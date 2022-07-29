Pope Francis in Canada Participates in Yet Another Pagan Ceremony… What Is His Point?editor
Online commentators note…
I don’t understand why everyone else’s traditions are so important……But the living Tradition of Faith is forsaken! How sad is this…….I pray for the conversion of Pope Francis and so many of the Bishops! But I certainly won’t hold My breath and wait for it! Lord Have Mercy…….
And
Another day, another abomination…
Editor writes…
What’s left to say, really? On previous threads we’ve discussed the usefulness (or not) of writing to priests and their superiors with our concerns regarding the Faith. But what about at this stage – is there any point in writing to the Vatican?
Comments (3)
Pope isn’t looking well in Canada. TBH, he doesn’t look good to be fair. Which in turn affects him mentally and emotionally as well. It left me wondering why did he have to travel even when he’s unwell. Travelling takes out energy such as jet lag etc.
It’s who is advising him to take part as we don’t really know who was/is his advisor.
Editor: if a pope needs an advisor to tell him it’s not a great idea to take part in a pagan ceremony, then things are even worse than I’d ever imagined…
He may be bodily infirm but he knows exactly what he’s doing with all this Gaia worshipping Pachapapa pagan nonsense. He’s been doing it for years. A total embarrassment. Does any Catholic regard him as a source of spiritual guidance or authority at this point?
I believe as do so many others that Bergoglios Point is to try and Shame the Catholic Church and lets face it Hes doing a pretty good job. This Clown is not a Catholic He is deadwood and i personally have Nothing in common with Him even though i do attend a N.O. Mass on Sunday.
As its been said on another comment Bergoglio sits Pensively as if in Prayer beside graves THIS IS FAKE NEWS their are NO Mass graves Bergoglio is a Scandal to the Papal Office. The only Catholic thing He has done was to denounce the Title Vicar of Christ. As its been said now on many Media Sites we have a Popeahontas .