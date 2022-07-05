Scots Catholics “Tick Box” Mass-goers – Priest…

Note: Scroll to 43.56 to hear the sermon in the above video (just before the sermon, the sound goes off while the announcements are made).

My attention was drawn to the above sermon delivered by Fr Sebastian Wall, the SSPX Prior in Scotland, on Trinity Sunday. I’m passing no comment on the fact that these live-stream Masses are continuing, except to say that I think there needs to be a clear notice on the screen that watching these Masses does not fulfil the Sunday obligation, that we need to be present in person at Mass, and that the sick and housebound ought to notify the priests so that they can receive regular visits for Confession and Holy Communion. Simply watching the Mass on screen is of no real benefit whatsoever, although it may satisfy an emotional need in some people.

Allow me to state, at the outset, that this topic is not to be read as a personal attack on Fr Wall. I’ll say more on that below. A foretaste of what to expect in the comments, though, was brought home to me when one reader, forewarned about the topic, wrote: “It does make me sad to think some of the congregation and clergy are at loggerheads.” This is to misunderstand the issue. Must we be at loggerheads just because some of us offer constructive criticism? Teachers are not at loggerheads with their students when they read their “how to improve lessons” feedback; if they’ve any sense (not to mention humility) teachers are grateful. Again, some people are so glad to have found a haven from the modernist madness that they prefer to suffer in silence when problems arise, while others think it’s always wrong to criticise priests – a sentiment which helped dear old Father Martin Luther no end…

To the point: I was astonished at what I heard Father say in his sermon, accusing Scots Catholics of lacking a “liturgical spirit”- a conclusion drawn, apparently, from the fact that some of us have expressed a preference for the low Mass over sung Masses. I was disappointed to hear Catholics who attended Mass in the 1950s described as “tick box” Catholics because they attended the low Mass, which was the norm in parishes prior to the Second Vatican Council, in that there would be several low Masses offered, with perhaps one sung Mass, usually (in my limited experience) the 12 noon Mass. The SSPX in the UK has been pushing sung Masses in Scotland for a while now, apparently believing that Scots who attend the low Mass do so because we want to tick the “Mass” box, getting it out of the way, so that we can enjoy the rest of Sunday, for presumably secular pursuits. Not quite fair. I know of one group, for example, started by a woman attendee in the Glasgow chapel, who gather every Sunday afternoon in town to pray a public rosary, and this throughout lockdown; some others who attend the Glasgow SSPX church are involved in an apologetics class on Sunday afternoons, launched for the purpose of learning more about the Faith. It’s disappointing, then, to be written off as “tick box” Catholics.

I emailed Fr Wall to let him know that I would be publishing Martin Blackshaw’s commentary (see below) on his “Trinity” sermon, inviting him to offer his own comments for publication. I emailed, too, the District Superior, Fr Robert Brucciani, asking that his (correct) assertion that a Catholic church ought to be a place fitting for divine worship be applied to replacing the crumbling Glasgow church, as we have been asking for years – Martin comments on that issue, too, in his article below.

I’ve had no reply from Fr Brucciani; Father Wall did have the courtesy to respond, but not, as I’d hoped, to suggest I’d misunderstood his meaning(s). For the record, incidentally, I don’t go “trawling” the internet to find something anti-SSPX to publish, as some may imagine. The above video link was emailed to me only a few days ago by a reader expressing concern at the continuing divisions in Scotland because of the push for sung Masses. Some years ago, one of our priests told me that almost every newcomer to whom he’d spoken in the recent past, at that time, had found the Society Masses through the Catholic Truth blog. I have, for years now, encouraged everyone to attend the SSPX churches, and I continue to do so to this very day. Public statements by any professional person – and priests are the professionals par excellence – are open to scrutiny and public comment. Only cult leaders do not permit criticism. So, this thread is not intended as a personal attack on Fr Wall, Fr Brucciani or the SSPX in general. It will, hopefully, focus attention on the danger of causing unnecessary division of the sort that might lead to disharmony and even spiritual pride, by setting one form of Mass against another, one Mass-goer against another Mass-goer. For the record, I attend the 11am sung Masses in Glasgow – I just grew up with the low Mass as the norm, find that, generally speaking, preferable – love the beauty and peace of it – and have made the mistake of saying so. When will I learn to keep my mouth shut? Don’t answer that.

Martin Blackshaw’s commentary follows…

I would like to begin this article by recalling a conversation I had with Bishop Richard Williamson many years ago, long before he was expelled from the SSPX.

Commenting on a certain SSPX priest who, at the time, was prior at the Society’s house in Preston, Bishop Williamson remarked disdainfully that said priest put him very much in mind of that “superficial Catholicism” of the 1950s which, in his estimation, led to the conciliar liberalism of our own time.

The comparison was partly accurate in that the priest in question was noted for his sound doctrine and great pastoral care, qualities which were common in many priests of the 1950s. The part about this great period of Catholicism leading to the disaster of Vatican II, however, was just lunacy, typical of a convert who clearly knew nothing about 1950s Catholicism other than what his imagined superior intellect suggested to him.

1950s Catholicism, for those who lived it, was a wonderful time of fruitful devotion, of vocations to the priesthood and religious life, of packed parishes and four priests to every city church. It was a time of mass conversions to the true faith, a phenomenon which Archbishop Lefebvre claimed would have eradicated Protestantism from the planet had it not been for Vatican II, which Council, far from proceeding from 1950s Catholicism, was hijacked by Masonic infiltrators in the Church to put an end to it.

We need only recall the words of Pope Pius XII on this glorious period to understand how wonderful 1950s Catholicism actually was. As the ‘pilgrim virgin’ statue of Our Lady of Fatima did the rounds of the world, His Holiness declared “There are so many miracles Our eyes cannot believe what they’re seeing”. Yes, that’s exactly what 1950s Catholicism produced and what we Traditional Catholics want to see restored to us.

The reason I feel moved to address this subject publicly is that having listened recently to the Trinity Sunday sermon of the present SSPX prior In Scotland, another English convert, I had immediate déjà vu. Sadly, it was not a happy déjà vu but a very troubling reminder that the SSPX hierarchy has learned nothing from the bitter zeal days of Bishop Williamson and his cohort of divisive priestly proteges, thankfully now also ex-SSPX as per their schismatic opposition to Bishop Fellay’s 2011 negotiations with Pope Benedict XVI.

I’ll come back to this Trinity Sunday sermon in a moment, but to put matters into context I would first like to remind readers of the recent article I posted on this blog highlighting this present prior’s imposition of the pre-1955 Holy Week ceremonies on the SSPX faithful in Scotland, an act which was in direct contravention of Archbishop Lefebvre’s rule that all SSPX priests must use exclusively the 1962 missal in accordance with fidelity to the legitimate authority exercised by the Popes (Pius XII and John XXIII), who soundly revised and promulgated it.

Having carried out subsequent investigation into this matter through various SSPX contacts in other countries, I think it safe to state that not another priest in the SSPX breached the rule of the Society in this way, not even the UK District Superior.

Now I wrote to said District Superior as well as to Fr. Pagliarani, the Superior General in Menzingen, about this, and guess what? Silence! Not even the standard “your comments have been noted” line of the average pompous prelate in the average Modernist diocese. Not a word!

It was the same when I wrote expressing my concern about Menzingen’s shocking approval of the abortion-tainted COVID vaccines and again when I wrote with concern about our prior’s attempt to suppress the Leonine prayers after low Mass and his refusal to say the prayers of the low Mass in audible tone for the faithful to follow. On those occasions also, as on other occasions, my concerns were met with silence. Likewise with others who have written, both at the time of Bishop Williamson’s shenanigans and since with other issues such as the vaccine, the response from that Swiss hideout is always the same – silence! Maybe I’d receive better manners if I addressed future correspondence to Schwab & Co at their Swiss hideout in Davos. There’s really no distinction between the two with regard to subordinates, it’s like you’re something to be wiped off their shoe with disgust.

Where is the spirit of Our Lord in this behaviour? Is it not rather the spirit of the Pharisees, the spirit of those who use authority to serve themselves rather than Christ Our Lord? Yes, the SSPX hierarchy, though definitely not all, needs reforming very urgently.

So, if they want to know why I’m making the issue public, it’s because they’ve failed catastrophically in their duty to deal with matters privately – and God knows I’ve tried.

For the sake of balance, I do have to state clearly here that the vast majority of SSPX priests are fine images of Our Blessed Lord, including some superiors in other countries and our own young American priest in Glasgow. The problem we see with the elite in the mainstream Church, as with that Davos lot which seeks to rule the world, is that it only takes a handful of the wrong types to get into positions of authority for the whole edifice to come crashing down.

