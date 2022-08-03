An American In Aberdeen: He Opposes “Conspiracy Theories” – Except His Own!editor
An ex-pastor who left the US for Scotland after the Capitol riot is working to debunk conspiracy theories that have “radicalised” religion and politics in his homeland. Jared Stacy decided to leave America after armed groups invaded the government building in Washington following Donald Trump’s defeat in the White House election.
The 32-year-old blames right-wing religious groups for spreading false claims generated by the shadowy political movement QAnon. He is now working on a PhD at Aberdeen University on how conspiracy theories gripped Americans – and why many wanted the US presidential election result overturned.
Jared, who no longer identifies as an evangelist, said rioters used Christianity as justification for violent behaviour – and he became concerned when church colleagues failed to condemn it. He added: “It was all predicated on God’s will that this election be overturned and their candidate installed in office. That is dangerous.
“Men who feel like God is on their side and can’t be questioned have, throughout history, been the ones who have done a lot of damage. It’s the church’s job to perform an autopsy on itself. We can do better than say those people weren’t really Christians.”
Jared and his family lived just 40 miles from Washington and saw church “supporters” pile on to buses to join the marchers on January 6, 2021. Less than a week later, he moved his family to Aberdeen. He said he felt worn down by a church leadership which refused to debunk conspiracy theories and Christian nationalism from the pulpit. Continues here…
I emailed the above article to some of our bloggers/readers in the USA, including RCA Victor, who wasted no time in replying…
… this article is full of lies, and whoever this “evangelist” is has drunk the Kool-Aid:
- The Capitol protest was not a “riot”
- There were no armed groups invading the Congressional building, or any other government building
- Donald Trump was not “defeated” in the 2020 election
- QAnon is not a political movement
- There was no “violent behavior” during the protest
- “Christian nationalism” is the latest smear campaign against American patriots who know the election was stolen, and also know that the Democrats/Fascists who run the J6 fake committee are corrupt crooks
I don’t know where they dug this pitiful clown up, but they should put him back in the sewer where they found him.
I just wish RCA Victor would speak his mind instead of dancing around trying to be tactful 😀
So, a couple of questions: (1) don’t they have enough Evangelical preachers in Aberdeen? When I lived there, the place was full of them, so why are they importing this one from the USA. Oh, I know he claims not to be an Evangelical any more but once an Evangelical, always an Evangelical 😀 and (2) should Aberdeen put this “clown” on the next plane back to the States, since, it seems, America’s loss is also Aberdeen’s loss 😀 If you want to read more about Jared Stacy, if you really must 😀 click here
I wonder what made him pick Scotland – presumably the course he wanted to pursue, but still, seems a strange choice, especially Aberdeen. No offence, but I wouldn’t be moving to the north east, if I could help it, it’s very cold up there.
Anyway, I notice RCA Victor says there was no “violent behaviour” during the January 6 protest but didn’t we see some protesters trying to break windows to get in?
Josephine,
Any violent behavior that took place was perpetrated and fomented by government agents (FBI) and provocateurs, such as Antifa dressed as Trump supporters – not Trump supporters.
RCA Victor,
I have no problem believing that the media is twisting the truth about the Jan 6 riot, they hate Trump with a vengeance, but the Antifa claim is denounced in this Newsweek report. How is it answered?
https://www.newsweek.com/fact-check-was-member-antifa-arrested-capitol-riot-1569050
Josephine
He probably chose Scotland because it has the most hateful anti-Trump Communist government in the world. I would not be in the least surprised if this subversive had his fare and Uni fees paid by the SNP – worth investigating. I agree entirely with RCAVictor’s gentle assessment of this idiot – a “useful idiot” to someone. I wonder what poor young Scot was rejected by Aberdeen University to make way for this clown.
Athanasius,
Your probably right about the SNP maybe paying his way over here and uni fees. I wouldn’t be surprised in the least.
Once he spends a winter up there, he’ll be heading back to the States, wait and see, LOL!
I looked at the link Editor supplied about “former evangelist” Stacy, a webpage which is, shall we say, rather thin, and found this:
“His research focuses on the intersection of theology and political conspiracies in the history of American Evangelicalism.”
Translation: conservative Protestants are easy marks for “conspiracy theories.” Unfortunately, Mr. Stacy is an easy mark for liars and fake news. Also unfortunately, Protestants, especially evangelicals, really have no theology. Their theology is emotion.
And here’s an interesting question: how is Mr. Stacy an “American pastor,” yet he “no longer identifies as an evangelist”? An evangelist is essentially a preacher more than anything else, so this pastor has apparently given up most of that which characterizes him as a “pastor.”
Given the questionable quality of Mr. Stacy’s thinking, I’d love to know what heretics are lurking at the University of Aberdeen, whose writings and/or reputation apparently attracted him.
Josephine,
I can’t believe you are citing a Newsweek article to raise a question. You didn’t know that Newsweek is one the bastions of Deep State fake news? Any Deep State “fact check” is a red flag.
As for John Sullivan, whom Trump’s lawyer was referring to when he said “One of the first people arrested was a leader of Antifa,” he is a thoroughly shady character, a BLM supporter and a fake journalist. He denies belonging to Antifa, but it is obvious that whatever comes out of his mouth cannot be trusted. Here is an article about the charges filed against him:
https://nypost.com/2021/01/14/utah-man-charged-after-claiming-he-went-to-document-riot/
And here is a video from a trustworthy alternate news source which claims that Sullivan is a “self-proclaimed” Antifa member:
https://www.oann.com/fbi-cant-find-proof-of-antifa-involvement-in-jan-6-protests-despite-mountains-of-video-evidence/
If you search (not with Google) with the words “evidence of antifa on january 6” you’ll get many other hits worth pursuing from reliable sources….along with, of course….more bogus “fact checks.”
RCA Victor,
Ouch! I am mortified that I didn’t know Newsweek was so unreliable. That report shows that John Sullivan is definitely a crooked character, so I’m in awe of your grasp of this whole issue. It’s obvious that the formal narrative about January 6 is fake news. I do know that anyway, but it’s not always easy to challenge the narrative – I feel better equipped now, though, thanks to your links and comments.
It’s very obvious that those January 6 hearings were nothing more than a set up, a Kangaroo Court to find Trump guilty of inciting violence – even though the only person killed was a young woman, a Trump supporter who was shot by a police officer, even though she was not a threat.