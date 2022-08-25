Godless UK: Time To Restore The Death Penalty?

25Aug

Godless UK: Time To Restore The Death Penalty?

Glasgow police release CCTV image of two men after late night attack in city centre

Stabbing victim fights for life after attack at London’s Liverpool Street station

An Edinburgh man has been left shaken after being threatened as he drove his motorbike by two yobs with a blade.  Rory Pieres was driving his own motorbike along Calder Road when two men pulled up alongside him as they were doing 40mph down the city road. Rory saw them acting threateningly towards him, attempting to pull something, which Rory believes to be a knife, out of their bag and staring him down.

An attempted public murder of a senior gang member caused a nine-year-old girl to be mistakenly shot dead while being shielded by her mother inside her Liverpool home.

Editor writes…

Violence is escalating across the UK, with daily reports of stabbings and shootings, which very often end in death.  The above is a small random selection from some of this week’s news reports. There’s plenty more out there.  Murder is commonplace.  So, the question of how to deal with this increasing lawlessness is being raised in news programmes, the key question being “should life mean life?” for those convicted of murder.  Nobody is asking if it’s time to reinstate the death penalty – that seems to be a non-starter.  Catholics widely believe that the Church’s teaching on this has changed – not true; check it out here, here, and here.

So, while the current Godlessness reigns supreme in each of the countries of the UK, is it now time to restore the ultimate penalty for the ultimate sin and crime of murder?  if someone takes the life of another, shouldn’t they sacrifice their own right to life?

The bishops of the UK remain silent throughout this escalating violence as they do in every other crisis, whether secular or religious. The clergy just don’t seem to understand that they could make a difference, if only they would show some leadership. Indeed, they scarcely pay any attention to the needs of their own faithful, let alone the state of wider society.

Only today, for example, I heard about a priest (Fr Smith) who held a small “healing” service after Mass last Sunday morning.  He invited anyone with special intentions to approach him at the front of the altar for a blessing.  One man, Eddie, got in line and when it was his turn, he asked that the priest would pray for his hearing.  Fr Smith put one finger of one hand on Eddie’s ear, and placed the other hand on top of Eddie’s head, praying over him.  After a few minutes, he stood back and asked:  “how is your hearing now?” to which Eddie replied:  “I don’t know. My hearing is actually next Thursday in the magistrate court.”

Your thoughts 😀

