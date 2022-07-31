Sickness, Death & Shopping – Fun!

One online commentator writes…

Ms. Robertson, I really enjoy your work. You are the best comedian I have heard of. I love a person who can be funny while staying clean! You are truly an inspiration Ms. Robertson.

Editor writes…

Regular visitors and bloggers will know that every now and then we have a “good clean fun” thread – a bit of a rest from the serious stuff, so, it’s that time again. If you can think of any similar videos or jokes, feel free to share them here. Enjoy!

