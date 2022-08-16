Is Paedophilia Being Normalised?

Online Commentators Say…

Been shouting about these dangers for years. MAP [Minor Attracted People] isn’t a new thing, mainstream media just hasn’t wanted to touch it. When I mention it to people including my wife, I’m made out to be crazy and met with disbelief . Well done for talking about this on TV . I will not accept any kind of mitigation for these people. Sorry, but I don’t care why they do it, all that matters is that we keep them away from children and punish greatly any crimes they commit. Society has to say, like murder, this is unacceptable.

Editor writes…

We touched on this subject in the current (August) edition of our newsletter – see page 3.

The same arguments that were used to justify legalising same-sex relationships, are now being used to normalise adult-child sexual relationships. Despite the terrible clerical child abuse scandals, should the authorative voice of the Church speak out urgently, to stem the growth of this latest category of “marginalised” people?

Your thoughts...

