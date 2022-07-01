USA Congress: January 6 Hearings Continue Peddling Lies & MORE Lies About Trump. Pray!editor
Editor writes…
Personally, I’ve never witnessed this level of hatred directed at any other politicians in my lifetime. Donald J. Trump is no saint but he proved himself to be a very good leader of America, and kept the so-called free west, free. At least free from the globalist elites who are determined to tyrannise us. So, let’s marvel, yes, at the lies and more lies being peddled in this Kangaroo Court, but let’s also pray for President Trump. And to save you asking, there’s no “former” in there because if Joe Biden won that 2020 election fair and square, I’m going to launch my very own Fancy Dress Party and stand for First Minister of Scotland at the next General Election.
I watched the Video of Lies until that Wee Adam Sh””T came on the scene .
Am 72 and if ad love to get into a Boxing Ring with anyone, even at my Age it would be Sh ***T .
What a liar this Guy is He is nothing and always to me was Jealous of President Trump . As for the Professional Liar , my God it just surely cannot get any worse.
Or have the Russians not been brought up yet.
ED we have spoke on Here lots about President Trump and like you Never in my Lifetime have I seen a Good Man so persecuted. In or out of Politics.
Given the Chance to meet with either The Godfather in The New Babylon or President Trump ad take President Trump any day of the week. Of course we also know that Bergoglio wasn’t slow in putting the verbal boot into President Trump either. Yet the same Bergoglio cannot get enough of the Horrible Pelosi and Biden.
Am sure you seen the Horrible Nancy at The New Babylon on the Feast of St Peter and St Paul. As we say in Scotland it wid gie yei the Boak.
That was a brilliant video – The msm here will be heartbroken when they realise they’ve been reporting blatant fake news. You’d think the first thing any investigative journalist would do would be to check with the agents who were actually IN the car, LOL! Seems obvious to me and I’ve not had any training in investigation or journalism.
I agree we need to pray for Trump. I wish he would team up with the Governor of Florida for the next election – they’d walk it, for sure.
Margaret Mary,
I’ve just read one msm report, in the so-called Independent and it is strongly hinting that Cassidy Hutchinson is not lying. They do it by saying Trump has a reputation for being untruthful, I forget the exact words but you can read them in this article.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/jan-6-hearings-live-trump-2024-run-at-risk-as-polls-shift-after-bombshell-testimony/ar-AAZ3QpD
Lily,
That’s one very devious journalist who wrote that piece of junk.
I’m disappointed that CTS is fan cheering for trump. I’m not a huge fan of trump, quite the opposite. His association with Jeremy epstein for starters, his womanising and his 3 wives, he was compromised by the kgb when he owned miss World inc as he travelled to Moscow there. He never went back there again.His various business loans was supported via loans from Russian Bank thru deustche bank. His dodgy dealings with banks and most of all, his casinos loans . Nearly all banks avoid trump except for Deustche Bank. A heavy reading is required if you want to know more about trump and his relationship with a particular bank and Russia as well. The title of the book is ‘Dark towers’. He won’t run again in 2024 cos the consensus that he has a mental illness possibly bit more than we know. cos we don’t know what’s going on there inside except for his family. He also advocated violence towards hillary who is a woman. Her husband was a friend of epstein as Trump must have met him in one of epstein many parties. Was that obvious to you that he’s a bully as lot of WH staffers left white house. It’s used to be called as ‘ revolving doors’. Finally I say trump won’t run in 2024 again as it’s quite stacked high against him. He used his presidental power for his own ends, period, nothing to do with America.
I can’t believe you wrote all that about Donald Trump – you really have fallen for the propaganda against him.
He did stacks for America – the cost of living for people was very low and the world was safer. No wars. As soon as he went, the Taliban took back control of Afghanistan and Biden got into the Ukraine-Russia war. That’s just for starters. Even the elite, e.g. George Soros & Co. said they considered him just a temporary problem, holding back their One World Government plans. Just think of that – of all the world leaders, crooked and corrupt as they are, only Trump was hated with a vengeance.
Everything in your comment is untrue. It’s incredible that you would believe it, as if even the half of it was true, Donald Trump would be in prison. They’ve tried desperately to get him there, tried desperately to prove a Russia connection and came up with nothing. This Jan6 committee is just the latest attempt. They’re not giving up. He is a good man, and evil can’t stand “good”.
Francis DS,
“His association with Jeremy epstein for starters,”
Just stop right there. The lawyers in the USA were frantically trying to get as many celebs as they could into the dock over the Epstein sex-trafficking scandal. Do you think if they had anything on Trump, they wouldn’t have gone with it? He was in a photograph – and so was Bill Clinton and plenty others, – but no “victims” accused him at all.
As for his womanising – everyone of those who accused him were proven to be liars. Even his ex-wife said he treated her like a princess. Those who hate Trump are on the wrong side of history. There was peace and prosperity under Trump – under Biden, chaos and violence on the streets. He won’t lose in 2024 – there are people who voted Dems in 2020 who say they’d vote for Trump is he stands.