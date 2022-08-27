GB News: The Two Faces of Bev Turner

GB News: The Two Faces of Bev Turnereditor
Editor writes…
RCA Victor emailed me the link to the above video – an excellent call for criminal charges to be brought against those in Government responsible for turning a blind eye to the lockdown lunacy. Bev Turner, at her best. Then, in the blink of an eye, we see Bev Turner here, at her worst: “So sorry but unborn babies should not have rights”.
A few hours before RCA Victor’s email arrived, a reader in Aberdeen wrote as follows…
I was absolutely gutted when I saw the discussion on GB news about the availability of the so-called emergency abortion pill being available by post as being something positive and helpful by the presenter Bev Turner and Ann Ferudi [former chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, the UK’s largest independent abortion provider.]
They were both extolling its benefits as if it were the antidote to all pregnancy ills. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.
Most disappointed in GB News for allowing this discussion and will not be watching it again. I wrote to the programme but reply was just an automated response with no mention of the actual contents of the complaint. Ends.
I have not been able to find that clip on YouTube, but Bev’s liberal (to say the least) attitude to abortion in the link above, speaks for itself.
It’s puzzling when someone like Bev Turner can be so clear-thinking and intelligent on key issues such as the entire Covid experiment right from the get-go, and yet so very wrong on something as fundamental as the right to life of the most vulnerable in society – the unborn baby.
A final thought from me: when I see someone as academically intelligent as Bev Turner – who is way off course in moral matters such as abortion – I feel compelled to urge bloggers to pray for the gift of the Catholic Faith for them. For, once they’ve had their blindness thus cured, not only are they set on the path to salvation, but, certainly in this case, arguably more unborn babies will be safer than heretofore.
“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you (Jeremiah 1:5)
Your thoughts…
Comments (4)
This must be another hypocritical case of “my body, my choice” when it comes to abortion, but “Of course, we must all get vaccinated” in response to the scamdemic tyranny.
It might interest you to know, Bev, that one of the major side effects of the “vaccines” are miscarriages. So perhaps, according to your twisted reasoning, or lack of any reasoning at all, the vaccines are therefore good, since they kill babies in the womb, just like abortions…
Just a final thought: if unborn babies should not have rights, then neither should Bev Turner, since an unborn baby is no less a person than she is. She actually makes the comparison easier, since she admits that the unborn is a baby, rather than a mere collection of cells.
RCA Victor,
I remember Bev Turner being criticised as an “anti-vaxxer” so I don’t think she was pushing the injection. I would need to listen to the video again to be certain of that, but my memory is that she was against pushing the injections.
I agree about her rights – if we don’t have rights in the womb where do our rights come from – she thinks it’s when we draw our first breath, but sez who (apart from Bev Turner!)
Matthew 11:25: ‘At that time Jesus answered and said: I confess to thee, O Father, Lord of heaven and earth, because thou hast hid these things from the wise and prudent, and hast revealed them to the little ones.’
The tragedy of this is not only a personal one for our Beth, but also for the countless souls she will take with her. Let us hope that she repents just as publicly.
That is a really huge disappointment – I’ve been quite a fan of Bev Turner since seeing her on shows at the start of the “scamdemic” – I had no idea she was so viciously pro-abortion. She has no sense at all of the innocence of the unborn child, seeing only the mother’s wishes, whether she wants the child or not, as if the baby is to blame for being conceived!
I agree we should pray for her conversion to the Faith. Otherwise, her thinking will continue to be very dark on moral issues, such as abortion.