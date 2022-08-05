Third Secret of Fatima: The Abandonment Of The Faith Within Church… Even At The Very Top

One online commentator remarked, perhaps a tad sarcastically on seeing the above video, that “With all respect, it is NO secret at all our Catholic Church is in ruins…”

The narrator in the above (excellent) short film may give the impression of confusing the request of Our Lady for the Consecration of Russia with her instruction to release what we now call “The Third Secret”, yet both are essential in the task of ending the diabolical disorientation of the past 60 years in the world and the Church. Personally, I think the current crisis in the Church – The Great Apostasy – will not end until both the Consecration of Russia has been carried out exactly as requested by Our Lady, and the full Third Secret revealed. It is certainly important to note that when we witness Pope Francis’ faithlessness – to the point where he has participated in pagan ceremonies – we are actually witnessing the unfolding/fulfilment of the Third Secret… But, does this console us or concern us?

Your thoughts…

