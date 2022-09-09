Praying for the Soul of Queen Elizabeth, RIP, Calling Out Disgraceful SNP Supporter’s Jibe

Editor writes…

westminsterfly emailed the following report from The Express, saying, rightly, that “This guy should be called out by all decent Scots people” I agree. Extracts from the Express report follow:

“…shortly before the sad announcement [of the Queen’s death] Scottish independence supporter Sean Currie wrote in a post on Twitter: “The Queen dying in Scotland would be the perfect opportunity for the Scottish Government to unilaterally declare independence and refuse to return her body until the UK recognises it.”

He has since deleted the post, insisting it was nothing but a “political joke”. At Catholic Truth, we can see nothing funny at all in this alleged joke.

“Mr Currie is, according to his Twitter profile, a co-spokesperson for the Federation of Young European Greens.” Ends.

Our initial reports on the Queen’s failing health and subsequent death are posted on the previous thread here.

Please continue to pray for the soul of the deceased Queen and for the consolation of her family.

We should remember to pray, also, for King Charles as he begins his reign. May he find his inspiration in the Sacred Heart of Jesus, King of Kings and Lord of Lords.

Your thoughts…

