Synodal Church = Catholic Salvation Army?editor
From the Scottish Catholic Media Office…
The Scottish church submitted its response to the Vatican on 10 August 2022. Each diocese in Scotland participated in the Synodal process, while efforts were made to engage pastorally with the various dimensions of Church life in Scotland beyond diocesan and parish boundaries, including; Prison Chaplains, the Scottish Catholic Education Service, Catholic schools and SCIAF.
Meetings and events held across the country, reported a post-pandemic climate of hope and optimism, with the final document describing “the first shoots of new ecclesial life”. Parishes and communities, unable to celebrate Mass and the Sacraments together in person, have discovered new ways of being parish, whether in online celebrations, reaching out to the most vulnerable members of their communities, providing foodbanks etc. For the first-time new volunteers have become involved in the daily parish life, while a new ministry of welcome was instituted in many parishes.
The Scottish document which will feed into the global debate concluded with a call for the Catholic Church in Scotland to renew itself, always aware of its outreach to the world and to civil society, even when core Christian values are rejected. ENDS
Editor writes…
It seems to me that there are key omissions and false assumptions in the above description of “the first shoots of new ecclesial life” within the Church in Scotland. If you agree, I’d be interested to read your reasons. Perhaps, though, you think that it’s unfair to describe this new Scottish synodal Church as the “Catholic Salvation Army”? Your thoughts…
“First shoots of a new ecclesial life?” Who wrote that? What on earth does it mean?
In my little country parish once the political science “allowed ” us back into our little parish Church only 16 “tickets” were available and clearly they went to the “ministers” you know, of reading, welcome, basket collection, cleaning, which did not allow many of the rest of us 200 souls to get a look in.
My little parish Church now has around 8 people at the “vigil” Mass on Saturday evening and sometimes 25 on Sunday morning. I do not see how my parish can survive financially.
On Good Friday I went to St Theresa’s In Craigmillar as the traffic was so busy I could not get to the the Passion at 3 pm anywhere else. It was an eye opener for me, if there were 50 people there that is a generous counting of the number.
The bishops and way too many clergy have exposed themselves to be politcoes of the SNP covid lies and Propaganda – it amazes me that so many educated men do not ask basic questions but blindly remove Holy Water, refuse Communion on the tongue and pretend like everything is super!
My parish offers Confession ( in the sacristy no less ( in case in the confessional you die of Covid) on a Saturday before the “vigil” Mass – I have never seen anyone make use of the Sacrament in the last month.
The deluded who think there are shoots of life sounds way too much like the “springtime” fantasy they pushed on us back when. Unless anyone has some good news to share, I have to repeat – delusional to say there are signs of shoots of life all I see is very elderly with a spattering of under 55 ‘s.
I chose not to participate In Francis’ delusional synod as I am afraid the nonsense I read earlier in the year from certain clergy just confirmed it was a fait accompli of faithlessness and nonsense – Francis’ very bad agenda.
graeme taylor,
Your comment about confession in your parish reminded me of what happened in St Aloysius Jesuit church in Glasgow when they resumed confessions after lockdown. I used to go there from time to time and so I went in thinking the confessionals would be back in use. I was amazed to find a queue outside, and what was happening was that the priest was seated just inside the door with a chair for the penitent right beside him. I couldn’t believe it. The confessionals in St Aloysius are quite large with two separate doors, one for the priest at the side, and the other one for the penitent at the front. Then there’s a grille in the actual box itself, so I would have thought that gave better “protection” from the virus than sitting side by side in the lobby, LOL!
There’s no explaining the whole thing – it was like another type of virus altogether took hold of the population, including the Catholic clergy. I haven’t been back to St Aloysius since and have no plans to return. It was just handy when it town to be able to nip up there when in town, but that experience put me right off.
Josephine and graeme taylor,
I actually find that attitude to the confessional quite shocking. I won’t spell out my concerns but those are not priests who will ever hear my confession, put it that way.
