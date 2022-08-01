Archie Battersbee: DO “Hospitals Know Best”?

From the Sun Newspaper –  what happened to Archie Battersbee

Editor writes…

Firstly, let’s all remember Archie and his family in our prayers, at this tremendously difficult time.

Maybe it’s because my trust in the medical and scientific professions has just about disappeared after the Covid lockdowns and restrictions, but I just do not agree with Ella Whelan that the hospitals know best in these child/life-support cases.  I think the State should keep right out of family life and leave parents to do what they believe best for their children. At the very least, any decision to remove life-support should be taken by the parents, not the State, not medics, not courts.  We need to remove all of these people from their pedestals, immediately, if not sooner.

Your thoughts…

  • Lily Reply

    It’s the same as the abortion argument. Why do women who have abortions say they struggled with the decision, if there’s nothing wrong with killing a baby. In the same way, if there’s nothing wrong with ending the life of a 12 year old, what’s the big deal? Now the date has set – his mother is calling it an execution. It will happen at 12pm tomorrow.
    https://www.mylondon.news/news/east-london-news/archie-battersbee-date-set-end-24640995

    How very sad is this.

    August 1, 2022 at 5:57 pm
  • westminsterfly Reply

    My answer is no – not always. Hospitals / doctors play God with people’s lives, and they have far too much power. Hospitals do not have a Catholic mentality towards suffering and death. In so many cases – widely publicised ones like this one – but also the countless ones that never hit the headlines, families are stripped all of God given rights. Patients are just burdens to be got rid of a.s.a.p.

    August 1, 2022 at 6:17 pm
  • Andrew Q Reply

    It seems that in every one of these tragic cases the medics and courts choose death. Too often, as we saw in the Alfie Evans case, the Catholic authorities support the termination rather than offering support to the parents and life.

    August 1, 2022 at 6:26 pm
  • Antoine Bisset Reply

    I do not understand why courts are involved. It is the case that parents will be unwilling to switch off a life-support machine and that is understandable. From what I have read the child is not deteriorating but is stable, even healthy.
    The human body has amazing powers of recuperation and also of regeneration. Recovery from a head injury is very often a long process, long months or years. I would not give up after 3 months. Michael Schumacher was in a coma for 6 months but they did not give up on him. On might surmise that the hospital want the bed and equipment back for use by others..

    August 1, 2022 at 6:40 pm

