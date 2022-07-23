WHO Declares Monkeypox Global Emergency… Hands Up If You’re Really & Truly THAT Stupid!editor
From Sky News…
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference that despite the WHO committee being unable to come to consensus, he declared the emergency anyway.
He added the risk globally is “moderate”, except in Europe where it is “high”.
Dr Adhanom said that there had been more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox reported to the WHO from 75 countries, and five deaths.
The declaration by the WHO is designed to trigger an international response to the outbreak, which could unlock funding and vaccine sharing. Continues here.
Editor writes…
The powers-that-wanna-be are clinging for dear life to the levers of power. So, who, precisely, will be going along with the (you can bet on it) Monkeypox restrictions on our liberty when they are solemnly (albeit “reluctantly”, yeah right) announced? Is there anyone reading this, who is – really and truly – that stupid?
What about the Pope, bishops and religious superiors – will they close the churches again?
From ‘Sovereign Man’ website: warning – this article explicit in some places
July 5, 2022
Through the pandemic, public health officials have taken some ridiculous actions with their “health” powers.
In some cases they barred people from accessing their own property, and in others locked them inside their homes.
They threatened to cut off utilities to businesses which didn’t shut down, threatened to separate families, and tried to force parents to be vaccinated to keep custody of their kids.
Don’t even get me started on Australia’s COVID concentration camps and walled-off towns.
It was all supposedly in pursuit of following “the science”.
COVID Warlord Anthony Fauci was the leading cheerleader in the US for mandatory mask policies and draconian lockdowns.
But when Texas refused to shut down or mask up, Fauci shrugged and said he was “not really quite sure” why COVID cases in Texas didn’t skyrocket, as he had ominously predicted. Yet despite being a man of science, Fauci wasn’t interested in finding out why he was so wrong.
You probably also remember when Fauci tried to con everyone into wearing two masks, instead of just one. Asked about the specific science behind this recommendation, Fauci said, “you put another layer on, it just makes common sense.”
Hold on — are we doing science, with the experimental method and rigorous studies, or are we doing what one person considers common sense?
Fauci also predicted in December of 2021 that the Omicron variant would cause record COVID hospitalizations and deaths.
The Biden Administration warned that we were heading into a “winter of severe illness and death for the unvaccinated – for themselves, their families and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm.”
Those predictions didn’t pan out either.
When courts finally ruled that the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) overstepped its bounds with a mask mandate on airplanes, we found out that these government orders were never about public health or science at all…
Fauci admitted that “It’s more a matter of principle of where the authority lies, than it is about whether or not there is going to be a mandate on a plane or not.”
Now these same public health officials (and their media lapdogs) are responding to the scariest new threat: monkeypox!
“The science” shows that the disease is spreading mostly through skin to skin contact at places like raves and orgies.
Both the CDC and UK Health Security Agency say that the disproportionate majority of cases have thus far been found among gay men.
And by the way, according to the (Chinese) World Health Organization, Monkeypox has a fatality between 3-6%, which is higher than COVID-19.
So, given the specific risks to the gay community of this extremely fatal disease, you’d think that the government would have followed their own COVID playbooks and canceled gay pride month.
Or at least they would have banned all the pride parties and parades held throughout June, which was the peak of the Monkeypox outbreak. That’s what the “science” said.
But of course they didn’t do that. Canceling PRIDE MONTH would have been extremely un-woke.
So instead, the CDC released guidelines on “Social Gatherings, Safer Sex and Monkeypox.”
One section is entitled, “How can a person lower the chance of getting Monkeypox at places like raves, parties, clubs, and festivals?”
Unlike with COVID where the CDC demanded we all cower in fear at home, with Monkeypox during Pride Month, they had a totally different answer.
If people are going to pile into sweaty, steamy mosh pits, “where there is minimal clothing and where there is direct, personal, often skin-to-skin contact” the CDC advises to “avoid any rashes or sores you see on others and consider minimizing skin-to-skin contact when possible.”
Naturally we also want our government bureaucrats to weigh in on other essential questions, like, “How can a person lower their risk [of Monkeypox] during sex?”
The CDC advises you to masturbate with a sexual partner at a distance of six feet, or “consider having sex with your clothes on or covering areas where rash or sores are present.”
Also remember not to “share things like towels, fetish gear, sex toys, and toothbrushes.”
So, your kids couldn’t go to school during COVID even though their risk was miniscule.
But — with Monkeypox, it’s perfectly fine for members of the gay community (who specifically have the highest risk of infection according to the CDC) to attend raves and parties, as long as they don’t share sex toys.
Make sense?
Not to be outdone by the idiotic priorities of public health bureaucrats in the West, the World Health Organization has made its own priorities clear.
You’d think they’d be racing to control the spread of this virus with the same fervor as COVID. But no. With Monkeypox, their priority is making sure that no one is offended.
Recently the WHO said it will change the name of Monkeypox after scientists wrote a letter on the “urgent need for a non-discriminatory and non-stigmatizing nomenclature for Monkeypox virus.”
Yep. This is their priority. It’s like these public health officials are trying to destroy any shred of public confidence they had left.
It’s so obvious now that these these ‘public health’ decisions have nothing to do with public health. Or science.
As Fauci said, it’s about authority. And supporting whatever ridiculous political agenda happens to be popular at the moment.
To your freedom,
Simon Black,
Founder, SovereignMan.com
Westminsterfly,
Lots of good factual stuff in there that I didn’t know before (although we could do without the explicitly sexual stuff).
