Climate Change Emergency? – Er… No Thanks!

01Sep

Climate Change Emergency? – Er… No Thanks!

Editor writes…

The following exchange on the YouTube platform made me smile…

Comment… I’m more concerned with all the micro-plastic that’s circulating through our ocean than anything. We’re [messing] up the ocean with all the waste we leave and that’s something that really saddens me.

Response…  Wait till you see masks everywhere!

What about this climate change “emergency” then – do you think God knows about it?

Your thoughts  

Comments (3)

  • Michaela Reply

    Very good video – so is this one! I’m trying to educate myself on the subject. My gut tells me that the planet will have more than 12 years left so this video helps to explain why.

    September 1, 2022 at 8:30 pm
    • Andrew Q Reply

      There is no climate emergency. Just cycles and sun spots. The rest is a cash grab. Anyone at school in the 1970s should remember all the cobblers about the impending ice age. Anyone who read history should know there were vineyards in Yorkshire in the middle ages. All the Gaia stuff is just a religion substitute for those failed by the Church.

      September 1, 2022 at 8:43 pm
  • Gabriel Syme Reply

    I do not believe there is a climate emergency. For one thing, Nicola Sturgeon once declared there was – and so what better evidence of the contrary?

    I think it’s a scheme to manipulate and tax gullible people – if you notice, the secular news media is largely just a revolving door of fanciful scare stories.

    The 40+ year record of failed predictions (“lies”) about islands being submerged etc is what really shows up climate alarmism for the rubbish it is.

    Remember some zany protestant man in the US would often (wrongly) predict something called “the Rapture” – he was a laughing stock and a subject of derision. Climate alarmism has exactly the same credibility as him.

    September 1, 2022 at 9:12 pm

Join the discussion...

