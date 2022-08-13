World Chaos Traceable to the Faithless Lockdown-Compliant Catholic Hierarchy?editor
One online commentator writes…
“I have been in many an argument and not even for my views. But for the high crime of just stating that a person should investigate and question what they have been told. Use the free will that we all have been born with and do not take on face value what has been fed to us! “
“The people who are mad at you for speaking the truth are those who are living a lie!” — Anon
Editor writes…
And just think: if the Catholic hierarchy, priests and the various religious superiors had refused to comply with the illicit closure of churches during lockdown, none of this might now be happening: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn – More than half a century ago, while I was still a child, I recall hearing a number of older people offer the following explanation for the great disasters that had befallen Russia: “Men have forgotten God; that’s why all this has happened.”
The Catholic Faith has been lost in the hearts, souls and minds of many if not most of the clergy. That’s why they were able to close their churches to please the Government, that’s why they provided hand sanitizer and enforced mask mandates in their parishes post-lockdown. And we continue to suffer the consequences of that faithless response to “the virus”. Still, is it fair to “blanket-blame” every bishop, every religious superior, every priest given that the Pope himself was advocating full co-operation – and leading by example? What about this: every bishop, religious superior and priest will be called to account individually and very personally for his every decision on this, as on everything else. True or False? What do you think?
Comments (2)
Dear Editor
“ whoever defends me in the presence of men, l shall defend them in the presence of my Father, but whoever disowns me in the presence of men l shall disown them in the presence of my Father and the Holy Angels….”
I am in complete accord with your remarks on this matter.
I also think that with the exception of a handful of priests and bishops who have been a sterling example of Catholic faith and fidelity during this period the vast majority of the Catholic clergy has been mute along with a large indifferent mass of the laity.
Apart from those who have openly sinned by commission ie from the Vatican downwards., the majority have sinned by omission by their silence and complicity in acquiescence and docility regarding all the evil machinations of the Great Reset.
The supernatural Catholic Faith no longer burns brightly- if ever in their souls and they would rather align themselves with all that is vile and repugnant to God.
In doing so they incur the Divine Judgement of the Lord for their lack of fidelity to him and his Gospel.
They are by virtue of Ordination Alter Christus , and all that this sacred rite entails and requires of them.
Furthermore they have been remiss in following the highest law in the Church ie. Salus Animarum – the salvation of souls. Which ultimately is their prime responsibility.
They shall rightly stand in the presence of the Lord like you and l, and have to give an account in relation to their life and calling in the service of the Lord.
I shall pray for them that God’s Grace and mercy will be given to them when the time comes to depart this life.
Ave Maria!
Every blessing
Michael 🙏
I totally believe that if the Church hadn’t gone along with all the Covid nonsense, the globalists would have been stopped in their tracks.
The men, pope, bishops, priests, religious superiors who made it easy for the lockdowns and restrictions and injections to happen, all have a lot to answer for when they meet their maker.
You expect secular society to abandon God, and even panic about a virus, but you don’t expect bishops and priests to do so!