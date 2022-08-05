Third Secret of Fatima: The Abandonment Of The Faith Within Church… Even At The Very Top

Third Secret of Fatima: The Abandonment Of The Faith Within Church… Even At The Very Topeditor
One online commentator remarked, perhaps a tad sarcastically on seeing the above video, that “With all respect, it is NO secret at all our Catholic Church is in ruins…”
Editor writes…
The narrator in the above (excellent) short film may give the impression of confusing the request of Our Lady for the Consecration of Russia with her instruction to release what we now call “The Third Secret”, yet both are essential in the task of ending the diabolical disorientation of the past 60 years in the world and the Church. Personally, I think the current crisis in the Church – The Great Apostasy – will not end until both the Consecration of Russia has been carried out exactly as requested by Our Lady, and the full Third Secret revealed. It is certainly important to note that when we witness Pope Francis’ faithlessness – to the point where he has participated in pagan ceremonies – we are actually witnessing the unfolding/fulfilment of the Third Secret… But, does this console us or concern us?
Your thoughts…
Comments (3)
I totally agree with you, Madame Editor. Fr. Gruner said that the Third Secret had to be released and then the Holy Father would receive the graces that he needed to order and make in union with all the bishops of the world the Collegial Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Dear Editor and friends
For my part it’s a mixture of both.
I am deeply concerned and saddened that so many souls will be led into Hell by so many false shepherds in the Church at all levels.
I am humbled and thankful that God has graced and permitted so many of us to understand the times we are living through given all the challenges and difficulties that entails for us in bearing witness to Christ, the Church and the Faith.
I remain hopeful and joyful that ultimately the Church and the Faith will endure, prevail and triumph by virtue of its indefectible origin and nature.
In the interim we continue to hold fast and bear witness to the Faith, Tradition, the Mass and the Sacraments etc.
I trust in the designs of Providence that this trial we are experiencing is one of purgation and purification from which the Church and the world will begin anew.
The Church ie. The Mystical Body of Christ must suffer as Our Lord suffered while on earth. This is the Church’s Passion and we must continue on that road to Calvary, Suffering even death in the eyes and minds of the world only to return risen and triumphant.
We have Our Blessed Mother, St Joseph the Angels and the Saints. The entire arsenal of Heaven is with us. We have nothing to fear.
As Our Blessed Saviour reminded us “Do not fear the world for l have conquered the world”
Ave Maria !
Every blessing
Michael 🙏
This was interesting: Sr. Lucia’s nephew, Fr. José Valinho, on the Third Secret of Fatima https://gloria.tv/post/igRYfDdoZtQU27ZgfkVQ2zUV7 Caveat: Despite this interesting article, Gloria TV’s content has taken a sharp turn for the worse – in many aspects. If you know those who still post, who are sound and worth reading, fair enough. Otherwise I wouldn’t advise trawling around it. As for some of the comments on the respective posts . . .