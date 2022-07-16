Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel – Reflection

Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel – Reflection

A Reflection for the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel

On the Solemnity of Our Lady of Mount Carmel at Mass we read from St John’s Gospel the poignant and iconic incident of the Mother of Jesus at the Foot of the Cross. This scene has given rise to productions in the visual arts and in music, so moving and profound an image does it present.
However, to appreciate it fully, we must connect it with the only other appearance of the Mother of Jesus in John’s gospel at the Wedding Feast at Cana. In that scene Jesus’ mother encourages him to begin his ministry and show his concern for the young couple who are about to see their banquet ruined. This scene is however, more than a lesson in how to cope with embarrassing social occasions. The key words are when she turns to the waiters and says. “Do whatever he tells you.”   They are words that echo the fundamental relationship of the people of Israel and God himself – the obedience implied in the covenant that Moses announces.  Continue reading here  and then consider the Brown Scapular sacramental – is it sufficiently promoted within the Church?   Your thoughts…

Comments (2)

  • Athanasius Reply

    Happy Feast to one and all. For anyone who is yet to enrol in the Brown Scapular I would suggest to do so without delay. We live in evil times, and getting worse by the day. I foresee a divine intervention very soon, such is the momentum of the present decline of the world into atheistic Communism. The victory will come via Our Lady, as she foretold at Fatima, because that’s how Almighty God has decreed it. “Just when they think they have the victory”, said she, I will snatch it from their hands.

    There are very few priests spreading devotion to Our Lady in these times, times when every priest should be spreading devotion to her, as Fr. Gruner did (R.I.P.). You may be certain that a priest who has a very strong public devotion to the Blessed Mother is on his way to heaven, whereas the priest who does not is in very grave danger of losing his soul. Yes, this is the age of Mary, the last times of the world reserved by God to glorify His Mother and inflict maximum humiliation to Satan. She, a mere mortal woman, is given the pwoer to crush his head at the end of this final battle between heaven and hell. Our Lady of Mount Carmel, pray for us.

    July 16, 2022 at 12:46 am
    • Michael 🙏 Reply

      Athanasius

      A happy feast day to you and everyone.

      l too await the triumph of the immaculate heart of our blessed mother and the power of Heaven to destroy this demonic plague which the Church and humanity are engulfed in. The gates of Hell will not prevail, we know the outcome and we remain firm and steadfast in our supernatural Catholic faith in great hope and joy for the victory to come.

      Ave Maria!

      Every blessing
      Michael 🙏

      July 16, 2022 at 4:15 am

