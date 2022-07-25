Police Horses Fearful At Rainbow Crossings?

Editor writes…

An Irish reader alerted me to the above video, as follows:

“Many pedestrian crossings over here are in rainbow colours and that reminded me of a news item one of my sons showed me (YouTube – September 2020) where mounted police horses (UK) were terrified to cross/walk over crossings such as these, put in place for the LGBTQ community. They reared up in terror and nothing would persuade them to set foot on the crossing. They walked/reared up around on the pavement. I see that as a miracle – even animals can sense evil. One of the most extraordinary scenes I’ve ever come across.”

In another report, we discover that guide dogs for the blind are also reacting negatively, becoming confused at “Trans” crossings. As a result, complaints are being lodged from disability rights campaigners; one online commentator says, “As a health and safety professional I can tell you this is incredibly dangerous. You can’t simply change safety critical markings like this.”

So, what’s going on here – are these animals simply anti-LGBTQ bigots?

Some commentators argue that this is a cultural issue – that the animals are simply reacting (nervously) to something new – rather than a moral issue.

So, what about our Irish reader: is she correct to interpret the reaction of the police horses to the rainbow crossing as a miracle, a rejection of evil? Do animals really have some level of moral sense, some awareness of the natural/supernatural order of things? Check out this story from the life of St Anthony of Padua before you dismiss the possibility. I know, first-hand myself, of an amazing incident some years ago, when a small bird, a thrush, hopped to and fro, back and forwards, around an elderly Religious, a Carmelite nun friend of mine who was gardening; Sister noticed this unusual behaviour, realised that there might be a problem and so she spoke gently to the bird as it led her to another little bird, keeping an eye on her to make sure she was following, until they reached the other little bird – lying injured. Astounding. So, what do you think – DO animals have a moral sense?

Reminder: the Church teaches that all sexual activity outside marriage is sinful, and that homosexual activity is intrinsically disordered – that does not mean that individual homosexuals are evil, any more than it means that all cohabiting couples are evil. We are prohibited from making that judgment about anyone, ever, no matter the sin. I speak as one who is, not infrequently, described as “evil”, so take my word for it: we are all wanting in the sight of God, for sure, but only God can make that definitive judgment about who is good and who is evil. Please, therefore, submit all comments in a thoughtful manner, above all in a spirit of Christian charity – any slurs/name-calling will be deleted as soon as I see them. Speaking the objective truth is not uncharitable: “Tommy Smith robbed the bank” is not uncharitable – “that ignorant, evil, no-good layabout, Tommy Smith robbed the bank” IS uncharitable. Get it? If your comment doesn’t pass the “Get it?” test then… forget it! On that note, then, a reminder of the discussion topic: DO animals have a moral sense?

Your thoughts…

