22Jul

Should Un-Vaxxed Tennis Champion, Novak Djokovic, Be Permitted To Compete In US Open?

From the Express…

Novak Djokovic’s coach has asked Joe Biden to change his mind over America’s travel restrictions as unvaccinated foreign nationals like the Serb remain banned from entering the country with less than six weeks until the US Open. Goran Ivanisevic previously claimed it was near impossible that his charge would be allowed to compete this year.

Djokovic looks set to be stopped from competing in the final Grand Slam of the year as the United States refuses entry to unvaccinated travellers. It would be the second time this season the world No 7 finds himself banned from a Major over his vaccine status, and his coach is now hoping Joe Biden can stop a repeat of the Australian Open, where Djokovic’s visa was cancelled twice before he was deported.  Continues here

Editor writes…

We discussed this tennis champion’s situation back in January – click here to read that thread.

It seems to be a total nonsense that anyone who chooses to cross the southern border to enter the USA illegally may do so, unvaccinated, with no questions asked, but those who  enter legally at the nearest airport, must be vaccinated. Seems very odd. Unjust – to say the least. Where are the Justice & Peace groups when you need them?

Is Biden likely to relent and permit Djokovic to compete in the US Open this year?  Or… is it still crucial to “follow the science”?

  • Andrew Q Reply

    Novax Djokovic is a hero and a man of principle and faith. If the other players had anything about them they would refuse to play unless there is simple competitive entry to the US Open and other similar ATP tournaments. Their wins are meaningless whilst the best are excluded. The decision to exclude Novak (and also ethnic Russians and Belarus players) is simply petty politics. The jabs don’t work, are abortion-tainted, and are often injurious to health.

    July 22, 2022 at 12:13 am
  • graeme taylor Reply

    everything that Andrew Q said!

    July 22, 2022 at 1:21 am
  • Lily Reply

    It’s disgraceful that anyone should be made to suffer because they have chosen not to take the Covid vaccines. It is also very suspicious. I’ve never known anything like this, where somebody is judged on whether they’ve taken a particular medicine or not – especially one that is experimental. You used to get paid to take part in a medical experiment!

    Last night on his show, Dan Wootton exposed the dishonesty of the BBC documentary on the vaccine. If you scroll to 50.00 in the video below, you’ll see the segment where he interviews two women who participated and said they were misrepresented. The BBC is now obviously the State propaganda channel so I believe them.

    July 22, 2022 at 9:09 am

