Liz Truss: New PM… Where Does She Stand On Abortion? Exactly Where You’d Expect: All For…

05Sep

From The Telegraph…

Liz Truss has been named as the new leader of the Conservative Party and Britain’s next Prime Minister.

The former foreign secretary has an exceptionally busy in-tray, with global issues – chiefly the war in Ukraine – right at the top.  Early phone calls are expected to be made to Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden, as Ms Truss sets out her foreign policy priorities and cements crucial relationships with key allies. Already, Russia has released a statement saying that relations between London and Moscow are so bad, “it’s hard to imagine anything worse.”

Click here to see how the world is reacting and here to guess how the unborn babies are reacting…

Editor writes…  

 In 2022, Truss said: “I share the values of the Christian faith and the Church of England, but I’m not a regular practising religious person” – Wikipedia

So, given that even the allegedly best of the “pro-life” Catholic MPs keep their “views” on abortion firmly in check, not to interfere with their careers, it would seem that the unborn baby is still in as much danger as ever, now that we have a woman “who shares Christian values” set to take the top office in government.  Gimme a break.

Your thoughts…  

Comments (11)

  • westminsterfly Reply

    I think it’s almost a given that any politician seeking an influential position these days would have to be pro-abortion / pro LGBT/ pro-euthanasia / pro-anything else anti-Christian, otherwise the media and co. would hound them to death before they even got started.

    September 5, 2022 at 3:32 pm
    • Lily Reply

      westminsterfly

      I expect you’re right, but she should at least take immediate action to end the massive energy price rises so that nobody needs to make the choice to eat or heat, including mothers of new babies. It’s like we’re having to live the way people did right after the second world war. All that so-called progress gone.

      September 5, 2022 at 4:29 pm
    • editor Reply

      WF,

      I keep asking myself, at what stage, at what point in their lives, do these politicians make that decision. What could possibly make them think it is morally acceptable to kill unborn babies at any point, including up to birth. What possible career is worth it? Killing, not just unborn babies, but one’s conscience?

      September 5, 2022 at 8:02 pm
      • RCAVictor

        Editor,

        If these globalist droids even have a conscience, it was obviously malformed early in life.

        “Gee, fly me on a private jet to Switzerland to hobnob with the big shots in posh hotels? All expenses paid? Who cares about babies? Where do I sign?”

        BTW, is it just me, or does this droid bear a certain physical resemblance to your Head Fish?

        September 5, 2022 at 8:16 pm
      • editor

        RCA Victor,

        No way! Sturgeon and Truss dislike each other. Here’s Liz giving her opinion of Nicola very publicly recently…

        September 5, 2022 at 8:35 pm
  • RCAVictor Reply September 5, 2022 at 4:46 pm
    • Josephine Reply

      RCA Victor,

      That article was an eye-opener for me. I didn’t know Liz Truss had been so actively pro-remain in the Brexit campaign. Nor did I realise how much she’s into the “build back better” etc WEF elite. I’m getting more and more depressed as the day wears on. And to think tomorrow she’ll be on Scottish soil. Shudder!

      September 5, 2022 at 7:36 pm
  • Andrew Q Reply

    She’s a W.E.F. droid just like the other candidate. She stands for everything the globalist puppet masters say. She’s also a warmonger: let’s not forget she encouraged Brits to head off to Ukraine as mercenaries before being informed this was illegal. We now know that there was a peace deal on the table back in April that the UK and US scuppered. This is a globalist, pro-death and godless administration.

    September 5, 2022 at 5:17 pm
    • westminsterfly Reply

      Andrew Q
      I’m inclined to agree. On moral and global issues, politicians of any stripe all seem to have one paymaster. It’s a rare creature that will break the fetters. I don’t think Truss is that type. Please God I’ll be proved wrong.

      September 5, 2022 at 5:50 pm
    • Michael 🙏 Reply

      Dear friends

      Tweedle Dee has replaced Tweedle Dum.

      They will do as instructed they are factotums of the global elites.

      Every blessing

      Michael 🙏

      September 5, 2022 at 5:53 pm
      • Josephine

        Michael

        “Tweedle Dee has replaced Tweedle Dum.”

        LOL! I completely agree!

        September 5, 2022 at 7:38 pm

