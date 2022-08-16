Is Paedophilia Being Normalised?

16Aug

Is Paedophilia Being Normalised?

Politicians, Broadcasting Media, Fatima, Child Abuse, Synod on Family, The Catholic Church, Papacy, Pope Francis, Same-sex Marriage, Scotland, Morals, Homosexuality, Family, Scottish Government, Miracles, England, Amoris Laetitia, Vatican II, Judgement, Transgenderism, LGBT+, Apparitions, Westminster Parliament, Wales, Psychology, Purity, Health, Science, Crime and Punishment, Supernatural, Politics, Socialism, USA, Education, Communism, Social Media, Marxism, United Kingdom, International , , , 0 Comments

Online Commentators Say…

  1. Been shouting about these dangers for years. MAP [Minor Attracted People] isn’t a new thing, mainstream media just hasn’t wanted to touch it. When I mention it to people including my wife, I’m made out to be crazy and met with disbelief . Well done for talking about this on TV .
  2. I will not accept any kind of mitigation for these people. Sorry, but I don’t care why they do it, all that matters is that we keep them away from children and punish greatly any crimes they commit. Society has to say, like murder, this is unacceptable.

Editor writes…

We touched on this subject in the current (August) edition of our newsletter – see page 3.

The same arguments that were used to justify legalising same-sex relationships, are now being used to normalise adult-child sexual relationships.  Despite the terrible clerical child abuse scandals, should the authorative voice of the Church speak out urgently, to stem the growth of this latest category of “marginalised” people?

Your thoughts...

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

06Jun

Glasgow Priest Silver Jubilee Invitation

Fr Stephen Dunn celebrates 25 years of Christ's priesthood on Friday... read more

03Dec

USA: President Trump Addresses Election Fraud – His Most Important Speech…

Comments invited... read more

19Jul

Should The Scots Bishops Apologise?

 August Newsletter online early - click here to read... note: this post... read more

20Jan

Smyllum Abuse Diabolical – If True…

A young boy was beaten black and blue after catching two... read more

24Feb

Coronavirus Connected To Fatima?

From Rorate Caeli - What does a Catholic bishop do when... read more

03Jul

Wuhan Virus: Is it immoral to force people to wear masks when they are not safe?

Comment:  [Note: the video originally posted here as discussion prompt was... read more

14Sep

USA: Doctor Against Forced Covid-19 Vaccine References Nazi Doctors…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BegGXhBD4Lc Comment: Which of the arguments put forward by the young doctor in... read more

11Sep

Catholics MUST Boycott SVP…

 - Catholic leaves estate to fund Catholic Charity - Charity uses money to... read more

02May

Joe Biden: Victim of Elder Abuse?

Comment:  One of the commentators on Sky News Australia recently queried whether... read more

07Apr

Covid Vaccines, Population Control, Euthanasia & “Concern” For Elderly…

The extracts below are taken from an article by Kennedy Hall... read more

%d bloggers like this: