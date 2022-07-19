Pope Francis’ Attacks On Traditional Latin Mass

19Jul

Pope Francis’ Attacks On Traditional Latin Mass

Papacy, Pope Francis, Real Presence, The Catholic Church, Fatima, Traditional Latin Mass, Summorum Pontificum, Bible, Miracles, Ecumenism, Vatican, Vatican II, Pope Benedict, Novus Ordo Mass, Apparitions, Blessed Sacrament, Modernism, Bishops, Hierarchy, Interfaith, Transubstantiation, Paganism, Sacraments, Magisterium, Priesthood, Tradition, USA, Liturgy, International , , , 0 Comments

Comments invited…  

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

21May

Catholic Truth Goes To Ireland…

A small group of us will be in Ireland for a... read more

24Jan

Sacrilege: Does God Really Care?

The Remnant video where Michael Matt, Editor, discusses the shocking display... read more

04Oct

Youth Synod: Pope Trashes Tradition

Vatican City, Oct 3, 2018 / 04:02 am (CNA/EWTN News).- Pope... read more

14May

Covid-19 & Totalitarianism: Does USA Right to Bear Arms Make Sense Now?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEDw6YEEytE Then there's this warning from an American police officer... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5iOq2ypX1s&feature=emb_logo Comment:  More than once... read more

29Jul

Glasgow Catholic Church Latest To Burn Down As Churches Burn Across West – But Why?

In the morning hours of July 28, a devastating fire destroyed... read more

11Sep

Catholics MUST Boycott SVP…

 - Catholic leaves estate to fund Catholic Charity - Charity uses money to... read more

26Oct

Shock: Pope Francis Appoints Pro-Abortionist Member of Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) – Pope Francis appointed prominent abortion advocate and supporter... read more

17Mar

Celebrating The Feasts of St Patrick & St Joseph

Editor writes... Every year we mark the Feast of St Patrick (17... read more

30Apr

Scotland Declares State of Climate Emergency – What Does This Mean?

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland From Wildlife (WWF), Scotland... Responding to the... read more

17Apr

John Fisher School (JFS), Purley, Is Anti-Catholic – The Archbishop MUST End Catholic Status NOW!

From the Daily Express... TEACHERS have "overwhelmingly" voted to go on strike... read more

%d bloggers like this: