Irish Priest Fr Brendan Hoban: Dissident or Apostate? Is This Priest Even Remotely Catholic?

26Aug

Irish Priest Fr Brendan Hoban: Dissident or Apostate? Is This Priest Even Remotely Catholic?

Same-sex Marriage, Broadcasting Media, Traditional Latin Mass, Child Abuse, Synod on Family, Morals, Summorum Pontificum, The Catholic Church, Fatima, Marriage, Ireland, Papacy, Bible, Pope Francis, Real Presence, Evolution, Catholic education, Miracles, Climate Change, Homosexuality, Seal of Confession, Ecumenism, Novus Ordo Mass, Abortion, Family, Seminaries, Pope Benedict, Amoris Laetitia, Vatican, Vatican II, Bishops, Blessed Sacrament, Transgenderism, Euthanasia, LGBT+, Judgement, Modernism, Sin, Apparitions, Environment, Interfaith, Transubstantiation, Sacraments, Psychology, Hierarchy, Health, Magisterium, Science, Devotions, Supernatural, Priesthood, Feminist Movement, Politics, Education, Socialism, Tradition, Communism, Social Media, Canon Law, Saints, Marxism, International, Liturgy, Reformation, Blasphemy , , , , , , 1 Comment

Editor writes…

Leitourgos asks that we discuss the above Taylor Marshall video which features sentiments expressed by an elderly Irish priest which are “simply unbelievable, but all too believable, if you know what I mean.” Oh yes, I know exactly what you  mean.  Click here to watch a shorter clip from the above video…

But first, context being everything, here is an extract from Rev Hoban’s Wikipedia page where you will find the footnotes and links which have been removed from the extract below:

Fr. Brendan Hoban is an Irish Catholic priest in the Killala Diocese, columnist and author of a number of books. Fr. Hoban was born in Ballycastle, Co. Mayo in 1948. Educated in Ballycastle Boys National School, St Muredach¹s College, Ballina and entered St Patrick’s College, Maynooth in 1968 and was ordained for the diocese of Killala in 1973. He writes a weekly column in the Western People. He co-presents radio show Faith Alive on MidWest Radio each Sunday.  [Ed:  this is a feature of the modernist onslaught, as we’ve experienced it in Scotland. These dissenters are always given a platform in the media, print and broadcasting – both Catholic and secular.]

Fr. Brendan is a founding member of the Association of Catholic Priests in 2010, an organisation which states and publishes many controversial opinions which conflict with the doctrine of the Catholic Church

Your thoughts – Priests dressing in cassocks and talking about sin?  And this is bad ?  What about this priest – is he just another daft dissenter or an outright apostate?

St Patrick, pray for Ireland! 

Comment (1)

  • westminsterfly Reply

    It’s all so inevitable. These priests, in the ‘winter’ of their lives, are frustrated that their glorious vision of ‘springtime’ and ‘renewal’ coming from Vatican II just hasn’t happened – in fact, quite the opposite. They had, and still have, their own vision of the Church, and the fact that they see younger, more traditionally inclined priests and criticise them, shows the overweening pride of these elderly priests – that their vision of the Church which they imposed on the faithful – is slowly but surely being rejected. I was thinking the other day after hearing about the death of Abp Weakland that barely a month goes by now when we don’t hear about the death of one of the post-conciliar villains. It just brings home the shortness of life and futility of sin and trying to impose one’s own ‘vision’ on the Church.

    August 26, 2022 at 11:40 am

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

06Feb

USA Election NOT Stolen, Great Train Robbery A Hoax… Get It Now, Folks?

Click here to view the above bombshell video, exposing the truth... read more

16Aug

Pope Francis: There is only one Korea (and one Church, Holy Father…)

Daejeon, South Korea, Aug 15, 2014 / 04:50 am (CNA/EWTN News).-... read more

15May

Lockdown Easing Reversal: The Never-Ending Medical Tyranny in Scotland …

From Lockdown Sceptics... Scotland’s Supreme Leader, Nic Sturge-On, has announced that the... read more

09Dec

Pope Francis: Sins of the Flesh No Big Deal…

To read one of the many reports across the internet on... read more

03Aug

Papal Scandals: Why Are Bishops Silent?

 The scandals surrounding Pope Francis just keep on coming.  Here's two... read more

18Mar

Without good books and spiritual reading, it will be morally impossible to save our souls. (St. Alphonsus Liguori)

  For purchasing details, click on image... But what sort of "good books"... read more

14Aug

Latest Climate Change Madness – Scientists Working to Block out the Sun…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3LbxDZRgA4 Comment: No, this is not just a daft cartoon story - allegedly... read more

06May

Senior NHS Whistleblower: Covid & Vaccine Policies = Genocide… STOP!

Children Are Next To listen to the interview at UK Column, click... read more

04Nov

Favourite Films: Hilarious Dog & Toddler …

From time to time we take a break from the serious... read more

23Apr

China’s Ongoing Persecution of The Church

From the Rorate Caeli blog... Hong Kong Catholic priest speaks out publicly... read more

%d bloggers like this: