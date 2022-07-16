Will “Crackpot” Climate Cult Cause Civil Wars?

Sky News Australia…

Small farmers in the Netherlands are desperately fighting back against their government’s “radical” nitrogen emissions policy, says Sky News host Rowan Dean. Mr Dean said the Netherlands’ government planned to cut emissions between 30 to 70 per cent “as part of their green agenda”. “Completely arbitrary bureaucratic madness, but this is what happens when you legislate climate targets,” he said. “The little people, the farmers, the small businesses get crushed under the wheels of the bureaucrats who believe they are ‘saving the planet’.”

Editor writes…

Should Christians refuse to support the “insane” and “crackpot” calls from Governments to follow net zero policies, given the danger of authoritarianism and widespread poverty – isn’t there a very real danger that the unrest among peoples might end in civil wars? Your thoughts…

