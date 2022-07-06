Glasgow Priest: Open Letter Regarding State of the Church in Scotland – Souls Are Being Endangered!

Editor writes…

Glasgow priest, Father Stephen Dunn, who, in 2020, posted an Open Letter on this blog regarding the imposition of Covid restrictions on churches, (to read, click here), has honoured us by submitting a second Open Letter for publication, in response to recent, and ongoing, scandals within the Church in Scotland. Thank you, Father…

OPEN LETTER…

Archdiocese of Glasgow,

Scotland.

Friday 1st July, 2022 – Feast of the Most Precious Blood of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Last day of Octave to remember St John the Baptist’s birth, he who leapt in his mother’s womb when the Lord Jesus entered the room in the womb of the Virgin Mary, he who was beheaded because he stood for the Truth and of whom Christ said of, no greater man was born of woman.

“Then he said, Son of man, remember everything I say to you, listen closely, and go to your exiled country men and talk to them. Tell them, ‘The Lord says this whether they listen or not.’” – Ezekiel, 2, 10-11. (Office of Readings, Monday, week 24). – my reason for writing this letter

Dear fellow Catholics in Scotland,

Truth: What is it? Where should we Catholics place it in our daily lives?

For the good of our souls, and our eternal destination, we need to ask ourselves this key question in these traumatic, frightening times.

Jesus answered “It is you who say that I am a King. I was born for this, I came into the world for this, to bear witness to the truth; and all who are on the side of truth listen to my voice.” “Truth? said Pilate. What is that?” The chief priests and the scribes hated and crucified Christ because He brought, and made known the Truth.

There have been many frightening things happening in our world which endanger the eternal future of our souls. Hence, I feel moved to write this letter.

To outline:

I intend to address priests, myself included, to consider the meaning of Christ’s priesthood and what it should mean to us. Actions of both priests and then of Pope Francis and of bishops both in Scotland and the World which are contrary to our priesthood. I shall address events recently in Scotland and the UK, as well as the events in the world which we should fear, because they could result in my soul, your soul being lost; Our Lady of Fatima showed the 3 children of Fatima that any one of us could end up being a soul suffering in Hell for all eternity.

Let me start by addressing one grave, grave lie told by Priests, Bishops, Cardinals . . .

“There is no Hell. That is rubbish those priests and people are frightening you with about Hell. God loves us all; we are all going to heaven.” Absolute rubbish! Satanic deceit!

St John Chrysostom, Bishop and one of the 36 Doctors of our Catholic Church said

“The road to Hell is paved with the bones of priests and monks, and the skulls of bishops are the lamp posts that light the path.”

St. Athanasius, another Doctor of the Church goes further than Chrysostom by saying, “The floor to hell is paved with the skulls of priests.”

St Teresa of Avila, also a Doctor of the Church warns us “Remember dear Christian, you have but one soul to save, one God to serve, one Eternity to expect, Death will come soon, Judgement will follow, and then Heaven or Hell forever”

These are all Doctors of the Church people whose teaching and example are held in high esteem by the Church which is why they are given the title of Doctor of the Church, and there are only 36 of them, so the Church does not hand this title out willy-nilly!

Why is it that so many of we priests deceive, continually, lie to our flocks about Hell and Damnation? Christ tells us very clearly of its existence in the Gospel – “the chaff will he will burn on a fire that never goes out” Parable of rich man and Lazarus – “it is not possible for anyone to cross over”; and yet I recently heard to my amazement one such priest/bishop claim that “there is no hell; someone would have come back by now to tell us.” So was Jesus lying in that parable?

Brothers, for the good of your souls, and the souls of the sheep whom you and I will be called to give account for on the day of Judgement, should ask yourselves “Would Jesus have lied to us? He who died on the Cross for our sins and the salvation of our souls? And forget not what the Father said at the Transfiguration, “This is my Son, the Beloved, listen to him.”

Regarding the little children: “Anyone who would do any harm to the least of these little ones, would be better cast into the sea with a great millstone round his neck.” If the actions of we priests are endangering the little ones, Christ will be there at the right hand of the Father at our Judgement to confirm these great evils committed by us. I fear the Father’s wrath.

