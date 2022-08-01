Archie Battersbee: DO “Hospitals Know Best”?

From the Sun Newspaper – what happened to Archie Battersbee

Editor writes…

Firstly, let’s all remember Archie and his family in our prayers, at this tremendously difficult time.

Maybe it’s because my trust in the medical and scientific professions has just about disappeared after the Covid lockdowns and restrictions, but I just do not agree with Ella Whelan that the hospitals know best in these child/life-support cases. I think the State should keep right out of family life and leave parents to do what they believe best for their children. At the very least, any decision to remove life-support should be taken by the parents, not the State, not medics, not courts. We need to remove all of these people from their pedestals, immediately, if not sooner.

Your thoughts…

