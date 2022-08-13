World Chaos Traceable to the Faithless Lockdown-Compliant Catholic Hierarchy?

One online commentator writes…

“I have been in many an argument and not even for my views. But for the high crime of just stating that a person should investigate and question what they have been told. Use the free will that we all have been born with and do not take on face value what has been fed to us! “

“The people who are mad at you for speaking the truth are those who are living a lie!” — Anon

Editor writes…

And just think: if the Catholic hierarchy, priests and the various religious superiors had refused to comply with the illicit closure of churches during lockdown, none of this might now be happening: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn – More than half a century ago, while I was still a child, I recall hearing a number of older people offer the following explanation for the great disasters that had befallen Russia: “Men have forgotten God; that’s why all this has happened.”

The Catholic Faith has been lost in the hearts, souls and minds of many if not most of the clergy. That’s why they were able to close their churches to please the Government, that’s why they provided hand sanitizer and enforced mask mandates in their parishes post-lockdown. And we continue to suffer the consequences of that faithless response to “the virus”. Still, is it fair to “blanket-blame” every bishop, every religious superior, every priest given that the Pope himself was advocating full co-operation – and leading by example? What about this: every bishop, religious superior and priest will be called to account individually and very personally for his every decision on this, as on everything else. True or False? What do you think?

