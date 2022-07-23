WHO Declares Monkeypox Global Emergency… Hands Up If You’re Really & Truly THAT Stupid!

From Sky News…

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference that despite the WHO committee being unable to come to consensus, he declared the emergency anyway.

He added the risk globally is “moderate”, except in Europe where it is “high”.

Dr Adhanom said that there had been more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox reported to the WHO from 75 countries, and five deaths.

The declaration by the WHO is designed to trigger an international response to the outbreak, which could unlock funding and vaccine sharing. Continues here.

Editor writes…

The powers-that-wanna-be are clinging for dear life to the levers of power. So, who, precisely, will be going along with the (you can bet on it) Monkeypox restrictions on our liberty when they are solemnly (albeit “reluctantly”, yeah right) announced? Is there anyone reading this, who is – really and truly – that stupid?

What about the Pope, bishops and religious superiors – will they close the churches again?

