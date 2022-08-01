Driving Transgenderism = Stonewall’s Downfall?

01Aug

Driving Transgenderism = Stonewall’s Downfall?

Papacy, Pope Francis, Scotland, Same-sex Marriage, Broadcasting Media, Politicians, Child Abuse, Catholic education, The Catholic Church, Fatima, Homosexuality, England, Scottish Government, Transgenderism, LGBT+, Westminster Parliament, Apparitions, Wales, Purity, Interfaith, Psychology, Health, Science, Russia, Supernatural, Atheism, Politics, Education, Social Media, United Kingdom, International , , , 0 Comments

New push to stop Stonewall getting taxpayers’ cash after legal battle raised fears over group’s influence

  •  Some Whitehall departments have already been told to cut their ties 
  • Over 900 employers were still signed up to the diversity champions programme
  • The Bank of England, the Armed Forces and Scotland Yard remain signed up
  • Army, Navy, RAF and Ministry of Defence will not renew membership next year 
  •  All taxpayer-funded organisations will soon be under pressure to cut ties too   

Public sector bodies are to be told to stop giving money to Stonewall after a legal battle raised fears over the group’s influence.

Whitehall departments have already been told to cut their ties but some have only placed their £2,500 annual membership fees under review.

And the Bank of England, the Armed Forces and Scotland Yard remain signed up to Stonewall’s diversity champions scheme.

An employment tribunal ruled last week that barrister Allison Bailey had been discriminated against by Garden Court Chambers over her ‘gender-critical’ beliefs that no one can change biological sex.

Barrister Allison Bailey objected to her legal chambers joining Stonewall’s diversity scheme and the charity made a formal complaint when she commented on social media about ‘trans extremism’

She had objected to her legal chambers joining Stonewall’s diversity scheme and the charity made a formal complaint when she commented on social media about ‘trans extremism’.

All taxpayer-funded organisations will soon be under pressure to cut their ties to the group because both Tories vying to be the next prime minister plan to take a tough stance against it.

A source close to frontrunner Liz Truss said: ‘Liz has long believed public sector organisations should withdraw from the Stonewall diversity champions scheme. It does not represent value for money.   Continues here

Editor writes…

Is this the beginning of the end for Stonewall – the organisation which has driven (but now apparently abandoned) “gay” rights, in order to push transgenderism?  And still, throughout every news report on this, every TV debate, the Catholic hierarchy remains silent.  The current popular question is how to define a woman. “What is a woman?” is the question politicians are increasingly being asked to answer.  I’m wondering if we need to start asking – seriously – what is a bishop?  How do they “identify”?  How do we tell them apart from Joe Bloggs, the man on the street?  Your thoughts.

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

12Jan

2018: The Year of Formal Schism?

THE REMNANT UNDERGROUND: Headed up by Bishop Athanasius Schneider and two... read more

13May

Should Catholics Welcome IVF Babies?

Scroll to 13.11 to hear the reaction of English Catholic politician,... read more

25Aug

World Health Organisation: We Cannot Return To Life As It Was Before Covid-19

Comment:  Does anyone seriously think that Tucker's observations apply only to America? ... read more

11Nov

Why are Catholics Not in Uproar?

The above tweet is quoted in this Mail Online report about... read more

02Jan

8 January, 2022: Glasgow Green Freedom Rally

Catholic Truth supporters plan to attend the Freedom Rally at Nelson's... read more

21May

Israel-Palestine: Should Biden Appoint Donald J. Trump “Special Peace Envoy”?

Comment:  If I find it disheartening to watch the speedy collapse of... read more

25Jul

Police Horses Fearful At Rainbow Crossings?

Editor writes... An Irish reader alerted me to the above video, as... read more

01Aug

Growing Catholic Identity Crisis…

Editor writes.... Since Pope Benedict XVI's motu proprio, Summorum Pontificum, permitting... read more

11Jul

Growing Concern Among ‘Mainstream’ Catholics About Pope Francis…

Fr Blake says that in order to maintain the unity of... read more

06Jul

Communist Government Adviser: Face Masks Forever… Yikes! Tetchy When Asked About Her Dictatorial Politics

https://youtu.be/Ouxvup-2Cic A row has broken out over a question Richard Madeley asked... read more

%d bloggers like this: