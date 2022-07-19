Pope Francis’ Attacks On Traditional Latin Mass

21 May May 21, 2018
A small group of us will be in Ireland for a...
24 Jan January 24, 2015
The Remnant video where Michael Matt, Editor, discusses the shocking display...
04 Oct October 4, 2018
Vatican City, Oct 3, 2018 / 04:02 am (CNA/EWTN News).- Pope...
14 May May 14, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEDw6YEEytE
Then there's this warning from an American police officer...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5iOq2ypX1s&feature=emb_logo
Comment:
More than once...
29 Jul July 29, 2021
In the morning hours of July 28, a devastating fire destroyed...
11 Sep September 11, 2014
- Catholic leaves estate to fund Catholic Charity
- Charity uses money to...
26 Oct October 26, 2021
VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) – Pope Francis appointed prominent abortion advocate and supporter...
17 Mar March 17, 2022
Editor writes...
Every year we mark the Feast of St Patrick (17...
30 Apr April 30, 2019
Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland
From Wildlife (WWF), Scotland...
Responding to the...
17 Apr April 17, 2022
From the Daily Express...
TEACHERS have "overwhelmingly" voted to go on strike...
