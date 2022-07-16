Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel – Reflection

On the Solemnity of Our Lady of Mount Carmel at Mass we read from St John’s Gospel the poignant and iconic incident of the Mother of Jesus at the Foot of the Cross. This scene has given rise to productions in the visual arts and in music, so moving and profound an image does it present.

However, to appreciate it fully, we must connect it with the only other appearance of the Mother of Jesus in John's gospel at the Wedding Feast at Cana. In that scene Jesus' mother encourages him to begin his ministry and show his concern for the young couple who are about to see their banquet ruined. This scene is however, more than a lesson in how to cope with embarrassing social occasions. The key words are when she turns to the waiters and says. "Do whatever he tells you." They are words that echo the fundamental relationship of the people of Israel and God himself – the obedience implied in the covenant that Moses announces.