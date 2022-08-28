New English Cardinal: Critics of Vatican II In Danger of Being No longer Catholic But Protestant

New English Cardinal: Critics of Vatican II In Danger of Being No longer Catholic But Protestanteditor
From The Tablet…
Pope Francis greets new English Cardinal Arthur Roche, prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Sacraments, during a consistory for the creation of 20 new cardinals yesterday.
England’s new cardinal says those who are “stubbornly opposing” the liturgical reforms of the Second Vatican Council are in danger of adopting a position that is no longer Catholic.
Cardinal Arthur Roche, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments, became the third English cardinal to be created by Pope Francis after he received his red hat during a ceremony in St Peter’s Basilica on 27 August. Continues…
Enter the ventriloquist’s dummy, stage left. How those red robes become him, and to think that they only cost thirty pieces of silver.
Arthur, Arthur, the Lord has prayed for you …
The whole “show” was rather disconcerting. They drag Pope Benedict XVI out of his monastery seclusion in a forgotten corner of the Vatican, and have papal minder “Gorgeous George” Ganswein standing behind the pope “emeritus,” providing cues. First, Francis walks up and pats Pope Benedict on the head, then each of the new cardinals, in turn, say a word to Pope Benedict. But the most bizarre part of the whole thing (after they pretend to be Catholic and sing the Salve Regina), was that both popes, at the same time, give their blessing. In unison!
It reminds one eerily of Lucia’s words regarding the third secret. Lucia said that there were two bishops dressed in white, and that they appeared as “people appear in a mirror when they pass in front of it”. Lucia further stated that “we had the impression that it was the Holy Father.” Watch the blessing at the end of this clip and see if the hair doesn’t stand up on the back of your neck.
Here is an overview of the ceremony:
Duplicitous Arthur says that the Latin Mass if 1962 is still available for those who want it. He omits that he is charged with eradicating it as soon as possible and that his department is routinely refusing faculties to say it.
Apparently neo-Cardinal Roche can’t figure out what drew Shia LeBeouf to become enamored of the TLM. His comment is toward the end of this short article on Gloria TV:
And speaking of Shia LaBeouf, it seems that the the leftist “Slate” website has really been triggered over his apparent conversion. The Slate takes aim at the TLM, whose adherents (they say) can be “deeply toxic”. The Slate considers Mr. LaBeouf’s conversion to be “scandalous”. Here is the link to the disgusting article, the reading of which may actually lower your IQ a few points:
