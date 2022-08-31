Is Nicola Sturgeon Past Her “Sell-By” Date?

The Scotsman Readers’ Letters: Sturgeon’s egotism will precipitate downfall – For those that were in doubt that the First Minister of Scotland is past her “sell-by” date, it must now be abundantly clear that this is the case.

Politicians who remain in power for too long become “drunk” on the levers of power and their own longevity. Consequently, they believe their actions and deeds are the right ones regardless of public opinion, and perhaps even their own advisers.