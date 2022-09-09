Praying for the Soul of Queen Elizabeth, RIP, Calling Out Disgraceful SNP Supporter’s Jibe

Praying for the Soul of Queen Elizabeth, RIP, Calling Out Disgraceful SNP Supporter’s Jibeeditor
Editor writes…
westminsterfly emailed the following report from The Express, saying, rightly, that “This guy should be called out by all decent Scots people” I agree. Extracts from the Express report follow:
“…shortly before the sad announcement [of the Queen’s death] Scottish independence supporter Sean Currie wrote in a post on Twitter: “The Queen dying in Scotland would be the perfect opportunity for the Scottish Government to unilaterally declare independence and refuse to return her body until the UK recognises it.”
He has since deleted the post, insisting it was nothing but a “political joke”. At Catholic Truth, we can see nothing funny at all in this alleged joke.
“Mr Currie is, according to his Twitter profile, a co-spokesperson for the Federation of Young European Greens.” Ends.
Our initial reports on the Queen’s failing health and subsequent death are posted on the previous thread here.
Please continue to pray for the soul of the deceased Queen and for the consolation of her family.
We should remember to pray, also, for King Charles as he begins his reign. May he find his inspiration in the Sacred Heart of Jesus, King of Kings and Lord of Lords.
Your thoughts…
Comments (6)
What is it with these people and how do they get away with it? If I’d publicly insulted Sean Currie, or these two black people who wrote evil ‘tweets’ about the Queen: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11196401/Trevor-Sinclair-deletes-tweet-TalkSPORT-sack.html and https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11194501/Jeff-Bezos-slams-Carnegie-Mellon-professor-vile-tweet-ailing-Queen.html I’d be in jail by now for ‘hate crimes’. The latter tweet was particularly vicious – the product of a sick mind. It’s not enough that Twitter has removed these posts. These people should be prosecuted.
WF,
Well said. Those tweets are utterly beyond disgraceful. Where are the Tweet-Police now? If we’re going to have hate-crime legislation, then it has to be equally enforced, not just against people who refuse to pretend boys can become girls and vice versa.
Then there’s this news in The Guardian today – showing up the false claims of Meghan Markle about her children being denied royal titles. In line with protocol, on the death of the monarch, they are now “prince” and “princess” respectively (unless, of course, they decide to switch to the opposite biological gender. I’m sure Meghan and Harry wouldn’t object! )
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/sep/08/harry-and-meghans-children-become-prince-archie-and-princess-lilibet
PS Before anyone calls me out for an “inaccurate” headline – I know that Sean Currie is not a member of the SNP, he’s a Green (in more than one sense) but the Scottish Greens are hand-in-glove with the SNP on the matter of Scottish Independence – thus, Mr Currie is, by definition, an SNP supporter. So, memo to my critics, save your breath.
westminsterfly,
The tweets you posted, plus the one from Sean Currie, are dreadful and I agree with you that it’s not enough for Twitter to remove the posts. Other people are persecuted for a lot less, so these people should all receive a visit from the police. Either that or nobody should receive a visit from the police over tweets or other woke crimes.
I don’t want to introduce a sour note into the discussion, and I have prayed for the soul of the Queen and for the new King, but I don’t think we should forget that she has signed very bad and immoral things, into law, especially the legalisation of abortion.
Laura,
She can’t be blamed for that, really – she is a figurehead with no real authority. She could have done what the Belgian king did, I suppose, and abdicated for the day while the law was passed, but TBH, I think that was nothing but a gesture without meaning. He returned to the throne to reign over a country which murdered the unborn, so what was that one-day abdication all about, nothing more than helping him to calm his conscience.
I am praying for the Queen and for her son and heir, the new King Charles III.
I just hope he now stops his environmental campaigning. We all know what he thinks by now, so I hope he settles into the role of a politically neutral monarch.