Should Un-Vaxxed Tennis Champion, Novak Djokovic, Be Permitted To Compete In US Open?

From the Express…

Novak Djokovic’s coach has asked Joe Biden to change his mind over America’s travel restrictions as unvaccinated foreign nationals like the Serb remain banned from entering the country with less than six weeks until the US Open. Goran Ivanisevic previously claimed it was near impossible that his charge would be allowed to compete this year.

Djokovic looks set to be stopped from competing in the final Grand Slam of the year as the United States refuses entry to unvaccinated travellers. It would be the second time this season the world No 7 finds himself banned from a Major over his vaccine status, and his coach is now hoping Joe Biden can stop a repeat of the Australian Open, where Djokovic’s visa was cancelled twice before he was deported. Continues here

Editor writes…

We discussed this tennis champion’s situation back in January – click here to read that thread.

It seems to be a total nonsense that anyone who chooses to cross the southern border to enter the USA illegally may do so, unvaccinated, with no questions asked, but those who enter legally at the nearest airport, must be vaccinated. Seems very odd. Unjust – to say the least. Where are the Justice & Peace groups when you need them?

Is Biden likely to relent and permit Djokovic to compete in the US Open this year? Or… is it still crucial to “follow the science”?

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



