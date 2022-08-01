Driving Transgenderism = Stonewall’s Downfall?

New push to stop Stonewall getting taxpayers’ cash after legal battle raised fears over group’s influence

Some Whitehall departments have already been told to cut their ties

Over 900 employers were still signed up to the diversity champions programme

The Bank of England, the Armed Forces and Scotland Yard remain signed up

Army, Navy, RAF and Ministry of Defence will not renew membership next year

All taxpayer-funded organisations will soon be under pressure to cut ties too

Public sector bodies are to be told to stop giving money to Stonewall after a legal battle raised fears over the group’s influence.

Whitehall departments have already been told to cut their ties but some have only placed their £2,500 annual membership fees under review.

And the Bank of England, the Armed Forces and Scotland Yard remain signed up to Stonewall’s diversity champions scheme.

An employment tribunal ruled last week that barrister Allison Bailey had been discriminated against by Garden Court Chambers over her ‘gender-critical’ beliefs that no one can change biological sex.

Barrister Allison Bailey objected to her legal chambers joining Stonewall’s diversity scheme and the charity made a formal complaint when she commented on social media about ‘trans extremism’

She had objected to her legal chambers joining Stonewall’s diversity scheme and the charity made a formal complaint when she commented on social media about ‘trans extremism’.

All taxpayer-funded organisations will soon be under pressure to cut their ties to the group because both Tories vying to be the next prime minister plan to take a tough stance against it.

A source close to frontrunner Liz Truss said: ‘Liz has long believed public sector organisations should withdraw from the Stonewall diversity champions scheme. It does not represent value for money. Continues here…

Editor writes…

Is this the beginning of the end for Stonewall – the organisation which has driven (but now apparently abandoned) “gay” rights, in order to push transgenderism? And still, throughout every news report on this, every TV debate, the Catholic hierarchy remains silent. The current popular question is how to define a woman. “What is a woman?” is the question politicians are increasingly being asked to answer. I’m wondering if we need to start asking – seriously – what is a bishop? How do they “identify”? How do we tell them apart from Joe Bloggs, the man on the street? Your thoughts.

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