And so, to that Trinity Sunday sermon, or, more precisely, lecture. The prior addresses the faithful as “you people”, a nice endearing touch (!) having launched into a tirade against low Mass-loving Catholics as Catholics devoid of a liturgical spirit who are merely “nostalgic” for a 1950s Catholicism by which the 40 or 50-minute Sunday Mass box, like other tasks of the day, is ticked off with smug superficiality.

It’s a very revealing sermon, around 30 minutes long, especially notable for its interspersing with faux Scottish accent whenever Father feels the need to portray the Scots faithful as rather thick.

Yes, it was like listening to Bishop Williamson with his Anglican take on 1950s Catholicism all over again, but it highlighted an underlying heterodoxy which both the present UK prior and District Superior share, which is that they hold the low Mass to be of inferior sanctifying efficacy than the “liturgical Catholic’s” Gregorian chant alternative. They don’t have to shout their heterodoxy from the rooftops for it has been perfectly clear by their words and actions these past six years, though few have caught on.

I remember calling the District Superior on his mobile to discuss precisely this concern, together with the equally urgent matter of replacing our dilapidated church in Glasgow. I think the latter subject struck a sour chord, for upon mentioning it the superior abruptly hung the phone up on me.

On another occasion, when I emailed him about a new church for Glasgow, he replied that schools were more important than churches. I believe that was the only time he replied to my correspondence and he got it completely back to front in terms of Catholic priorities.

Well, I read now that St. Michael’s school is to benefit from a new-build church within its 10-acre grounds at a cost of £2.7 million while the faithful in Glasgow get nothing. I’ve long said that that school has been draining the resources of the SSPX in the UK for decades, both clerically and financially. This is especially true today with so many good alternative home-schooling options open to Catholic parents. But no, this land mass of royal estate proportions, it seems, is set to continue draining resources for many more years to come.

Again, putting this in context, the faithful in Glasgow have recently had their car parking facilities removed, making this city centre church a very challenging location for regular Mass attendance. As for the building itself, well the prior told me six years ago that it is full of damp rot. It’s a converted old Protestant building (and looks it) of relatively small size, so small in fact that a coffin in the aisle at a Requiem Mass causes havoc when the faithful are trying to get to and from the communion rail. It also has an increasingly failing heating system, especially in winter, which renders the building arctic-like in temperature. This is of particular concern for our elderly faithful, of which my 85-year-old mother is one.

Not a bit of Catholic beauty to be seen in it, certainly not the beauty befitting the House of God that those “1950s Catholics” were accustomed to seeing in their parish churches. It’s all rather dark and dull looking, more in keeping with the medievalism behind the push for that “liturgical Catholicism” so championed by the Gregorian chant minority in charge. So yes, we’re a long way from the wonderful 1950s Catholicism our parents and grandparents enjoyed.

It’s important to note in conclusion that I am not remotely opposed to Gregorian chant, for I have heard a number of masses sung beautifully by professionals (ICK Italy) to understand why the Traditional Popes were anxious to extend access to such liturgical beauty.

My problem with these SSPX impositions is that they trample every rule and regulation the Popes instituted in order to protect the integrity of the Holy Sacrifice. The Church never intended the sung Mass to be used as a weapon by selfish and abusive authority to suppress cultural norms and divide congregations, which is precisely what has happened in Scotland. No, the Popes intended that with well-trained MALE choirs (whose members were to be “men of the utmost probity of life”) and careful pastoral application, the faithful would increase in their love of the Mass and of Gregorian chant.

So, there it is, I am tired of priest superiors who imagine that their God-given authority exists so that they can rule like task masters over their subordinates – that was the Pharisees’ way!

I fought precisely this abuse by Modernist bishops and clergy for years before switching to the SSPX and so I am well equipped to recognise the poison when I see it creeping in. Our Lord has empowered His priests (shepherds of souls) with particular gifts, gifts which will either be used faithfully and fruitfully unto the sanctification of many souls or abused unto the confusing, dividing, embittering and eternal loss of many souls.

The ordained, especially those raised to higher office, need to comprehend this and understand just how exacting Our Lord will be when they are called to account for the souls He placed under their care.

