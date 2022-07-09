Feast of Saints John Fisher & Thomas More

These were Bishop John Fisher’s actual last words:

“Christian people, I am come hither to die for the faith of Christ’s Holy Catholic Church; and, I thank God, hitherto my stomach hath served me very well thereunto, so that yet I have not feared death; wherefore I desire you all to help and assist with your prayers, that, at the very point and instant of death’s stroke, I may in that very moment stand steadfast without fainting in any one point of the Catholic faith, free from any fear. And I beseech Almighty God of his infinite goodness to save the king and this realm, and that it may please him to hold his holy hand over it, and send the king a good council.” St. John Fisher, great and holy Matryr, pray for us! Click here to read a slightly fuller account of the execution…

Below the sentencing scene from the film, A Man for All Seasons (St Thomas More)

From the YouTube platform…

The scene from “A Man for All Seasons” (Fred Zimmermann, 1966) in which Sir Thomas More is finally convicted of high treason and sentenced to death for refusing to swear an oath that King Henry VIII is the supreme head of the Church in England and that Anne Boleyn is now Queen of England.

[Editor: note that Henry VIII did not intend to establish a new Church. He wanted to be recognised as head of the Church in England, not “of” England.]



Editor writes…

We might pray to these two magnificent saints today, for their intercession on behalf of the top churchmen – Pope, bishops and priests – who are leading souls astray during this time of crisis in the Church and in the world. Let’s remember, too, to pray especially for England today, Dowry of Mary, the land which gave us these outstanding martyrs. Saints John Fisher and Thomas More, pray for us!

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



