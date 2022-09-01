Climate Change Emergency? – Er… No Thanks!

Editor writes…

The following exchange on the YouTube platform made me smile…

Comment… I’m more concerned with all the micro-plastic that’s circulating through our ocean than anything. We’re [messing] up the ocean with all the waste we leave and that’s something that really saddens me.

Response… Wait till you see masks everywhere!

What about this climate change “emergency” then – do you think God knows about it?

Your thoughts

