Is Joe Biden the Worst EVER American President?editor
From Newsweek…
President Joe Biden has again slammed “MAGA Republicans” as a threat to democracy, less than a week after facing criticism for delivering a fiery speech condemning former President Donald Trump and his most loyal supporters.
Biden warned that Trump-supporting Republican extremists could set the country on a “sliding path to oblivion” during a Labor Day speech in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, on Monday. The president said that the former president wants to force the country to “look backwards,” while blasting Trump and his “extreme” supporters for refusing to accept Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss.
“One of the things that is clear to me is that this new group headed by a former president, a former defeated president, we found ourselves in a situation where we’re either gonna look forward or look backwards,” Biden said. “And it’s clear which way [Trump] wants to look. It’s clear which way the new MAGA Republicans are. They’re extreme.”
“Democracy is really at stake,” he added. “You can’t be a democracy when you support violence when you don’t like the outcome of an election. You can’t call yourself a democracy when you don’t, in fact, count the votes that people legitimately cast and count that as where you are. You can’t be a democracy or call yourself one if you continue to do what they’re doing.”
Biden went on to say that “Trump and the MAGA Republicans” had already “made their choice” about the direction of the country. He said that the rest of the U.S. had to choose between an opportunity to “build a better America” or “continue down this sliding path to oblivion.” Source
Editor writes…
Is it the “MAGA Republicans” who would take the country in the wrong direction, or is it Joe Biden who is “sliding into oblivion”? Quite apart from his shocking pro-abortion-up-to-birth policy, is he behaving in a remotely Catholic manner? Click here for a clip from his recent controversial “soul of the nation” prime-time speech. It’s worth checking out the comments, too. Here’s one, offering food for (a lot of) thought: “My grandmother who is on assisted living in the nursing home called me after watching this speech, she was trembling “you may be right about Biden” she told me. She was scared by this speech I had to calm her down because she thought Biden was going to come after me just because I voted Trump. Biden this is not the way dude you look like a dictator.”
Your thoughts…
Comments (14)
Quite apart from all the vote fiddling (i.e. whether he legitimately holds the office) it’s clear that someone else actually pulls the strings and rolls the autocue. It’s probably Obama effectively on his third term.
Whether Biden can be considered president or not he’s certainly terrible on all the major issues. Much like someone else with a surname beginning with B.
Andrew Q,
I concur – Biden is certainly terrible on all the major issues. There’s no question in my mind that he’s definitely the worst ever American president. Nothing could be clearer, IMHO.
Loved the video joke, LOL!
Editor,
How can a demented and corrupt man not be the worst American president? Especially someone who fronts up at Mass every Sunday to show that you can be corrupt and immoral while calling oneself a “Catholic”.
And he’s definitely not a Catholic except in name only because of his abortion, alphabet people etc stance. He may think he is but then so do most Catholics leaders (eg Nancy Pelosi who should be at home playing grandmothers but is trying to appear as one of the world’s most powerful women whilst going to Holy Communion and objectively in a mortal sin). Does anyone know if any bishop has called out Joe for his apostasy?
Warydoom,
“demented and corrupt” is an understatement. Read this from The Remnant site
https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/6117-as-biden-and-bergoglio-accelerate-towards-hell-we-must-go-backwards
Warydoom
Only a priest has called out Joe Biden for approaching for Holy Communion. A priest, not a bishop. This is a very illuminating article about it, especially when you get to the end and see who was advising Joe about his faith, the notorious ex-cardinal McCarrick. No wonder he lost it.
https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/bidens-bishop
Families of invalid marriages for their tax and insurance advantages draw their supposed to be helpers: e.g. Catholic Truth, into either division or collusion only remedied by families of valid marriages requiring advantageous combining of all the activities of their real helpers in church and state.
Pope Francis as a consecrated member married by vows to Christ of his Jesuit consecrated religious order family on 10 June 2021 on the reference point of other consecrated married required this advantageous combining of all the activities of:
(a) Vatican state personnel in the case of alleged embezzlement of tax-exempt procreation role, ensuring charity donations by Vatican state citizens, Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others,
(b) the Italian state Parliament in the case of the “Zan” anti-homophobia bill as an unacceptable risk of fraud on insuring need of union of identities in valid marriages.
jobstrust,
I don’t understand your comment. Why are you speaking about valid and invalid marriages?
Trump will be hauled to court to explain top secret papers floundering here and there in a sheer opulent and lavish residence where Jeffrey epstein used to visit.
Biden should leave cos it doesn’t do him any good for his own sake or his popularity gone down. Like to see Antony Blinken to take over Biden’s job but not Harris or Pelosi.
Its akin to Archbishop Nolan or Toal who lived in a mansion of frogs or toads with no oversight.
Are you for real my Friend or are you related to Joke Biden. Any Catholic at least who cannot see that this Horrible Person is as Victor says through the Obama Men leading not just the U.S.A. but the whole of Western Society into oblivion is Blind. And for you to hint that President Trump is in anyway connected to this is Criminal. Do you just watch the Irish version of The BBC . As for The U.S.A.s worst President I would certainly say it was Obama. From Obama came Homosexual Marriage all forms Of Perversion into Society especially the Race Card and of course Transgenderism of which Obama and Obama both have a personal share in .
No wonder President Putin wants nothing to do with them as what Real Man could respect that Lot. Had President Trump rightly have been President the Whole World would be a much safer and better place.
You really should find factual sources of information, instead of imbibing the sewer of mainstream media propaganda, as you are chronically wont to do.
To answer the lead question, Joe Biden is not the worst ever American president, because he is not the president. Our government was overthrown via a fraudulent election, and ever since, the real President, who was winning by a landslide until the tricksters took over the vote counting, is being persecuted by the Deep State’s personal Gestapo (the FBI) to prevent him from taking his rightful office.
Then, as Andrew Q already pointed out, there is the Communist Obama directing executive traffic from his multi-million dollar homes, through various staff surrounding the “resident.” But Obama is not the president either.
So there is a double imposture going on: a political one, and a religious one. The political one is propped up by Deep State stooges and their propaganda mouthpiece, the media. The religious one is being propped up by the Marxist currently disgracing the Chair of St. Peter.
As for the ongoing and intensifying demonization of MAGA Republicans, it appears we are in Stage 6 of the 10 Stages of Genocide: polarization. Nazism was not eradicated; it merely went underground for a time.
https://www.genocidewatch.com/tenstages
RCA Victor,
As always, those plotters and planners list their goals without giving a thought to the fact that “man proposes, [but] God disposes”… Their plans are already unravelling – for those who have eyes to see and ears to hear!
N O T I C E . .
As one member of the royal family after another, head for Balmoral Castle, there seems to be growing concern for the Queen’s health so I would ask everyone to remember her in their prayers today, the Feast of Our Lady’s Nativity; obviously, her spiritual well-being must be our chief concern, but we ask Our Lady of Lourdes, Healt of the Sick, to intercede for her at this time. Below, an extract from a report online, giving live updates, this afternoon…
Prince William, Earl and Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew travelling to Scotland amid doctors’ concern for monarch’s health.
The first public signs that something was gravely amiss came with a flicker of activity in the House of Commons chamber as Liz Truss announced her energy price freeze.
It was a sign that the situation could be more serious than the careful words from Buckingham Palace suggested. The House of Commons had never been interrupted to hear news of the Queen’s health in this manner before.
The prime minister had finished her opening remarks and was seated on the frontbench next to the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng. The Labour leader, Keir Starmer was in the middle of his response.
But MPs were distracted by the appearance of the new chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, Nadhim Zahawi, who had not been in the chamber for Truss’s speech. He slipped into the chamber and inserted himself between Kwarteng and Truss to speak to the prime minister, handing her a note, and then slipped out again.
Eagle-eyed MPs began to whisper to each other, wondering what was going on. It is not uncommon for ministers and MPs to pass notes to each other in the chamber or to help out with figures or responses to questions. But Truss had finished speaking. Zahawi returned to her side after a couple of minutes. Source
Our Lady of Lourdes, Health of the Sick, pray for her.
In my younger Days I had no time for the Monarchy or the Queen but with age and a little Wisdom ( I hope ) I have mellowed and actually like the Woman and wish Her no Harm.
As for Her hangers on Etc Etc I still have no time for them .
In saying that had we no Monarchy we would maybe have a Nothing President. Something like Ireland and the Garden Gnome Anti Catholic Robbing no user Higgins.
Give me the Queen any day of The Week over Him.