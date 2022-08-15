Feast of the Assumption: Dogma Mandatory – Believe Or Know That You Have Lost The Faith!

Wishing all our bloggers and readers a very happy Feast of the Assumption of Our Lady into Heaven. Feel free to share your favourite prayers, hymns, stories – even your favourite jokes, of the good clean fun variety – to celebrate the Feast.

First, though, click here to read Munificentissimus Deus – the Apostolic Constitution of Pope Pius XII defining the dogma of the Assumption in 1950.

Ponder this extract from Munificentissimus Deus: Hence if anyone, which God forbid, should dare wilfully to deny or to call into doubt that which we have defined, let him know that he has fallen away completely from the divine and Catholic Faith. (#45).

In short, anyone who denies the dogma of Our Lady’s Assumption into Heaven, has lost the Catholic Faith. We must believe this important dogma – it is not optional.

Below, my own personal favourite hymn to Our Lady – “I’ll Sing a Hymn to Mary”, sung by Father Francis. It’s impossible to find one with all the verses (not to mention minus a jazzy opening!) but this one comes close; verse # 2, the beautiful “O Lily of the Valley” is omitted, but most of the other (lovely) verses are sung. Enjoy!

Happy Feast everyone!

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



