Liz Truss: New PM… Where Does She Stand On Abortion? Exactly Where You’d Expect: All For…

Liz Truss has been named as the new leader of the Conservative Party and Britain’s next Prime Minister.

The former foreign secretary has an exceptionally busy in-tray, with global issues – chiefly the war in Ukraine – right at the top. Early phone calls are expected to be made to Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden, as Ms Truss sets out her foreign policy priorities and cements crucial relationships with key allies. Already, Russia has released a statement saying that relations between London and Moscow are so bad, “it’s hard to imagine anything worse.”

Editor writes…

In 2022, Truss said: “I share the values of the Christian faith and the Church of England, but I’m not a regular practising religious person” – Wikipedia

So, given that even the allegedly best of the “pro-life” Catholic MPs keep their “views” on abortion firmly in check, not to interfere with their careers, it would seem that the unborn baby is still in as much danger as ever, now that we have a woman “who shares Christian values” set to take the top office in government. Gimme a break.

