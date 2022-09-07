Irish Teacher Jailed For Falling Foul of Ireland’s New Religion – Refuses to Pretend a Boy is a Girl

Irish Teacher Jailed For Falling Foul of Ireland’s New Religion – Refuses to Pretend a Boy is a Girl

Editor writes…

To read more about this scandal, check out The trans inquisition comes to Ireland

So, the Irish ditched the Catholic Church, seeking to be free of its “authoritarianism”.  How’s that going? And what about the impressive integrity of the teacher, Enoch Burke, who teaches in a Church of Ireland school.  Calling all Catholic teachers who are going along (or WILL go along) with the evil attack on our very humanity, known as transgenderism…

Your thoughts…   

Comments (7)

  • Emanuele Ciriachi Reply

    Well, technically he was jailed for contempt of the court, and for going to school even if he had been suspended.

    While it is shameful that he was suspended in the first place, he cannot ignore a judge’s orders like it isn’t there.

    September 7, 2022 at 11:58 am
    • Gabriel Syme Reply

      Emanuele,

      Yes, that is my understanding too. Apparently Mr Burke had been ordered by the Court to stay away from the school while the disciplinary process was underway, but instead he would continue to turn up and sit in an empty class saying he was there to work.

      You are right that it is shameful that he was suspended in the first place.

      He would have been better off staying away during the process and arguing that no authority can compel him to affirm lies, nor force him to use nonsense words instead of the rules of the English language (they wanted him to call the boy “they” instead of “him”).

      No doubt the court leapt on this opportunity to punish him, especially if it meant the disciplinary process had to be abandoned (given he would likely have won that).

      He is the author of his own downfall here.

      September 7, 2022 at 12:09 pm
      • Lily

        Gabriel Syme,

        I read your comment with my jaw somewhere on the floor. As I said to Emanuele, it beggars belief to read these comments from Catholics. The man speaking in the video said right away that people would latch onto the “technicality” of him being charged with contempt of court. That’s a lie, even if “technically” true or not. I am so fizzing right now that I can’t think of an analogy but there’ll be plenty, no doubt.

        No, the teacher is not at all “the author of his own downfall here” – he is the victim of real evil, done in the name of the state, with the help of the Irish Catholic clergy and hierarchy who refuse to speak out about anything immoral. It looks like there’s not likely to be much support from the laity either, judging by the comments on this thread so far.

        If he had stayed away during the process – which people like you claim was the “prudential” thing to do – the process would have seen him sacked. That would not have made the headlines the way his jailing has done. Just think about the other examples in the Spiked article, frankly I hadn’t heard of any of them before. So, my feeling is that he was making correct use of the virtue of prudence to bring this evil into the light. I applaud him for it.

        The only thing in your comment that I agree with, is that it is shameful that he was suspended in the first place. I’m sorry to be so blunt but I am sick of Catholics whose thinking is no different from atheists, TBH. What about our confirmation duty to defend faith and morals, to expose evil? Everybody wants to keep hidden when controversial issues arise. It is not Christian.

        September 7, 2022 at 1:03 pm
    • Lily Reply

      Emanuele,

      If you’d watched the video, the narrator said right off that the teacher’s critics would latch on to that “technicality”, missing the whole point that he should never have been suspended in the first place, let alone arrested and charged with the crime of refusing to pretend that a boy is a girl. It beggars belief to hear Catholics defending that on a “technicality”.

      September 7, 2022 at 12:49 pm
    • Margaret Mary Reply

      Emanuele,

      Yes, he can ignore a judge’s order – if only more people had his courage. It’s so tragic that Catholics can’t tell the difference between true and false obedience. Father Gruner wrote a great article about that, which I will try to find and post later. We don’t owe anyone unquestioning obedience. That’s craven.

      September 7, 2022 at 1:42 pm
  • Josephine Reply

    This commentary is interesting – the Irish woman being interviewed doesn’t think he behaved well. I don’t know about that, but I agree that the “technicality” is covering up the real reason for his arrest. Dissent from wokeness is not allowed.

    September 7, 2022 at 1:17 pm
  • Margaret Mary Reply

    This is at the heart of this case – what will teachers do when it comes to their classrooms? I don’t care about the technicality, either. As Enoch Burke said, teachers can only be suspended for gross misconduct. How’s what he did gross misconduct? Just thinking if one of my children was in the classroom where the teacher was suddenly calling a boy by a girl’s name and this “they/them” pronoun business. Since they’re already being groomed not to tell parents what happens in class, I would never know and my child would be growing up totally wrong-thinking about this. It’s very short-sighted to fall for the “technicality” excuse, IMHO.

    September 7, 2022 at 1:36 pm

Join the discussion...

