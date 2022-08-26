Irish Priest Fr Brendan Hoban: Dissident or Apostate? Is This Priest Even Remotely Catholic?

Editor writes…

Leitourgos asks that we discuss the above Taylor Marshall video which features sentiments expressed by an elderly Irish priest which are “simply unbelievable, but all too believable, if you know what I mean.” Oh yes, I know exactly what you mean. Click here to watch a shorter clip from the above video…

But first, context being everything, here is an extract from Rev Hoban’s Wikipedia page where you will find the footnotes and links which have been removed from the extract below:

Fr. Brendan Hoban is an Irish Catholic priest in the Killala Diocese, columnist and author of a number of books. Fr. Hoban was born in Ballycastle, Co. Mayo in 1948. Educated in Ballycastle Boys National School, St Muredach¹s College, Ballina and entered St Patrick’s College, Maynooth in 1968 and was ordained for the diocese of Killala in 1973. He writes a weekly column in the Western People. He co-presents radio show Faith Alive on MidWest Radio each Sunday. [Ed: this is a feature of the modernist onslaught, as we’ve experienced it in Scotland. These dissenters are always given a platform in the media, print and broadcasting – both Catholic and secular.]

Fr. Brendan is a founding member of the Association of Catholic Priests in 2010, an organisation which states and publishes many controversial opinions which conflict with the doctrine of the Catholic Church

Your thoughts – Priests dressing in cassocks and talking about sin? And this is bad ? What about this priest – is he just another daft dissenter or an outright apostate?

St Patrick, pray for Ireland!

