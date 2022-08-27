GB News: The Two Faces of Bev Turner

Editor writes…

RCA Victor emailed me the link to the above video – an excellent call for criminal charges to be brought against those in Government responsible for turning a blind eye to the lockdown lunacy. Bev Turner, at her best. Then, in the blink of an eye, we see Bev Turner here, at her worst: “So sorry but unborn babies should not have rights”.

A few hours before RCA Victor’s email arrived, a reader in Aberdeen wrote as follows…

I was absolutely gutted when I saw the discussion on GB news about the availability of the so-called emergency abortion pill being available by post as being something positive and helpful by the presenter Bev Turner and Ann Ferudi [former chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, the UK’s largest independent abortion provider.]

They were both extolling its benefits as if it were the antidote to all pregnancy ills. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

Most disappointed in GB News for allowing this discussion and will not be watching it again. I wrote to the programme but reply was just an automated response with no mention of the actual contents of the complaint. Ends.

I have not been able to find that clip on YouTube, but Bev’s liberal (to say the least) attitude to abortion in the link above, speaks for itself.

It’s puzzling when someone like Bev Turner can be so clear-thinking and intelligent on key issues such as the entire Covid experiment right from the get-go, and yet so very wrong on something as fundamental as the right to life of the most vulnerable in society – the unborn baby.

A final thought from me: when I see someone as academically intelligent as Bev Turner – who is way off course in moral matters such as abortion – I feel compelled to urge bloggers to pray for the gift of the Catholic Faith for them. For, once they’ve had their blindness thus cured, not only are they set on the path to salvation, but, certainly in this case, arguably more unborn babies will be safer than heretofore.

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you (Jeremiah 1:5)

Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