Frankly, I’ve lost all interest in, let alone trust in, “The Science” now that the medical profession has dismissed centuries of biology to assure us that men can become women and women can become men.
They can talk till the cows come home about “The Science” now – I’m not listening. In other words, to answer the question in the intro, no, I’m definitely not that stupid. I won’t be going along with any Monkeypox rules and regulations, even if they change the name from Monkeypox to something more socially acceptable, something that is gender and animal neutral, LOL!
Lily,
Yes it seems many have been led astray by ‘science’ and not just in the areas of covid and monkeypox: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11033517/Have-millions-taking-antidepressants-harmful-effects-decades-no-reason.html So that means billions of people worldwide have been taking SSRI’s / SNRI’s unnecessarily, with many having horrendous adverse side effects. I know this for a fact because years ago I took SSRI’s / SNRI’s during depressive episodes, and always found the adverse side effects outweighed the advantages. So I point blank refused to have them any more. I’m still here. And despite psychiatrists using window-dressing terms like ‘discontinuation symptoms’ for SSRI’s /SNRI’s, it’s just a posh way of saying plain old withdrawal – as in withdrawal from any other drug, like heroin.
Also, have you ever noticed the sudden massive increase in TV adverts telling us about shingles? https://www.understandingshingles.co.uk All these physical problems are a result of the covid vaccines, but try and get anyone to admit to it. The covid issue in itself will cause greater mental health problems, which will cause more dependence on antidepressants. It’s a vicious circle.
Seen a Photo of Literally 1000s Queuing up outside a clinic in San Francisco waiting to get the Monkeypox Vaccines ,or whatever its called . Now that Pride Month is over the Alphabet soup Mob seem to be paying the price . Of course God Forbid they cannot be stigmatised . By all means though dont go near your Granny in that Old Folks Home . Just as a Rider when is Queen Nic going to start Her BBC Shows telling us how to avoid the Monkeypox . Maybe She will start first of all to tell us to have safe Anal Sex. I know of course that sounds a bit RASH but nothing compared to the sort of RASHES probably going around the LGBTQ2WXWZ mob at the moment.
I dont think i am at risk of Monkeypox but am not so sure of my Dog.
I read about one Guy in The Daily Mail who said that He caught Monkeypox on a 10 Day Holiday in Dubai . He said that He had 10 Sexual Partners on His 10 Day Holiday and wasnt sure which one gave Him Monkeypox . Now ED am no Mathematician ,but according to my calculations that equates to 365 Sexual Partners in a Year. Or to be precise 366 Sexual Partners in a Leap Year.
BTW He was angry at the Guy who gave Him Monkeypox . Personally on reading the Article i belief it was probably Him who spread the Disease .
Surely to Almighty God ,The Godfather wouldnt back the W.H.O. on this Garbage ,even He must have Limits to how many 30 Pieces of Silver He will take . Then again ?
Monkeypox seems so last month. I thought we’d already moved on through “airborne” polio (not a thing) to Marburg syndrome. Helpfully, Boris Johnson’s dad wrote a pulp novel about that back in the day. Stanley’s always been one for population control and eugenics…
You can bet your life that the gullible will fall for whatever yarn they’re telling.
Andrew Q,
Me, too – I thought Monkeypox had been thrown out as a tester and when there was little reaction, had been chucked in the bin. They’ve obviously decided it’s worth a try. As you say, the gullible will believe anything as long as it comes from somebody in a white coat.
This was Neil Oliver speaking last month – how right was he.
I think Patrick is wrong when he says he thinks everyone will comply again, at least I hope he’s wrong.
I’ve just received a text from a friend asking prayers for one of her neighbours who works with special needs children. He has now received an email from the Social Work Department (this is in Scotland), saying that they are returning to restrictions, all Covid rules apply again, masks all day, no matter what shift, and those who remain unvaccinated will face disciplinary action.
I met this man at the meeting I told you all about, some months ago, when a fairly large group of informed Glaswegians got together in the home of another informed Glaswegian. He is a fairly young man; I remember him as friendly and concerned about the situation, and had probably been feeling relieved that he had survived the worst of it, but is now looking at the prospect of losing his job. He will not comply – absolutely not. So, please pray for him.
And spare a thought, too, for those poor special educational needs children who will also be faced with having to wear those ugly, useless bits of cloth on their faces, and be forced to interact (or not) with the adults in their lives, who will be, once again, all but faceless. Utterly disgraceful.
If only everyone were as determined not to be coerced into taking the injection as is the above mentioned young man then this shocking power-grab would fall apart. If only more people had his courage to refuse to comply – if only for the sake of the poor children. If only, if only, if only.
Editor, I agree its utterly disgraceful re special needs kids masked cos I know few deaf kids who needs to lipread their teachers without masks. It’s madness as sometimes our govt don’t get it. Hence nickname bandied around in twitters such as CovIDIOTS.
There is an exemption here in Ireland not to wear masks for specific reasons. Anyone who wish to get it as they will have to go through a medical doctor to get THAT exemption. Last year, I wasn’t comfortable with masks for some time cos it affects breathing etc.
In the next few months it would make or break irish medical professionals out there cos there is a growing awareness among the population re Covid situation. They would challenge medical people more so than it was in last 12 to 18 months ago.
Also today press news coming from irish govt to resume their Covid campaign. It seems to be Co – ordinated as Scotland? Cos I came across a Neil Oliver video yesterday as he mentioned Co-ordinated or patterns similar to other countries that had me thinking.