25Jul

Pope Apologises For Evil Not His Fault, But Not For His Evil Attack on Traditional Latin Mass

Editor writes…

While Pope Francis is busy apologising for ‘evil committed by so many Christians’ in Canada’s residential schools on his visit to Canada, evil for which he cannot possibly be held responsible, Catholics worldwide are wondering if he’ll ever apologise for the horrendous damage inflicted on the Church this past 60 years, most notably his own very personal and ongoing appalling attack on the Traditional Latin Mass as a result of his ruthless Apostolic Letter, Traditionis Custodes (TC)

Today, the Washington Post reports the sadness and bewilderment felt by the parishioners in Washington DC when their Cardinal, taking full advantage of TC, ended the provision of the TLM at St. Mary Mother of God Parish.  It seems to me that using the Mass as a weapon is a particular type of evil – in a class of its own.  Francis is taking his revenge on those who are attached to the traditional Latin Mass, and loyal [intolerant] liberals, such as Cardinal Wilton Gregory, are only too happy to comply.

From the Washington Post…

An air of earnest contemplation hung over Sunday Mass, tinged by sadness. This would be one of the last weeks the church’s parishioners would be able to celebrate using a traditional Latin form that traces its roots back more than a millennium. Last year, prompted by ideological wars between conservative and liberal wings, Pope Francis said he wanted to limit use of the old Latin form of Mass.

This week, the consequences of that papal letter — issued halfway across the world — landed here in Washington with heavy consequences for this small parish in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood.  By Sept. 21, the parish was told, they were to cease use of the Latin rituals that had been part of St. Mary’s history almost since its founding in 1845.

Friday’s local decree, written by Cardinal Wilton Gregory, who oversees the archdiocese of Washington, allows only three non-parish churches in the region to perform the Latin Rite. That means hundreds of Catholics who attend that type of Mass at roughly six parishes in the D.C. area — including St. Mary Mother of God — will be forced to overhaul their ritual or abandon their spiritual homes to attend the three locations in the area allowed to perform it.

“It’s been devastating to be honest,” said Erin Menke, 42, whose family has attended St. Mary for almost two decades. Three sons had been altar servers at the parish. To assist the parish priest, they painstakingly learned the intricacies of the Latin Mass, which incorporates traditional elements like incense, Gregorian chant and elaborate gestures and words often missing from the modern form of the Mass.

“There’s a sacred reverence to it that is just beautiful,” Menke said. “These words that are spoken and have been spoken for centuries in the church, they often feel like the closest thing to heaven that we’ve got. To realize we are going to lose that, we’re in shock.”

In his decision last year, Pope Francis explained that he believed the Latin Mass had become a wedge, deepening divisions. Those who favored the Latin Mass, he said, had exploited the rite as a way to “reinforce the divergences, and encourage disagreements that injure the Church.”

Most Catholic churches now celebrate modern Mass in the language most easily understood by local parishioners, a practice spurred by reforms in the 1960s. For that reason, the decree won’t affect the majority of Catholics in the Washington region.

St. Mary Mother of God, however, was among the most vocal churches lobbying the cardinal to allow them to keep Latin Mass in their services. They wrote letters, spoke in synodal listening sessions with archdiocese leaders and begged the cardinal to visit their church to see for himself the importance of the Latin Mass to their community.

Beside the difference of language, in the Latin Mass the priest faces away from the congregation and instead faces the tabernacle at the front of the church where the Eucharist is kept. Many who attend Latin Mass say they value the chance to meditate and contemplate during the long stretches when the priest is speaking quietly in Latin.

“You feel a connection to all the Catholics who came before you and celebrated using those same words,” said Matthew Balan as he sat in the wooden pews. He comes from a family of Catholics going back generations in the Philippines. Balan met his wife at St. Mary attending the Latin Mass, and they got married there as well. But now he’s not sure whether they and their two young boys will remain at the parish or move to one of the other locations still offering Latin Mass. “It’s a confusing time for a lot of us.”

In a heartfelt sermon Sunday, De Rosa acknowledged the pain, anxiety and bewilderment that many were feeling. And he told his flock that he shared those feelings.

Priest Vincent De Rosa gives his parishioners Communion during one of the last Latin masses at his church.

© William Wan/The Washington Post – Priest Vincent De Rosa gives his parishioners Communion during one of the last Latin Masses at his church.

“It pulls at the strings of my heart,” he said. “There’s something that feels unkind about this whole thing. … But my goal is to show you that your father here and other fathers in this diocese do feel your pain.”

De Rosa urged this flock to cling to truth, unity and their faith throughout the seismic changes to come for their parish.

