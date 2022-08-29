Scamdemic Unravelling – Criminal Prosecutions Looming? Or Should Christians Forgive & Forget?editor
Editor writes…
The key question raised in the above video – “who wrote the script?” – was not answered. Pity.
Online commentators are responding with their own key questions, such as which “untrustworthy” police force will conduct the criminal investigation?
The powerful conversation between Dan and Neil is a breath of fresh air, and hopefully, will give others the courage to speak out to continue the work of unravelling the Covid scam. But, are Dan and Neil right to suggest that criminal investigations and prosecutions are now necessary to right the wrongs done through the Covid restrictions?
Or, on the other hand, maybe letting sleeping dogs lie (love the pun) and forgiving those enemies of ours who brought so much misery and uncertainty into our lives, is the more Christian thing to do?
Your thoughts…
Comments (3)
Prosecution and long prison sentences (which will debar from future office) are just and necessary. These people did not make honest mistakes: they conspired to terrify the public into complying with protocols that damaged their health, bankrupted their businesses, harmed their education, withdrew their freedoms of association and worship. They actually “killed granny” with midazolam and morphine.
I am very suspicious about why the narrative is changing all of a sudden and major players are either absent (Whitty?) or lying about their rôles. I’d guess we’re being lulled into the idea that it’s all over… Nothing could be further from the truth. On to round two forewarned and forearmed.
Michael Matt had a Remnant TV video on this yesterday. I hope Madame Editor posts it.
Editor,
Catholics can’t be pacifists!
‘Nuf said!