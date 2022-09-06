It IS Biblical to Pray to Our Lady – It IS… Definitely!

It IS Biblical to Pray to Our Lady – It IS… Definitely!

Editor writes…

Recently, I found myself discussing the issue of praying to Our Lady on The Conservative Woman blog.  I came across them during lockdown when it was one of the few places of refuge online, challenging the whole Covid scam.  I still receive their daily news bulletins, so when this one arrived, I couldn’t resist commenting.

Dr Taylor Marshall says it all so much more concisely that yours truly, however, so share your thoughts – can you add any arguments to convince our Protestant friends that it is entirely biblical to pray to Our Lady?

Your thoughts…

  • editor Reply

    N O T I C E . . .

    Please pray for the repose of the soul of English reader, Mr Jim Allen, who supported our work in many ways, often contributing letters and articles to our newsletter. I have just discovered that he passed away probably around March/April last year.

    Jim died in the nursing home in Torquay in which he’d lived for quite some time. I was not told about his death, so we continued to send the newsletter to his Torquay nursing home address. It dawned on me (in recent weeks) that it was an unusually long time since we’d heard from Jim, so when he came into my thoughts today, I decided to ring the nursing home and enquire. How sad to learn of his passing.

    Jim was a convert, and his letters were published frequently in the Catholic press in England, notably the Catholic Times, over a period of years, as well as here, at Catholic Truth, where his love for the Faith—and his mischevious sense of humour—shone through.

    We ask readers’ prayers for the repose of Jim’s soul. May he rest in peace.

    September 6, 2022 at 2:46 pm

