Lockdown Killing More People Than Covid – Official… Do YOU Regret Following the Rules?

From The Telegraph – 18 August, 2022, 9.30.pm.

The effects of lockdown may now be killing more people than are dying of Covid, official statistics suggest.

Figures for excess deaths from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that around 1,000 more people than usual are currently dying each week from conditions other than the virus.

The Telegraph understands that the Department of Health has ordered an investigation into the figures amid concern that the deaths are linked to delays to and deferment of treatment for conditions such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

Over the past two months, the number of excess deaths not from Covid dwarfs the number linked to the virus. It comes amid renewed calls for Covid measures such as compulsory face masks in the winter…

Dr Charles Levinson, the chief executive of Doctorcall, a private GP service, said his company was seeing “far too many” cases of undetected cancers and cardiac problems, as well as “disturbing” numbers of mental health conditions.

“Hundreds and hundreds of people dying every week – what is going on?” he said. “Delays in seeking and receiving healthcare are no doubt the driving force, in my view.

“Daily Covid statistics demanded the nation’s attention, yet these terrifying figures barely get a look in. A full and urgent government investigation is required immediately.” Click here to read entire article. And click here to listen to GB journalist Dan Wootton arguing that we should never allow ourselves to be locked down again.

Editor writes…

If there is another lockdown, I will treat it exactly as I treated the previous lockdowns… I will ignore it, to the best of my ability. Seems I did the right thing, given that the Westminster Government is now admitting that lockdowns were dangerous to our health. It’ll take Holyrood a tad longer, of course, but they’ll have to own up in the end. It’s worth reflecting briefly on the fact that Catholic Truth has been exposing the “quality” of the Scottish Government’s Covid response from the get-go. Click here for one example…

So, will you comply with attempts to reintroduce any of the restrictions, including lockdown? Or, do you regret following the rules, now that you know “following the science” was risky to the point of being deadly?

