeguarding.​

A man reported during his time in Rome for cruising, attending gay bars, psychologically, physically and sexually bullying numerous fellow seminarians – for which reason the staff threw him out in no small part thanks to Catholic Truth.

Ed : This is a reference to my approach to the seminary rector some years ago, when Morris attended the Scots College in Rome. Christopher phoned me at the time and assured me that he understood that his behaviour had to change; he presented himself as contrite. Thus, his name was omitted from our reports into the the extent of homosexuality within the Church in Scotland, at that time. My more recent attempts to contact him have failed. All approaches have been ignored. Wherever did that sweet-talkin’ laddie go? Seems to have disappeared into the Motherwell Mist… Never mind; I will be praying for him today – and for the faithful souls who will be placed into his [whatdyimacallit] pastoral care. God help us all.

Despite advice from Christopher’s numerous victims, seminary and diocesan staff and his presbyterate for some reason Bishop [Toal] is still ordaining him. There will be few diocesan clergy present but as many protestors and of course most diocesan clergy are refusing to welcome him into their parishes… End of extracts.

Diocese of Paisley – Seminarian on Gay Dating App, Grindr…

I am writing to you because I was absolutely shocked to find a seminarian for the Diocese of Paisley on the gay dating app Grindr. His name is Paul Laverty, 34, and he will be going into his fifth year of formation in September at the Scots College in Rome. [ Ed : There were several screenshots attached to this email.]

His Grindr profile is faceless but shows his legs and feet. He gives some general details about himself etc. However, I was also shocked to discover that he was recently tested for HIV in April 2022 – the Easter holidays! Therefore, he must be sexually active while he is in Rome and in Paisley. I was also told that Paul got excessively drunk at the St. Andrew’s Day 2021 celebrations in the College and was embarrassing himself in front of other seminarians, College staff and a guest who was celebrating his jubilee.

Moreover, I find it completely unacceptable that Bishop John Keenan is allowing Paul to continue to priesthood. However, John Keenan is a wolf in sheep’s clothing so it’s hardly surprising. I think Paul Laverty is a completely dangerous individual who clearly is not suited to a celibate lifestyle. He should be stopped from continuing his studies for priesthood before he causes more damage to himself and to others. End of extracts.

Editor’s note…

(i) I have written to both the Vocations Director of the Diocese of Paisley, and the Scots College in Rome, email dated 27 June, as follows:

I would be grateful if you would provide an email address for the seminarian, Paul Laverty, so that I may contact him directly. If you are not free to do that, would you forward this email to him, so that he can contact me. I would like to clarify a matter in his regard, which has been brought to my attention today. Thank you.

No reply from either the Diocese or the Scots College. Nor has Paul Laverty contacted me directly. I’m reliably informed that Bishop Keenan has been approached about this matter but, again, he, too, has ignored the correspondent. I’m trying to think of a joke about letter-writing but my mind’s gone blank. Oh! maybe that’s why they don’t write letters – maybe they’ve got blank minds, as well… As well as no Faith, even fewer morals, and flexible principles. It’s no joke, though, believe me.

(ii) The photo at the top of this page features Fr Paul Morton, Parish Priest of St Bride’s parish in Cambuslang, Diocese of Motherwell. So reflect: Father Paul Morton was permitted to publicly support the LGBTQ+ Pride march, sporting a rainbow tie, while Fr Matthew Despard, another Motherwell priest remains suspended for the crime of writing a book (Priesthood in Crisis) to expose actively homosexual priests in the diocese – i.e. those with the temerity to make their living out of the Church, while blatantly disobeying God’s Moral Law and the Church’s teaching on priesthood. And further, as if Bishop Toal has not done enough to rub Fr Despard’s nose in it (poor Father has been put through the mill), he’s now – on this very day – ordaining a known homosexually active man to the priesthood. It’s called dicing with (eternal) death.

Is there any way the faithful can make these arrogant bishops pay attention? We don’t want sexually active priests, whether they are homosexual or indulging more natural appetites. Don’t you get it, Bishop Toal? Bishop Keenan? Don’t you blankety blank get it? Or, are we the ones not getting the message, the message being that we must shut up and accept the reality of an increasingly “gay” priesthood. Is that it? To which I reply: Sure, I’ll get used to this new arrangement – approximately one hundred years after Hell freezes over… Your thoughts.