The Queen of Heaven, Our Lady of Fatima, did not lie to the three children of Fatima when showing them the vision of souls suffering, for all eternity in Hell. Please, accept and realise this Truth, for the good of your soul and the well being of the souls entrusted to your care.

Priesthood: As Catholic Priests what is our priesthood? What should we be seeking to do through it?

As we address this question let us remember John the Baptist’s actions, he who because of his behaviour pleased the Son of God so much to say “No greater man born of woman.” Are we similarly trying to please God in our priestly actions or is it the world we are more interested in pleasing?

Our Priesthood is that which we ask Jesus Christ to share with us on the day of our ordination, Christ’s priesthood, conferred on Christ by the Father, which we ask Jesus to share as we go forward for priesthood. In that priesthood, which because of the Father’s wish, we re-enact the perfect sacrifice of Christ at the last supper and on Calvary for the sins of the mankind. Or do we?! The offering made in complete obedience to, and love of the Father, and love of us, His brothers and sisters on earth, created in His image and likeness. It is that attempt to please the Father, that we as priests should be fervently trying to do, every time we celebrate the Mass.

The Mass: What is the Mass to Catholics – Especially Priests? What should it be?

The Mass is the re-enactment in full, not a symbol as some deceitfully propagate, (just like Satan deceiving Adam and Eve that they would become gods if they ate the forbidden fruit) the perfect Sacrifice of Christ where he gives us His Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity, in the Mass. Christ says, “Unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man, you will not have life within you.” When the crowds departed when He taught them this, He turned to the apostles and said “and do you also wish to go?” Peter answered, (as we should be answering especially in these times of grave evil) “Lord, to whom will we go. You have the message of eternal life.” And never forget it is God who substantiates this in the consecration of the bread and wine to His body and Blood. And to those who don’t have faith in Transubstantiation, who claim the consecrated species is simply a symbol, who draw their minds to “Why doesn’t it taste like a piece of meat? Why does it not taste like the blood from meat?” Because it is God, who can do anything! God the Son has said so; He who died for our sins would not sin and lie to us!

Fr Martin von Cochem, in his excellent book The Incredible Catholic Mass: An Explanation of the Mass writes about the “exalted dignity of the Sacrifice of the Mass, which, he says, “we shall comprehend more fully when we consider who it is who offers this divine oblation” (i.e. something offered to God, presented to God): “Who, indeed? Is it a priest, a bishop, a pope, an Angel, a Saint or perhaps the Blessed Mother of God? Not so; it is none other than the greatest of all priests and bishops, the only-begotten Son of the Eternal Father, Jesus Christ, anointed by the Father a high priest, a priest forever according to the order of Melchisedech. This is what gives to the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass its immense, all-surpassing excellence and renders it in very truth a divine oblation.. [quoting St John Chrysostom]: “The priest is only a minister, for He who sanctifies and transforms the Victim is Christ Himself, who, at the Last Supper changed the bread into His flesh. That He continues to do now. Therefore, O Christian, when you see the priest at the altar, think not that it is he who offers the Sacrifice, but believe that it is the hand of Christ, invisible to mortal sight.” (p,37-38)

The following prayer from the Traditional Latin Mass greatly helps one to be drawn to the Father and helps us to reflect on how we should have pleased the Holy Trinity.

“May the tribute of my homage be pleasing to you, most holy Trinity. Grant that the sacrifice which I, unworthy as I, am have offered in the presence of thy Majesty, may be acceptable to you. Through your mercy, may it bring forgiveness to me and to all for whom I have offered it, through Christ our Lord. Amen.”

The above brings us to briefly focus on the grave question of corrupt sexual practices, and bishops and priests supporting it – we need to ask the question:

Are priests and those studying for the priesthood who practice and support such sexual deviancies worthy of sharing Christ’s priesthood? Are they fit to celebrate Christ’s Mass?

Bishops of the world, chief shepherds your duty is to serve Christ’s Church in Truth, nothing less.