Roughly 60 percent of the church’s collection money comes from parishioners who attend its 9 a.m. Latin mass on Sundays, said Sylvester Giustino, who serves on the parish finance council.

“I do worry about our parish and what happens in September,” he said. “I’m planning to stay. St. Mary has become a home to me. But for others who leave, I can understand that too. We’re not just losing the Latin Mass. We are going to be losing a lot of families and people who have been part of this community for years.”   Source – Washington Post


Your thoughts…

  • Marinaio Reply

    It appears that we are entering another era reminiscent of the bad old days of the 70s and 80s. Who can forget the awkward wording of JPII’s Indult of October, 1984, when he wrote that the bishops should provide a “wide and generous application” in allowing the Old Mass for the “just aspirations” of those attached to “some older form” of the Liturgy? And what a farce it became, as the applications by most U.S. bishops were anything but “generous”. The stipulations foisted on us by our Military Vicar were so restrictive that I wanted absolutely nothing to do with seeking an Indult Mass, which we relatively few traditionalists at the time derisively (and for the most part correctly) referred to as the “Insult” Mass. When I told Michael Davies of the draconian restrictions, he agreed that it was most disturbing, but insisted that if I and others did not go through with requesting the Indult, we would be proving the bishops right, who, he said, had tried to convince the pope that there were not enough people really interested in preserving the Old Mass.

    Now, here we are again, and it is truly heartbreaking. Mrs. Marinaio and I have attended, on a few occasions, the Mass of the Ages at St. Mary Mother of God church, which is in the Chinatown section of Washington, D.C. It is a beautiful church, built, of course, precisely for the Old Mass. We were last present there at the beautiful and inspiring Christmas Midnight Mass of 2019, just before the dissemination of the “questionnaire” that Francis used to justify Traditionis Custodis (and which the holy Wilton Cardinal Gregory used to justify squashing the TLM in his archdiocese). For men who are obsessed with racial justice and inclusivity, it is ironic, is it not, that we trads are not included in his inclusivity, diversity, and equality?

    Yesterday’s Gospel warned us of what we are seeing: the hierarchy — the pope and the vast majority of bishops — are ravening wolves in sheep’s clothing. Let us stand together and defend the flock against those rapacious predators.

    July 25, 2022 at 9:42 pm
  • Faith of Our Fathers Reply

    Really their are no words [ forby swear words ] that i can desciribe Bergoglio and His Non Catholic Cohorts. The list is really now endless of Non Catholic Priests .Bishops .Cardinals .And a Pope of whom I in my Catholic Faith have Absolutely NOTHING in common with. Bergoglio is a Vengeful Old Deviant of a Man along with a bunch of Queers who are simply out to destroy Catholicism. It really is coming to the point of Schism ,we cannot stay with this Bunch of Pagan Homosexual Apologists any longer. Remember that it was Bergoglio who said that it wouldnt bother Him if their was Schism. He need not care about money as the Communist Chinese give Him a very good stipend now every year. As for that useless Old Queen Wilton Gregory who is now 74 Bergoglio made Him a Cardinal just 2 Years ago. The question then was WHY make a 72 year old Man a Cardinal . Well one can see now why Bergoglio done so ,it was to bring Him in to do His Evil will and enrol Gregory in The Lavender Mafia.

    These Terrible Men who have stopped The Mass of Ages have a reckoning coming up .They are to me Pure Evil. That this article was published in The Washington Post is a testament to their Evil as one certainly couldnt call The Washington Post Catholic Friendly. As for Bergoglios little Canadian Trek the Mans a Legend . Will we see Photos of Him kissing Indian Chiefs Feet.
    Would it surprise anyone on Here. One things for certain .We wont see Bergoglio at a Latin Mass but we May ,we just May witness another Pachamama. As for a P.S i wonder if Bergoglio will tell us How much Global Warming that Private Jet of His cost on this trip. For the Man who likes to fool us that He enjoys the Poverty of this life [ by getting driven around in a Ford Fiesta ] He doesnt half Pollute the Planet by lots of Hot Air ?

    July 25, 2022 at 10:17 pm
  • editor Reply

    Below, video and article from The Remnant challenging the claims about Catholic residential schools in Canada – with input from former residents…

    https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/6060-residential-schools-francis-in-canada-and-the-rest-of-the-story

    July 26, 2022 at 12:09 am
  • Andrew Q Reply

    Apologies are easy, cheap and meaningless when you’re historically-distant and not personally involved. It’s the realm of corrupt politicians trying to virtue signal to cover their deeds. That’s what this Pope has become: a tawdry political globalist actor.

    July 26, 2022 at 12:21 am

