02Aug

Scottish Government Proposals On Buffer Zones Totalitarian: Criminalizes Pro-life Prayer Vigils

From the website of the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children

Help protect women and children from abortion by defending pro-life vigils in Scotland.

A public consultation has been launched on a bill proposed by Gillian MacKay MSP to bring in buffer zones around facilities that provide abortions in Scotland.

Ms MacKay’s proposals would criminalise all pro-life activities in the vicinity of abortion facilities.

If this Bill becomes law, anyone taking part in a pro-life vigil in Scotland would be subject to a 6 month jail sentence for a first offence, and up to 2 years in prison for subsequent breaches.

It is important that as many people as possible respond to this consultation.

The consultation is running until Thursday 11 August 2022. Please complete the questionnaire as soon as you can and encourage others to do the same.

We have produced a guide to help you respond to the questions included in the consultation survey.

Editor writes…

I submitted my response to the consultation yesterday.

In summary, there is no need for a new law.  We all have the right to protest and/or pray peacefully, and if anyone steps out of line and causes  trouble, the current law should be invoked against that person, as appropriate.  Most pro-life gatherings are to pray outside clinics, but in some cases, pro-lifers offer to speak with women going into the clinic, in order to offer an alternative possible solution and/or informative literature.  Women have a right to such information and the possibility of receiving necessary help, not on offer from the abortion clinics.  Nobody is forced to speak with the pro-lifers or to take literature.  Only in totalitarian States do Governments ban protests and punish religious practices such as prayer.  There is a section in the questionnaire which asks our opinions about suggested punishments – my response was simply that nobody should be punished for participating in a peaceful protest or prayer vigil.  Again, if the Scottish Government continues down this road, we are witnessing a reinforcement of that authoritarianism which was evident throughout the imposition of Covid lockdowns and restrictions.

I urge all our bloggers, readers, and visitors to this site to submit the consultation form in good time to meet the deadline (11 August).

Our Lady of Guadalupe, Patroness of Unborn children, pray for us!   