Pope Francis, Bishop of Rome, you have sold the Catholic Church in China for a yearly payment made to Vatican Bank, to the Chinese Communist party to appoint its bishops, (a deal you did through Cardinal McCarrick who advocated and freely practiced sodomy and such devious sexual practices) just like Judas Iscariot sold Christ to the chief priests.

Francis, you favourably meet with Nancy Pelosi and Joe Bidden who advocate abortion up to 9 months, who I state without doubt, whilst they continue to advocate this grave evil, are false Catholics, Judas Iscariots. Francis, you say that it they should freely and without any fear receive the most Holy Eucharist, whilst they support and stand for such abortion. “For he that eateth and drinketh unworthily, eateth and drinketh his own damnation, because he discerneth not the Lord’s body.” You, Francis say they should do it when the Lord’s chosen apostle to the gentiles, St Paul, says to the contrary. Francis you have no authority, I repeat, no authority, Pope or not, to contradict what God has given to His flock through the Sacred Scriptures of St Paul. You are advocating the will of Satan and the world, which continuously fights against the will of God.

You have met with those who advocate, sodomy, one of the sins crying to heaven for vengeance, those who are for transgenderism, something that accuses God of mis-creating us. You say that the Church has to change, and accept people who openly advocate and practise similar grave sexual practices, evils of Satan. Absolutely not! The Church, is the Church of Jesus Christ, God the Son, founded as he told us on St Peter profession of faith of who Jesus is, something the Church celebrated a couple of days ago, 29 June. You are advocating evil solutions to the Lord’s flock, and thus I seriously fear for your soul.

You have nominated a priest, Arthur Roche to lead the Congregation for the Faith, and suppress and eliminate the celebration of the Traditional Mass which many of the great saints, doctors, martyrs celebrated. Francis, I say directly to you, this is not action of God, but is of Satan, who is trying to suppress the true celebration of the Most Holy Mass.

You are suggesting that God, though the Second Vatican Council wished to suppress and eliminate the Traditional Latin Mass and this is nothing less than deceit, just like Satan deceived Adam and Eve. Please Francis, turn from this evil, from the deceits of Satan, return to the True Church, that of Jesus Christ, and as Christ says, “There will be more rejoicing in Heaven over the repentant sinner than ninety-nine good men.”

Bishops carrying out actions clearly not of God.

Bishop Joseph Toal: by ordaining Christopher Morris whilst he allegedly continues to engage in the gay lifestyle, something made very clear to you by numerous priests in the Diocese of Motherwell, you betrayed Christ’s priesthood. You cast the great pearl (priesthood) of the Church before swine to be trodden. Wicked!

Bishop Joseph Toal: I say to your face, re–instate Fr Mathew Despard now to his full duties as a priest for the people of Motherwell diocese. You had no right to remove him and suspend him for showing the priesthood in crisis in Motherwell, information since shown to be true. By suppressing such Truth you were doing the work of Satan, and by continuing to fail to re-instate Fr Despard, Bishop Toal, you suppress the Truth – you are thus doing the work of Satan.

Archbishop William Nolan: by your actions in stopping the people of Fr Despard’s parish praying for him in the church (when you were an assistant priest there), telling them to get out of Christ’s Church, you deprived the sheep of acting in a humble, reverent and loving way on behalf of their much-loved shepherd, Fr Despard. Your action was that of a ravenous wolf disguised as a shepherd. I would urge you to apologise now in full to Fr Despard, asking him to forgive you for such grave injustice.

Bishop John Keenan: you have a duty, not a choice, to cleanse the Lord’s threshing floor of the evil that has entered your diocese – for example, those advocating grave sexual misconduct and showing it on public websites! Click here to read about the seminarian, Paul Laverty. By failing to remove this person from seminary, you are betraying Christ and endangering souls. Thus, Bishop, you will be judged most harshly.

To bishops who support and are obedient to Francis, who clearly is serving the world, not Christ – the same harsh judgment awaits each of you.

This letter has been written with good intentions, and I trust that it is read by all concerned in a spirit of charity. Please pray for me. Thank you.

God Bless you all.

Fr Stephen Dunn

