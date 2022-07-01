USA Congress: January 6 Hearings Continue Peddling Lies & MORE Lies About Trump. Pray!

Editor writes…

Personally, I’ve never witnessed this level of hatred directed at any other politicians in my lifetime. Donald J. Trump is no saint but he proved himself to be a very good leader of America, and kept the so-called free west, free. At least free from the globalist elites who are determined to tyrannise us. So, let’s marvel, yes, at the lies and more lies being peddled in this Kangaroo Court, but let’s also pray for President Trump. And to save you asking, there’s no “former” in there because if Joe Biden won that 2020 election fair and square, I’m going to launch my very own Fancy Dress Party and stand for First Minister of Scotland at the next General Election.

