Vaccine Agenda & Other [Current!] Concerns…
Comments (2)
Mr. Matt at his usual impassioned self, but there always seems to be one thing missing from his stirring speeches: we are being punished, and this Satanist NWO cabal is the instrument of God’s wrath. So: return to Christ? Without question, but let’s not forget why we need to return to Christ: because the world is now in even worse shape than it was at the time of the Flood, saturated with unspeakable depravity, insolent disobedience, mortal sin of every hue.
And let’s be more specific about how we return to Christ: “Penance! Penance! Penance!”
I finally started reading The Whole Truth About Fatima, that Westminsterfly posted here so long ago, and among other things, we find that the Spanish Civil War during the 1930s, an attempted Communist takeover and a bloody persecution of Catholic clergy, was a punishment for the lax, indifferent Spanish hierarchy!
Great Video by M.Matt unfortunately Hes speaking to the converted as the You Tube Blackout showed. The Remnant we know also is one of the Sites that Bergoglio and His Lavender Shower hate. They hate it simply because they hate Truth. Day by day i find out that i had little in common with Bergoglio now i as far as MY Catholic Faith is concerned i have Nothing in common with Him.
Also on Catholic Truth it was one ,if not the only Site especially in the U.K. that called out Zelenskyy as a fraud and a New World Order Puppet. Am not saying that i knew anymore but i did know that many Russians were being persecuted in Southern Ukraine. Of course this didnt make a Russian Invasion correct but that and President Trump not being in power never helped. Of course again it was said on here that if all of the M.S.M. backed Zelenskyy then it certainly didnt smell right.
Going back to the persecution of President Trump we know that Michael is correct and its God the Globalist Demonics fear most ,of that their is no doubt. This garbage about the Monkey Pox is really stretching their perverted imaginations to the Limit as [ to me ] the powers that be are desperate for a large outbreak within Normal Society for the LGBTQ+WXWZ are outside of Normal Society. They must be as it is they who keep saying they are a Community. One other thing though not on the above video is Why do nearly all, and i mean all so called celebrities Hate President Trump is it because their all of the Demonic. I read a few of their Bios on Wikipedia and all Hated President Trump. Most of the ones i also read were Queer Bi Sexual Vegans or Vegetarians for the Environment they said. I also read most of Bish Toals summing up of The Sinnod on Sinnodality and it was full of LGBTQ+ garbage and Climate Change of which we know is Bergoglios pet subject along with His Henchmen. Hes as well though talking about that than Catholicism for if He knows any of the latter ,then Hes certainly keeping it to Himself. Just as a summing up of the Remnant Video . I have 3 Granddaughters and if ANY Transgenders come anywhere near them then they get the operations free .