Lily I don’t know if our Good Priests were told to do as you say, as av heard ( I know not if it was yourself) that someone on Here went or tried to go to Confessions was 5 Minutes late and the Priest wouldn’t hear their Confessions.
Personally during the Lockdown I know our own Priest was told not to hear Confessions but would do so if Phoned.
I was talking to a Catholic Friend who is lucky enough to have a TLMass every Sunday and we were talking about Confessions and how the Man who Dresses up as a Pope said that the Confessional Box shouldn’t be a Torture Chamber , to my knowledge i never heard any Catholic Ever call the Confessional a Torture Chamber . Again I stand to be corrected, but as the ED says we’re heading in the direction of the Salvation Army ,or a glorified Social Club and Christ NEVER meant His Church to be so .
I think you have it spot on Ed. The only queries in that statement is who would supply the Trumpets and the Uniforms. The way though that this Vatican Sinnodal Garbage is going am sure that we wouldn’t have a Problem with Hims on The Big Drum.
This announcement is a clever and disgusting exercise in double-talk:
1. “Efforts were made” – translation: no input was obtained.
2. “Post-pandemic climate” – if the pandemic is over, then why do parishioners have to discover “new ways of being parish”?
3. How can there be any new way of “being parish” (pardon me while I lose my lunch – have the nuns on the bus taken over the Scottish Church?) when none of these new ways have anything to do with receiving the Sacraments? Oh, I forgot: in the Novus Ordo world, the Sacraments take a distant back seat to “community.”
4. If the Sacraments are not being offered in person, which is the essence and definition of “parish life,” then how can first-time new volunteers become involved in daily parish life?
“Catholic Salvation Army” is the perfect description of this ***** (second letter of the alphabet plus the 19th letter). But it’s all a logical extension of the principles of the secularized post-Vatican II Church.
RCA Victor,
You have said it all by saying “If the Sacraments are not being offered in person, which is the essence and definition of “parish life,” then how can first-time new volunteers become involved in daily parish life?”
I can’t believe they’ve listed “online celebrations” are now a normal way of “being parish”. They used to say “being church” but who knows what it means either way.
That statement is an admission that it’s game over for the Catholic Church in Scotland. It has been for a long time now, actually.
Here’s the Synod video from the Archdiocese of St Andrew’s & Edinburgh. The Sister, Sr Anna Maria McGuan RSM sounds American, and and Fr John Deighan sounds Scots, Glasgow perhaps, but I wouldn’t have thought Edinburgh. Correct me if
you dareI’m wrong.
What piffle, “listening prayerfully to what the spirit is saying to us “in our archdiocese” – sounds very much like a protestatisation of the Church. What a silly un -Catholic piece of control and bad ideologies. These people are what Stalin would call useful idiots. Pope Francis has a very bad agenda, this is just a silly plastic veneer to make it sound “holy” when to attempt to preach a new Gospel is , as all Catholics know, is straight out of Satan’s mouth. As the Fathers say stay away from these wolves.
Here is the correct definition of “synod” from the online etymology dictionary:
“late 14c., “ecclesiastical council,” from Late Latin synodus, from Greek synodos “assembly, meeting; a coming together, conjunction of planets,” from syn- “together” (see syn-) + hodos “a traveling, journeying; a manner or system (of doing, speaking, etc.); a way, road, path,” a word of uncertain origin (see Exodus). Earlier in English as sinoth (early 12c.). Used by Presbyterians for “assembly of ministers and other elders” from 1593 to c. 1920, when replaced by General Council.”
And how about this knee-slapper:
“The synod’s purpose is to discern how to become a more synodal church.”
Nothing like pulling a “begging the question” fallacy out of your hat to try to hide the real purpose of this conjunction of planets: to destroy the Church as we know it.
Oh, and I suppose the purpose of having an election is for the people to become more electoral….how did this priest and sister keep straight faces while making this video?