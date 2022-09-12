Gloria TV … Not So Glorious?

Editor writes…

One of our regular bloggers outlines his concerns about the news site Gloria TV below, and suggests that we discuss the issues which emerged from his experience of commenting there. There is no personal offence intended – our discussions focus on objective information only; if some people choose to take it personally and allow it to damage their inner balance (equilibrium) that’s a pity. The cartoons at Gloria TV can be very funny indeed. Doesn’t mean there is no criticism to be made of other aspects of their work, so it’s worth reflecting on the experiences of WF detailed below, bearing in mind the words of Johannes Kepler, German philosopher: I much prefer the sharpest criticism of a single intelligent man to the thoughtless approval of the masses. So, keep the heid [i.e., keep calm] over there are Gloria TV. I do sometimes pay a visit but if you ban me, well, I’ll just have to learn to live with it. 😀

Many readers of Catholic Truth have probably gone into Gloria TV on occasions (their motto, ironically, is – the more ‘Catholic’ the better). I had a webpage on it from about 2011-2022 under my own name. I became so disgusted by what was being allowed on this site – the erroneous posts, the constant trolling, and the general ignorance and lack of charity of many of the commenters – many of whom it seems only to want to argue and fight – that I deleted my webpage. Then after a while, I went back on under an alias. This time, I opted to turn the comments off posts I made, to deter the trolls. No such luck. To circumvent being silenced, they shared my posts on their own pages and then proceeded to write all their bile underneath. If you try to answer them, they delete and block your comments.

My last run in was with a character called ‘Extra Ecclesiam Nulla Salus’ who spends his time posting sedevacantist videos made by the Dimond Brothers, as does someone called ‘Sedevakantistický kanál’. I’m beginning to think it’s a platform for sedevacantists and other dissidents and no amount of complaints elicit any response. Don Reto Nay, the priest initially accredited with running the site, is apparently not in good standing with the Church (not that that in itself means too much these days) – click here – but because of the habitual failure to deal with the not inconsiderable sedevacantist presence on the site, and all the other problems, I am beginning to wonder if he leans that way himself. The contents – protestant/sedevacantist/false apparitions/pseudo-science/looney conspiracy theorists/blatant advertising/completely irrelevant stuff etc, etc has begun to outweigh the good stuff, and the massive amount of trolls and lack of charity among those who comment, lead me to believe that this venture is NOT Catholic; is an occasion of sin for many, and is leading people astray.

When I was on the site under my own name, I was relentlessly trolled by someone who I had disagreed with on one occasion. I noted his account had just opened before he started trolling me. His account disappeared a couple of days after I closed mine. He’s probably back under another name already – in fact, I think I recognise his hectoring tones making comments on others’ posts. There have been accusations that a crew of people are going on and off the site as ‘sock puppets’, using different names in order to troll people. In short, the whole venture is no longer informative or edifying, it has become a war-zone. A lot of its content certainly isn’t Catholic. Also, they are frequently asking for money so that it can be kept ‘independent’.

The lack of charity is appalling. An allegation was made against a Cardinal, but it had in no way been proved. But just because he is a Cardinal, a commentor called him ‘evil scum’ and ‘100% guilty’. I asked the commentor if he was privy to any information that could concretely prove his guilt. Of course he had no such information, so I had to remind him of the dictum ‘innocent until proven guilty’ and also remind him what the Catechism (#2477) states regarding such matters:-

Respect for the reputation of persons forbids every attitude and word likely to cause them unjust injury. He becomes guilty:

– of rash judgment who, even tacitly, assumes as true, without sufficient foundation, the moral fault of a neighbor;

– of detraction who, without objectively valid reason, discloses another’s faults and failings to persons who did not know them;

– of calumny who, by remarks contrary to the truth, harms the reputation of others and gives occasion for false judgments concerning them.

Of course, this didn’t go down too well, because truth isn’t the issue over at Gloria TV – many posters/commentors just want to foment hatred against the hierarchy for the sake of it – actual evidence of wrongdoing isn’t apparently necessary. Anyway, I will not be returning to Gloria TV again as an account holder, and I urge caution to those who do continue to use the site. Ends.

