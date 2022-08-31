Is Nicola Sturgeon Past Her “Sell-By” Date?editor2022-08-31T20:10:45+01:00
The Scotsman Readers’ Letters: Sturgeon’s egotism will precipitate downfall – For those that were in doubt that the First Minister of Scotland is past her “sell-by” date, it must now be abundantly clear that this is the case.
Politicians who remain in power for too long become “drunk” on the levers of power and their own longevity. Consequently, they believe their actions and deeds are the right ones regardless of public opinion, and perhaps even their own advisers.
Witness our esteemed First Minister deserting the landfill that is Edinburgh to open an irrelevant “Nordic Hub”. Witness the First Minister being chauffeured around Edinburgh to attend her five Fringe events to be fawned over by her adoring fans. In the real world, drugs deaths are appalling, the NHS and education systems are in meltdown and her solution is likely to include raising taxes, clobbering people with a workplace parking levy and continuing her divisive and faux grievance agenda.
The late Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister for 11 years and she too believed at the end that she was invincible. It seems the First Minister, by her own and chosen actions, is beginning to demonstrate her egocentricity which will precipitate her downfall sooner rather than later.
Richard Allison, Edinburgh
Source: The Scotsman Newspaper
Editor writes…
Well? Is Nicola Sturgeon past her “sell-by” date? Maybe her successor won’t be as full of praise for Catholic schools… 😀 So, is it a case of “better the devil you know”? Your thoughts…
Comments (5)
This Wummin has done lots since She tasted Power . She has Marched in Front of a Pride Thing . She has partnered with the [Green] Patrick Harvie to poison the Primary Educational System . She really came from nowhere and i doubt if in The Real World any Company would give Her a Job as a receptionist. Useless is probably the best and the only decent word that would be printed on here that i would call Her.
Past her sell by date is the understatement of the year. She should never have been on sale in the first place. Defective goods.
westminsterfly,
LOL! Defective goods is right! I, for one, want my money back!
Nicola is well past her sell-by date and the tell-tale sign is the lack of awareness mentioned by the letter writer. She’s just going about her daily life, having the bins emptied at her official residence in Edinburgh while the rest of the streets are filthy, garbage everywhere, despite the city being full of tourists and visitors attending the Fringe – and she isn’t doing anything to put the situation right. Doesn’t seem to even know about it! Between that and swanning off to Copenhagen while the drugs problem grows, the NHS disintegrates and by ever other measure Scotland is failing under her rule, you wonder what it will take to waken her up.
The bin strike seems to be over now and the clean-up has begun – no thanks to Sturgeon, as far as I can gather.