Donald J. Trump: Persecution of the 45th President Continues With FBI Raid of his Home in Florida

Donald J. Trump: Persecution of the 45th President Continues With FBI Raid of his Home in Floridaeditor
Across the internet this morning, we find reports about the raid carried out on the home of the 45th President of the USA, Donald J. Trump – I’ve linked to the BBC report, the first one to come up when I checked the news I’d received by email. Click here to read that report. Note headline “[Trump] says [FBI raided…] when it is an objective fact. From the get-go, then, we see the evil media bias…
Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America
These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections. Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.
The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level!
Hillary Clinton was allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 E-mails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress. Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable. She even took antique furniture, and other items from the White House.
I stood up to America’s bureaucratic corruption, I restored power to the people, and truly delivered for our Country, like we have never seen before. The establishment hated it. Now, as they watch my endorsed candidates win big victories, and see my dominance in all polls, they are trying to stop me, and the Republican Party, once more. The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped.
I will continue to fight for the Great American People!
Comments invited…
Comments (16)
I’ve posted the link to this thread over at Truth Social here https://truthsocial.com/
editor,
Truth Social?!
Amazing response by the Biden administration – just shows how scared they are at being exposed if the Republicans win next time. Dark times indeed.
graeme taylor,
Biden and his crew have all be destroyed America and they know retribution is coming in the next elections. They are terrified of Trump standing again, that’s what this is all about, and well may they be terrified. He’ll beat them hands down.
The West is falling apart and it is by design. The rule of law and democracy are now but fictions that we’re told we enjoy against all the evidence. Unfortunately the dark forces choose the regimes they want and where the next war or crisis will start. We know the names of some of the front organisations – the WEF, UN, NATO, WHO, Bilderberg, Trilateral Commission, etc -all working against the interests of ordinary people and for our enslavement in the coming technocratic surveillance state.
It is a Godless dream that the Vatican has bought into and promoted (through Agenda 21, Agenda 30 and the Strategic Development Goals etc all of which are predicated on culling the weak and promoting infertility). The controlling interest in almost all major companies – media, pharma, tech, food, arms – are owned by around three funds (BlackRock being the largest). What they say goes By design they’ve been allowed to reach this critical mass where they are more powerful than any government or court without any interference from the supposed competition authorities of any country.
The only solutions to this will be spiritual and, in the end, Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart shall triumph. In the meantime we need to pray, fast, and use whatever gifts we have been given to awaken others. It is possible for small groups of people of faith and goodwill to organise, to resist and to protect each other – at least at the local level – in what will be very dark times. The evil is in plain sight: they even produce glossy brochures and promotional videos.
Now is the time to act with skill and discernment in whatever ways we can. Solutions do not lie with politicians: it’s up to each of us to take the initiative: in how we support each other and our communities, and all in a way that is pleasing to God. Part of that is maintaining our Catholic faith and encouraging others into the fold (yes, proselytising!) as the co-opted church in managed decline won’t do it for us.
There is always hope. We have everything needed for salvation. Even in the darkest of times.
Andrew Q,
“The only solutions to this will be spiritual and, in the end, Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart shall triumph.”
You are absolutely correct. Your post is very insightful – thank you for it.
I notice that “Trump says” on every report. We are treated as if we’re stupid and can’t put it all together. This is an interview with Eric Trump which puts all the persecution of Trump together brilliantly, and shows how the other side do not have to face any scrutiny at all, never mind this sort of persecution. It astounds me to see this one man persecuted so much.
This is out and out persecution, end of.
I have a feeling that Trump will now announce that he is going to stand I 2024. I sincerely hope so. This sort of bullying and abuse of office must be stopped. I saw online that Lara Trump (Eric’s wife) is speaking about an announcement of some kind to come, and I bet it’s that one, that Trump has decided to stand in 2024. This is what is terrifying the establishment, because he’ll win with the landslide to beat all landslides.
