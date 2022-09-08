Is Joe Biden the Worst EVER American President?

From Newsweek…

President Joe Biden has again slammed “MAGA Republicans” as a threat to democracy, less than a week after facing criticism for delivering a fiery speech condemning former President Donald Trump and his most loyal supporters.

Biden warned that Trump-supporting Republican extremists could set the country on a “sliding path to oblivion” during a Labor Day speech in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, on Monday. The president said that the former president wants to force the country to “look backwards,” while blasting Trump and his “extreme” supporters for refusing to accept Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss.

“One of the things that is clear to me is that this new group headed by a former president, a former defeated president, we found ourselves in a situation where we’re either gonna look forward or look backwards,” Biden said. “And it’s clear which way [Trump] wants to look. It’s clear which way the new MAGA Republicans are. They’re extreme.”

“Democracy is really at stake,” he added. “You can’t be a democracy when you support violence when you don’t like the outcome of an election. You can’t call yourself a democracy when you don’t, in fact, count the votes that people legitimately cast and count that as where you are. You can’t be a democracy or call yourself one if you continue to do what they’re doing.”

Biden went on to say that “Trump and the MAGA Republicans” had already “made their choice” about the direction of the country. He said that the rest of the U.S. had to choose between an opportunity to “build a better America” or “continue down this sliding path to oblivion.” Source

Editor writes…

Is it the “MAGA Republicans” who would take the country in the wrong direction, or is it Joe Biden who is “sliding into oblivion”? Quite apart from his shocking pro-abortion-up-to-birth policy, is he behaving in a remotely Catholic manner? Click here for a clip from his recent controversial “soul of the nation” prime-time speech. It’s worth checking out the comments, too. Here’s one, offering food for (a lot of) thought: “My grandmother who is on assisted living in the nursing home called me after watching this speech, she was trembling “you may be right about Biden” she told me. She was scared by this speech I had to calm her down because she thought Biden was going to come after me just because I voted Trump. Biden this is not the way dude you look like a dictator.”

Your thoughts…

