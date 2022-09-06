It IS Biblical to Pray to Our Lady – It IS… Definitely!

Editor writes…

Recently, I found myself discussing the issue of praying to Our Lady on The Conservative Woman blog. I came across them during lockdown when it was one of the few places of refuge online, challenging the whole Covid scam. I still receive their daily news bulletins, so when this one arrived, I couldn’t resist commenting.

Dr Taylor Marshall says it all so much more concisely that yours truly, however, so share your thoughts – can you add any arguments to convince our Protestant friends that it is entirely biblical to pray to Our Lady?

Your thoughts…