Josephine ,President Trump has NO chance of winning in 2024 simply because Democracy is Finished . Without a doubt President Trump won in 2020 the Chinese Bribed, and said that they Bribed The Demonatic Rats, and am talking Judges Also . So what will be the difference in 2024 as China is now a lot stronger even in the last 2 Years. Remember that China would never have invaded Taiwan [ Which They Will ] if President Trump was in power. Of course it goes without saying that Ukraine would never have been invaded by Russia either. Also if anyone believes that Pelosi went to Taiwan to show American Resistance to China they have Joe Bidens Brain .
Steve Bannon says that the raid on Donald Trumps’ home is about Power Politics. The establishment are terrified of him being elected again. This amounts to demonic action to prevent him being re-elected.
https://www.foxnews.com/media/steve-bannon-fbi-trump-raid-about-pure-power-politics
The truth of Our Lady’s warning to Sr. Lucy, that even America would succumb to Communism, is right before our eyes. Actually it has been fully evident since November 3, 2020, when the corrupt stooge Biden was installed where he doesn’t belong, having had the election stolen for him.
There’s a lot of public outrage among Republicans over this raid, and even Alan Dershowitz at Harvard. Perhaps this will wake up the RINOs.
I watched a report where a former White House spokesman seemed to be agreeing that there had to be something very serious for this to be signed off by a judge. According to him, there will be something big coming down the line as a result. It will be interesting to see if that is true or not.
On the other side of the argument, Newsmax host, Greg Kelly is furious about this raid – he sees the FBI as indisputably corrupt now.
I saw this comment under another video online.
“This entire thing was absolutely about sending a message. It’s that simple. The message is, “No one is safe from their reach and if we can do this to a former president imagine what we can do to you.” This is all about making those being emboldened by Trump second guess themselves. They waited for Trump to not be present because they knew that the secret service would be right there to stop them. Again this was all about sending intimidation messages to everyone willing to support Trump. ”
These are really evil people. Before Trump, I knew nothing about American politics, but now I think of the Democrat Party is pure evil. The Establishment organs, FBI etc are the same.
Fidelis,
I agree with you these are truly evil people. Intimidation in the highest degree, if this is what they do Donald Trump heaven help the American population at large. Filthy politics indeed!
The Epoch Times is also reporting this matter too.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-family-reacts-to-fbi-raid-of-trumps-mar-a-lago_4651683.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&utm_campaign=mb-2022-08-09&utm_medium=email&est=EAPcoIV7KlHzUeW8mT0wy4YoKl7uhB7y9TfYbVA%2Faxct6iEDz9sAWLiY%2F%2BMsLAcuCg%3D%3D
I and lots of others on here Love President Trump simply for His Truth, which certainly neither of The Rotten Obama Men and The Clintons has. And i mean present as in Has. Also as regards Killarys EMails it was nearer 130.000 than 33.000 . One only has to do a little research [ although most of it is now taken down on the Internet ] to know of the Evil Links between The Obama Men The Clintons and The Podestas . Of course as Victor once said the Slick Homosexual Barry Obama is seen in the U.S.A the same way that most Catholics unfortunately see Bergoglio . Also as Victor is nearer to the Truth than us says ” Maybe it will wake up the RINOS ” one can only hope.
Remember that old saying [ You can Fool some of the People some of the Time . Some of the People most of the Time . But not all of the People all of The Time ] Well except for Catholic Truth and my own Brother. In Scotland, i never met or spoke with ONE not ONE person in the 4 Years that President Trump was in power who liked Him.
Here’s the Sky News coverage – interviewing something from the Deep Swamp and thanking him very much for his non-responses, and his insulting accusation that Donald Trump’s son is “making a bit of a fuss here”. And notice his disingenuous remark about breaking into the safe – that if the homeowner would give the combination, no breaking in would be necessary, knowing perfectly well that this raid was carried out when they knew Trump would NOT be there – he was in New York. Shameful, devious people. And gullible Sky News interviewer.