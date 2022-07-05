Is the Pro-Vaccine Tide Turning?

05Jul

Is the Pro-Vaccine Tide Turning?

Editor writes…

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, the Brazilian President reveals that he did not take the vaccine.  Dan Wootton Tonight featured an extract from that interview, before discussing it with Neil Oliver.  There are clearly moves afoot in the mainstream media in the UK to prepare us for another stretch of Covid restrictions, encouraging people to take yet more injections.  There is a steady flow of people still going into vaccine centres – certainly the centre in my area is busy, busy, busy.

Is the fact that the President of Brazil has spoken out against the vaccines, noting that from the outset the manufacturers refused to take responsibility for any side effects, likely to help turn the “pro-vaccine” tide?

Your thoughts…  

