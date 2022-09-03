Saint Pius X: Fighting Talk… Bible Vs Modernists

03Sep

Saint Pius X: Fighting Talk… Bible Vs Modernists

Catholic education, Morals, Fatima, Papacy, Evolution, Pope Francis, Bible, Canonisations, Islam, The Catholic Church, Same-sex Marriage, Traditional Latin Mass, Pope Benedict, Miracles, SSPX, Seminaries, Climate Change, Family, Ecumenism, Vatican, Vatican II, Novus Ordo Mass, Judaism, Homosexuality, Judgement, Transgenderism, Environment, LGBT+, Apparitions, Modernism, Bishops, Pope John Paul II, Anglicanism, Sedevacantism, Hierarchy, Interfaith, Paganism, Psychology, Science, Dogma of Infallibility, New Age, Magisterium, Supernatural, Priesthood, Atheism, Politics, Tradition, Socialism, Education, Non-Christian Religions, Communism, Canon Law, Marxism, Saints, Liturgy, International , 1 Comment

Below, extracts from the encyclical Praestantia Scripturae: On The Bible Against The Modernists 

“… in order to check the daily increasing audacity of many modernists who are endeavouring by all kinds of sophistry and devices to detract from the force and efficacy not only of the decree “Lamentabili sane exitu” (the so-called Syllabus), issued by our order by the Holy Roman and Universal Inquisition on July 3 of the present year, but also of our encyclical letters “Pascendi dominici gregis” given on September 8 of this same year, we do by our apostolic authority repeat and confirm both that decree of the Supreme Sacred Congregation and those encyclical letters of ours, adding the penalty of excommunication against their contradictors, and this we declare and decree that should anybody, which may God forbid, be so rash as to defend any one of the propositions, opinions or teachings condemned in these documents he falls, ipso facto, under the censure contained under the chapter “Docentes” of the constitution “Apostolicae Sedis,” which is the first among the excommunications latae sententiae, simply reserved to the Roman Pontiff. This excommunication is to be understood as salvis poenis, which may be incurred by those who have violated in any way the said documents, as propagators and defenders of heresies, when their propositions, opinions and teachings are heretical, as has happened more than once in the case of the adversaries of both these documents, especially when they advocate the errors of the modernists that is, the synthesis of all heresies.

Wherefore we again and most earnestly exhort the ordinaries of the dioceses and the heads of religious congregations to use the utmost vigilance over teachers, and first of all in the seminaries; and should they find any of them imbued with the errors of the modernists and eager for what is new and noxious, or lacking in docility to the prescriptions of the Apostolic See, in whatsoever way published, let them absolutely forbid the teaching office to such; so, too, let them exclude from sacred orders those young men who give the very faintest reason for doubt that they favour condemned doctrines and pernicious novelties. We exhort them also to take diligent care to put an end to those books and other writings, now growing exceedingly numerous, which contain opinions or tendencies of the kind condemned in the encyclical letters and decree above mentioned; let them see to it that these publications are removed from Catholic publishing houses, and especially from the hands of students and the clergy. By doing this they will at the same time be promoting real and solid education, which should always be a subject of the greatest solicitude for those who exercise sacred authority.

All these things we will and order to be sanctioned and established by our apostolic authority, aught to the contrary notwithstanding.

Given at Rome in Saint Peter’s, the 18th November 1907, the fifth year of our Pontificate.

Pius PP. X.   Source

Editor writes…

Today, 3rd September, the Feast of Pope Saint Pius X reminds us of what Catholic life is like under a good pontiff. The above fighting talk with clear instructions/requirements, and penalties spelt out for dissidents, is what we may look forward to in the (hopefully) not too far distant future.  Francis, eat your heart out!  Your thoughts.

Comment (1)

  • editor Reply

    Happy Feast of Pope Saint Pius X, to one and all!

    I tried, but failed, to find a version of the hymn Faith of Our Fathers to post here, which featured (a) the old familiar tune and (b) all the verses including “Mary’s prayer shall win our country back to Thee”.

    Anyway, enjoy the Feast – and a reminder for those of you making the First Five Saturdays, today is the First Saturday in September.

    Happy Feast!

    September 3, 2022 at 12:15 am

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

12Sep

Does Pope Francis “Hate” Trump?

Pope Francis claimed President Trump is not pro-life because of his... read more

01Aug

Priest: God Hates The [Anti-Catholic] First Amendment of the US Constitution

From the Tradidi Quod et Accepti blog... “God hates the First Amendment... read more

16Feb

America: Cardinal McCarrick Laicised

Pope Defrocks Theodore McCarrick, Ex-Cardinal Accused of Sexual Abuse Theodore E. McCarrick,... read more

26Feb

Rebel News: Scotsman Harassed by Police – Obscene Miscarriage of Justice…

From the Rebel News website... Last week, I travelled to Edinburgh to... read more

01Dec

Covid-19: Tyranny – Shouldn’t We ALL Shout At Politicians? Hmmm… YES!

Comment:  Well done, Julia, for telling Bob Stewart MP  that you have... read more

31Jul

Cardinal Farrell MUST Be Sacked From Youth Synod Immediately…

American Cardinal McCarrick's resignation, house-arrest and forthcoming canonical trial following allegations... read more

26Jun

Hancock: Flowers for Me, Fines for Thee: this scandal proves that there’s no deadly virus…

From the YouTube platform... Matt Hancock's wife appeared to have received flowers,... read more

22Jul

Excommunication: Archbishop Lefebvre & Bishop Pat Buckley… Spot the Difference!

As promised in our July Newsletter - which you can download... read more

25Mar

Coronavirus: Bishop Schneider on the Ban on All Forms of Public Worship – How to Keep the Faith

Comment:  The above video address is taken from The Remnant Video platform,... read more

02Jul

Jihadists To Conquer Rome?

The first Islamic decapitation on western European soil since the times... read more

%d bloggers like this: