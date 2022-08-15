Feast of the Assumption: Dogma Mandatory – Believe Or Know That You Have Lost The Faith!

15Aug

Feast of the Assumption: Dogma Mandatory – Believe Or Know That You Have Lost The Faith!

Papacy, Pope Francis, Fatima, Bible, Synod on Family, The Catholic Church, Vatican, Vatican II, Miracles, Bishops, Apparitions, Modernism, Hierarchy, Purity, Health, Devotions, Supernatural, Tradition, Saints , , , , , , , , 2 Comments

Wishing all our bloggers and readers a very happy Feast of the Assumption of Our Lady into Heaven.  Feel free to share your favourite prayers, hymns, stories – even your favourite jokes, of the good clean fun variety – to celebrate the Feast.

First, though, click here to read Munificentissimus Deus – the Apostolic Constitution of Pope Pius XII defining the dogma of the Assumption in 1950.

Ponder this extract from Munificentissimus Deus: Hence if anyone, which God forbid, should dare wilfully to deny or to call into doubt that which we have defined, let him know that he has fallen away completely from the divine and Catholic Faith. (#45). 

In short, anyone who denies the dogma of Our Lady’s Assumption into Heaven, has lost the Catholic Faith.  We must believe this important dogma – it is not optional.

Below, my own personal favourite hymn to Our Lady – “I’ll Sing a Hymn to Mary”, sung by Father Francis.  It’s impossible to find one with all the verses (not to mention minus a jazzy opening!) but this one comes close; verse # 2, the beautiful “O Lily of the Valley” is omitted, but most of the other (lovely) verses are sung.  Enjoy!

Happy Feast everyone!

Comments (2)

  • editor Reply

    Here’s joke with an unexpected punchline. Fun!

    And this one is funny, as well…

    Happy Feast Day!

    August 15, 2022 at 12:27 am
  • Mary Anne Reply

    Thanks. I read Pius Xll proclamation of the dogma of the Assumption. How beautiful it was!

    August 15, 2022 at 1:26 am

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

15Jul

16/7: Feast of Our Lady of Mt Carmel…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1B91RUv2lI8 Comment:  On this Feast of Our Lady of Mt Carmel, share your... read more

05Oct

Military: Soldiers Coming With Test Kits Where YOU Live – Soon? Martial Law?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjQkjgV-69U Comments invited...     read more

05Mar

Cardinal Tobin Appointment Confirms Francis’ Intent to Destroy the Church…

Below, extract from Lifesitenews report, 4 March, 2021 Pope Francis names Cardinal... read more

17Aug

Vatican Event: Why Would Pope Francis Permit Protestant Heresy To Be Sung?

I found these videos on the website of The Remnant earlier... read more

24Aug

Do Masks Matter?

From Social Science Space...  COVID Science and Politics – the Case... read more

13May

13 May: Feast of Our Lady of Fatima

Note: somehow, when closing this thread, the text of the introduction... read more

06Mar

Ukraine-Russia, Globalism, The New World Order And… The Hacking of Human Beings

From The Remnant Newspaper... FOLLOW THE SCIENCE: An Honest Look at the... read more

01May

1st May: Feast of St Joseph the Worker – Welcome to the Beautiful Month of Mary!

And to mark the Feast of St Joseph the Worker... https://youtu.be/BMwo0JB0XWA Comment:  Share your... read more

21Aug

Church Chaos – By Deadly Design…

From the YouTube Platform... Non-Catholic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot received Catholic Holy... read more

11Aug

Synodal Church = Catholic Salvation Army?

From the Scottish Catholic Media Office... The Scottish church submitted its response... read more

%d bloggers like this: