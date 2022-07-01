Pope Francis: The Traditional Mass “Problematic”: No, Papa Francis… (cough)… YOU’RE the Problem!

From Lifesitenews…

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) – Pope Francis has released a new apostolic letter on the liturgy, reaffirming his restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass while promoting the reformed liturgy as “the unique expression of the lex orandi of the Roman Rite.”

According to Pope Francis, Desiderio desideravi, published Wednesday, follows his July 2021 motu proprio Traditionis Custodes, which took aim at the celebration of the sacraments prior to the reforms initiated by the Second Vatican Council. The letter contains his “reflections on the liturgy,” inviting “the whole Church to rediscover, to safeguard, and to live the truth and power of the Christian celebration.” Desoderop desideravi

Vatican News, the media arm of the Holy See, explained that the new papal letter is “not a new instruction or a directive with specific norms, but rather a meditation on understanding the beauty of liturgical celebration and its role in evangelization.” Writing in the newly published 15-page apostolic letter, the Pope laid out further context for his earlier motu proprio restricting the celebration of the traditional liturgy of the Church, explaining his position that the apparent “tensions … around the [traditional] celebration” are not merely “simple divergence between different tastes concerning a particular ritual form,” but rather that they are “problematic.”

“I want the beauty of the Christian celebration and its necessary consequences for the life of the Church not to be spoiled by a superficial and foreshortened understanding of its value or, worse yet, by its being exploited in service of some ideological vision, no matter what the hue,” Francis wrote, highlighting the division of opinions on the celebration of the sacraments. Click here to read this Lifesitenews report in full.

Editor writes…

It’s perfectly possible to accept the Second Vatican Council where it repeats and reaffirms the Traditional Catholic Faith. I do that. I’m sure all of the bloggers on this site do that. Anything which deviates or contradicts the Traditional Catholic Faith is non-binding. Statements that Count makes the non-binding nature of the Council itself, very clear.

Your thoughts…

