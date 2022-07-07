Boris Johnson Resignation: Are Catholics Free to Support Any of the Replacement Candidates?editor
Editor writes…
St Thomas More, patron saint of lawyers and politicians, went to his martyrdom rather than compromise his Catholic Faith in the interests of political expediency…
Saint Thomas More’s Story
His belief that no lay ruler has jurisdiction over the Church of Christ cost Thomas More his life.
Beheaded on Tower Hill, London, on July 6, 1535, More steadfastly refused to approve King Henry VIII’s divorce and remarriage and establishment of the Church of England.
Described as “a man for all seasons,” More was a literary scholar, eminent lawyer, gentleman, father of four children, and chancellor of England. An intensely spiritual man, he would not support the king’s divorce from Catherine of Aragon in order to marry Anne Boleyn. Nor would he acknowledge Henry as supreme head of the Church in England, breaking with Rome, and denying the pope as head.
More was committed to the Tower of London to await trial for treason: not swearing to the Act of Succession and the Oath of Supremacy. Upon conviction, More declared he had all the councils of Christendom and not just the council of one realm to support him in the decision of his conscience.
Reflection
Four hundred years later in 1935, Thomas More was canonized a saint of God. Few saints are more relevant to our time. In the year 2000, in fact, Pope John Paul II named him patron of political leaders. The supreme diplomat and counsellor, he did not compromise his own moral values in order to please the king, knowing that true allegiance to authority is not blind acceptance of everything that authority wants. King Henry himself realized this and tried desperately to win his chancellor to his side because he knew More was a man whose approval counted, a man whose personal integrity no one questioned. But when Thomas More resigned as chancellor, unable to approve the two matters that meant most to Henry, the king had to get rid of him. Source
For discussion…
Is there any one of the possible candidates to replace Boris Johnson whom you consider to be of sufficient integrity, and with beliefs and values which do not conflict with a Catholic conscience, someone for whom a Catholic could support in a future General Election? Or is the entirety of the UK too far gone for that? As this replacement campaign(s) get underway to find a new leader for the ruling Conservative Party in Westminster, let’s pray for the intercession of St Thomas More – because if the right candidate is elected, he/she might put a real dent in the Satanic plans of the Godless elitists to reset the world. St Thomas More, pray for us!
Comments (4)
To be honest, I do not not know too much about each of the possible candidates. I am a natural conservative voter, but do not typically vote for the Tories given – as a party – they are now long-since Conservative in name only (especially in Scotland).
With the collapse of protestantism, many people have nothing to underpin their Conservatism, meaning they are only really the “low tax Unionist party”.
Boris Johnston is a Catholic, but obviously a disgraceful one given his colourful personal life! Rees-Mogg is the only other prominent Tory who is practicing Catholic (to the best of my knowledge) but as a Boris loyalist I do not expect him to get a look in for leadership.
Sajid Javid seems a very principled and decent man; he is nominally muslim (non-practicing) but his wife is a practicing Christian. (though if she is Church of England, it barely counts!).
I will wait to see what other posters have to say about possible candidates!
We don’t get to choose. It’s an internal party selection. That’s the pretend democracy we live under. Whoever is anointed by the cabal gets the job.
Were we to have a say, I could not, in good conscience, support anyone from the major parties after what they have advocated over the past 3 years. I used to think I had a duty to vote. Now I believe that only encourages them and gives the appearance of legitimacy to a system designed to keep real choice from being viable. The Punch & Judy show at Westminster pretends that there is a real difference on the benches in reality they are all signed up to the globalist agenda and tighter control over the individual. They are a Godless bunch pushing a New World Order whether dressed in red, blue, yellow or rainbow hues.
Dear friends
For what it’s worth l don’t vote for any of them. I cannot in good conscience vote for political parties who openly endorse sodomy, abortion etc.
I never have and l never shall unless a party emerges that openly supports the right to life, marriage as between a man and a woman etc etc.
I have openly made my views known as a Catholic when the parties canvas on our doorstep during local and national elections. I have no qualms about this.
Others may disagree with me and frequently do so, but l in good conscience cannot endorse
any of them.
Every blessing
Ave Maria!
Well, Michael, I can’t say I blame you. The Catholic policy of choosing the lesser of evils hardly fits with today’s parties, for all endorse every immorality under the sun. It was different years ago when Conservatism was still nominally Christian. Not any more, as the cultural Marxist Boris Johnson has amply demonstrated, with Rees-Mogg’s support. I wouldn’t trust any politician unless he was of the Monster Raving Looney Party, which is at least honestly named!