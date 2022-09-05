Liz Truss: New PM… Where Does She Stand On Abortion? Exactly Where You’d Expect: All For…editor
Liz Truss has been named as the new leader of the Conservative Party and Britain’s next Prime Minister.
In 2022, Truss said: “I share the values of the Christian faith and the Church of England, but I’m not a regular practising religious person” – Wikipedia
So, given that even the allegedly best of the “pro-life” Catholic MPs keep their “views” on abortion firmly in check, not to interfere with their careers, it would seem that the unborn baby is still in as much danger as ever, now that we have a woman “who shares Christian values” set to take the top office in government. Gimme a break.
I think it’s almost a given that any politician seeking an influential position these days would have to be pro-abortion / pro LGBT/ pro-euthanasia / pro-anything else anti-Christian, otherwise the media and co. would hound them to death before they even got started.
westminsterfly
I expect you’re right, but she should at least take immediate action to end the massive energy price rises so that nobody needs to make the choice to eat or heat, including mothers of new babies. It’s like we’re having to live the way people did right after the second world war. All that so-called progress gone.
WF,
I keep asking myself, at what stage, at what point in their lives, do these politicians make that decision. What could possibly make them think it is morally acceptable to kill unborn babies at any point, including up to birth. What possible career is worth it? Killing, not just unborn babies, but one’s conscience?
Editor,
If these globalist droids even have a conscience, it was obviously malformed early in life.
“Gee, fly me on a private jet to Switzerland to hobnob with the big shots in posh hotels? All expenses paid? Who cares about babies? Where do I sign?”
BTW, is it just me, or does this droid bear a certain physical resemblance to your Head Fish?
RCA Victor,
No way! Sturgeon and Truss dislike each other. Here’s Liz giving her opinion of Nicola very publicly recently…
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/09/05/meet-the-new-boss-liz-truss-announced-as-next-prime-minister-of-the-united-kingdom/
RCA Victor,
That article was an eye-opener for me. I didn’t know Liz Truss had been so actively pro-remain in the Brexit campaign. Nor did I realise how much she’s into the “build back better” etc WEF elite. I’m getting more and more depressed as the day wears on. And to think tomorrow she’ll be on Scottish soil. Shudder!
She’s a W.E.F. droid just like the other candidate. She stands for everything the globalist puppet masters say. She’s also a warmonger: let’s not forget she encouraged Brits to head off to Ukraine as mercenaries before being informed this was illegal. We now know that there was a peace deal on the table back in April that the UK and US scuppered. This is a globalist, pro-death and godless administration.
Andrew Q
I’m inclined to agree. On moral and global issues, politicians of any stripe all seem to have one paymaster. It’s a rare creature that will break the fetters. I don’t think Truss is that type. Please God I’ll be proved wrong.
Dear friends
Tweedle Dee has replaced Tweedle Dum.
They will do as instructed they are factotums of the global elites.
Every blessing
Michael 🙏
Michael
“Tweedle Dee has replaced Tweedle Dum.”
LOL! I completely agree!