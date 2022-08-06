Who Is Dividing Catholics Today?

06Aug

Who Is Dividing Catholics Today?

Traditional Latin Mass, Child Abuse, Morals, Pro-life, Fatima, Bible, Papacy, Pope Francis, Synod on Family, The Catholic Church, Same-sex Marriage, Amoris Laetitia, Homosexuality, Family, Abortion, Novus Ordo Mass, Miracles, Vatican, Ecumenism, Vatican II, Bishops, Modernism, Euthanasia, Judgement, Apparitions, Transgenderism, LGBT+, Blessed Sacrament, Paganism, Purity, Psychology, Sacraments, Hierarchy, Interfaith, Health, Science, Magisterium, Supernatural, Priesthood, USA, Tradition, Canon Law, Saints, International, Liturgy, Reformation, Blasphemy , , , , , 1 Comment

Editor writes…

Is Taylor Marshall correct in his assessment of who, precisely, is driving people out of the churches?  Is he right about the duty of the laity to call out heretics, modernists and even unforgiving, vengeful Catholics (both ordained and lay) for causing scandals of one kind or another?  Or is it the messenger(s), like Taylor Marshall, who are the problem?  The Remnant? Lifesitenews? Christian Order? And any number of lay organisations reporting on the Church in crisis today, including our unworthy selves.

After all, Sacred Scripture is full of warnings about the central importance of charity – we just cannot save our souls without charity.  This we need to remember, always:  “There is no-one who is without faults, and who is not in some way a burden to others, whether he is a superior or a subject, an old man or a young one, a scholar or a dunce.”  (Robert Bellarmine).

So, what do  you think of Taylor Marshall’s judgement in the above clip – is he right, wrong, or somewhere in-between?  Please don’t say “somewhere in-between” – that’ll throw me 😀

Comment (1)

  • Josephine Reply

    I think some of Taylor Marshall’s followers are panicking because he said recently something to the effect that Francis can’t be pope, something like that, due to his heresies.

    As we know on this blog, we can’t decide that but we definitely can call out his public statements. If anyone, from the lowliest priest to the Pope says something questionable in public, we are free to correct him.

    I wouldn’t like to be the one to speak out during a heretical sermon, though, because the whole congregation would be on the side of the priest, that’s how bad things are. We still have too many “Father knows best” types in the pews.

    August 6, 2022 at 9:58 pm

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

18Oct

American Bishops Use “Welcome” Excuse To Encourage Sin & Sacrilege

SAN DIEGO, California, October 13, 2017 (LifeSiteNews) — Two left-leaning Catholic... read more

18Nov

Is Former First Minister Bashing Scotland Or IS He Right To Say That Scotland IS “Stuck In Treacle”?

From the Daily Record... A former First Minister has claimed Scotland is... read more

20Jan

Pope Francis & ‘Rebel’ Christians…

(Vatican Radio) Christians who say “it’s always been done that way,”... read more

23May

Pope Ignores Medjugorje

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 22, 2015 / 03:17 pm (CNA).... read more

09Oct

Our Lady of Fatima Arrives for the Synod

THE FATIMA CENTER IS IN ROME ASKING OUR LADY'S PROTECTION << Where... read more

13Jan

14 January: Feast of St Mungo (Kentigern) Patron Saint of Glasgow -“Let Glasgow Flourish…”

Mungo or Kentigern was born in 518. He was the son of... read more

21Sep

Dunkeld Priest: Scottish Catholicism is quite Presbyterian – No surprise then…

The headline of this thread is part of the front page... read more

23Feb

Cardinal: Communion in the Hand Is From Satan – It Is Not God’s Will…

From Lifesitenews... Cardinal Sarah: Widespread Communion in the hand is part... read more

08Apr

The Traditional Latin Mass is THE Mass…

Editor writes...  Can you add to the reasons given in the above... read more

22Jan

The Traditional Rite of Baptism – Marvellous

From YouTube Platform... Introduction... Father Alexander Wiseman, professor at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary... read more

%d bloggers like this: