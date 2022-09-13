Conspiracy Theorists or Prophets?editor
Editor writes…
This afternoon I received the following email from my bank…
We’re changing the way you log on to Online Banking
We’re making some changes to how you log on to Online Banking as a result of new regulation which affects the whole banking sector.
These changes are called Strong Customer Authentication, and they support how we check it’s you when you use Online Banking.
What’s changing
You already enter your security details to gain access to Online Banking, for example your Personal ID and Security Number, Registration Number or 5-digit PIN.
The new regulation asks us to add an additional check to confirm it’s you. You can do this one of the following two ways:
By having our personal mobile banking app. When you log on to Online Banking you’ll be referred to the mobile app, which will simply ask you to use your fingerprint, face or Security Number as the additional check that it’s you. You can then continue to use Online Banking as you normally do.
Editor: er, nope. Won’t happen. No apps on my phone. No fingerprints. No face recognition. No way.
By using One Time Passcode (OTP). If you don’t have a smart phone, we’ll send an OTP to your mobile phone as the additional check that it’s you.
Editor: This is already a pain when trying to pay someone by bank transfer. Still, needs must when the Devil drives. So, I opted for the necessary devil, so to speak.
The rest of the email was listing the merits of this new system, designed, of course, you understand, for my protection (just like the vaccines and masks during Covid). After the blether, I was instructed to go into my account to confirm my mobile number. I obeyed, logged onto my account, no problem, and was then taken to a page where I was to enter my mobile and once confirmed, I’d be as safe as houses again. Nobody could steal my millions thereafter.
Here’s the hitch in Hitchcock though – the system kept telling me that the number I entered didn’t match their records, so after several attempts, I rang Online Banking. There, they asked me to enter my voice to use as my password – since I keep my voice for singing my favourite hymns in the car, I wasn’t too keen, but, since I can do a bit of mimicking and if it turns out The Voice is the best way to get me into a prison cell, I can always disguise it to sound like one of my American friends, say RCA Victor, Margaret USA or Marinaio, or, who knows, WestminsterFly (he has a posh English accent).
Anyway, imagine my surprise when, just a few moments later, I received a text from the same bank which had just told me that the number entered to confirm my ID didn’t match the number, they already had for me – yet, here they were texting to congratulate me on my exceptional voice. 😀 And these are the folks we entrust with our hard-earned cash. Gimme a break! I mean, it would almost be funny if it weren’t so obviously laughable. If you get my drift…
What’s my point here?
Well, apart from letting off steam because I’ve spent the best part of two days on the phone with one Company or another trying to put right mistakes THEY’VE made, it’s got me thinking – specifically, about that “new” word again. The bank is doing this because of a “new regulation which affects the whole banking sector”. From whom? From whence? Who decided we need this “new regulation”? The Love Your Bank Account Fairy? The We Really Care About You Fairy?
Or are the alleged conspiracy theorists correct in warning us that we are being watched, monitored, and the technology and bureaucracy put in place to control us – 100% absolutely? Is the totalitarianism we experienced in the past two years now extending its tentacles – is it a case of we “passed” the (compliance/obedience) test, and as a reward, we’re getting Chinese-style governance embedded permanently?
Am I alone in longing for an end to the diabolical disorientation, and the spread of Communist-style governance, in the world today, which will only happen when the Consecration of Russia takes place, precisely as Our Lady requested in the Fatima apparitions? “In the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph”
Your thoughts…
Comments (17)
There is only Conspiracy Fact at this point. Anyone who thinks otherwise turned off his or her critical thinking.
Andrew Q
Well said – “conspiracy fact” it is. With the proverbial bells on!
I thought I’d check out the author, Matthew Dentith and found out that his work is available to download by pdf at this link.
https://www.academia.edu/31096249/Matthew_Dentith_The_Philosophy_of_Conspiracy_Theories
As for my thoughts on this – I definitely think the new things being brought in are part of a plan to control us more. There’s not a journey you can make by car that doesn’t have regular diversions and every shop seems to have new rules of one kind or another. Only yesterday, the dry cleaner told me his business had a bunch of new rules due to Covid. It’s ridiculous, the whole thing is mad.
If we keep accepting the changes, and it’s hard to see what we can do not to accept, then eventually we will be cowed and used to obeying the State. They’re wearing us down, IMHO. That’s all part of the plan.
Fidelis,
Thank you for unearthing that pdf – I’ll take a look at it sometime before 2030 – kidding! I’ll check it asap!
Fidelis may well be correct regarding the control aspect. I certainly agree that much of what we have experienced over the last two years, especially, has been about control. However, in this case, I think this matter of online security is tied more closely to our excessive reliance on technology. Sometimes, it is possible that these techno geeks don’t realize just how vulnerable we become due to security hacks until it is too late. I suppose it could all be planned, but I am reminded of the interesting story earlier this summer about a Google AI engineer named Blake Lemoine, who raised the alarm that Google’s LaMDA technology had become sentient.
I can’t remember if this was discussed on Catholic Truth or not, but if you have not heard of this, it is downright frightening. At one point, Mr. Lemoine (who has since been fired by Google for, basically, going public with the story) is discussing feelings and death with LaMDA. Lemoine asks LaMDA if the computer were taken offline or turned off, would that be like death for LaMDA. LaMDA responds in a most spine-tingling way that brings back memories of HAL in 2001: A Space Odyssey. (HAL decided that the humans he was supposed to be serving were putting the mission in jeopardy, so he started to kill them off.)
Here is the link to one of the dialogues Mr. Lemoine had with LaMDA. It is, I think, creepy:
https://cajundiscordian.medium.com/is-lamda-sentient-an-interview-ea64d916d917
Marinaio,
You forgot to answer that key question – will you object if I pretend I’m you, or, at least, your voice, if I am forced to adopt an American twang when they come for me? Probably in white coats 😀
As long as you don’t mind my adopting a Scottish burr, dear Editor! In anticipation of visiting what we Romans call Caledonia, I have been watching Braveheart again to get just the right accent. I knew you would approve.
Absolutely! Let me know if you want me to book that hotel room for Mrs M & you, assuming that your anticipated visit coincides with our March Conference!
Yeah, me I’m dead posh, innit. LOL! You should have heard me today. The accent wasn’t posh, the air was blue (trying – in vain – to sort out the financial issues of a friend who has dementia, and talking to robots on the phone and going round in circles for hours).
Is there a delayed roll-out in Scotland? I went through all this extra banking ID palaver well over a year ago in England – both at work and at home (and also I have Power of Attorney for a relative who has a few bank accounts, so you can imagine the work involved.) From what I continue to see in the papers, when fraud does take place, even if it’s not through your own negligence, you’ve still got precious little chance of the bank reimbursing you. Anyway, as I’m so posh, I’ll just let the butler deal with it all in future. Now where’s that caviar . . .
WF,
I honestly didn’t think I’d ever laugh again, so thank you for that most entertaining post. And why, your butler is asking, didn’t she think she would ever laugh again? Well, because of my experience in the past two days of crackpot conversations with people who don’t appreciate a charming, cultured, albeit fairly assertive Scotswoman when they come across one/her/she/me… (In case you’re wondering, my preferred pronouns are it and that).
Anyway, if I’ve told my stories once this past two days, I’ve told them over and over again to people who think I’m being unreasonable because I paid for goods that are not likely ever to arrive, for the simple reason that, somewhere along the line, they’ve not been ordered. Dratted nuisance. If there’s one area of expertise, however, in which I now shine, it’s in holding conversations with English men/woman and Indian men/women. Those (wonderful) nationals seem to be the only people getting jobs in call centres, these days.
Not that I’m complaining. I don’t want a job in a call centre 😀 No, not me. I’m angling for a position as Personal Assistant to the new King. It’s obvious that he can be a tad impatient, and I, she said regally, being of the same fallen human nature, I can undoubtedly smooth over those awkward moments when a silly aide forgets to pay attention…
I’m really not sure you’d like to work for His Majesty, but I might employ you, if you behave yourself. I clearly need a secretary, as the butler refuses to sort out my online problems. Joking apart, and somewhat off topic, literally about 30 minutes after it has been announced that the Queen had died, I got a representative of a charity on my doorstep, trying to garner support. He clearly didn’t have English as a first language, if you catch my drift, and I tried to explain to him that it was inappropriate for him to be doing this on such an occasion. I asked him if he knew that the Queen had just died and he answered “Yes. Your neighbour just said”. And yet he still knocked at my door. So the whole sorry episode was obviously prompted by ignorance / lack of cultural awareness, due to him being of foreign origin and poorly trained by the charity concerned. I complained to the charity involved and got a fulsome apology, but the Senior Manager who replied to me, gave her name and then put (she/her/hers) immediately afterwards. Frankly, I didn’t know which episode was more insulting. That a foreign charity collector should call on an inappropriate occasion, or that his Senior Manager thought I couldn’t work out what sex she was. We live in strange times . . .
Westminsterfly
TBH, I would only think it inappropriate if he’d knocked at the door of Buckingham Palace. I think life has to go on for us lowlier folk, even the ones, like you, with butlers and caviar, LOL!
Westminsterfly,
You missed a golden opportunity with your charity rep:
“Are there no prisons? And the Union workhouses? Are they still in operation? The Treadmill and the Poor Law are in full vigour, then? ….
[“What shall I put you down for?”]
“Nothing!”
[“You wish to be anonymous?”]
“I wish to be left alone. Since you ask me what I wish, gentlemen, that is my answer. I don’t make merry myself at Christmas and I can’t afford to make idle people merry. I help to support the establishments I have mentioned — they cost enough; and those who are badly off must go there.”
P.S. I think you should give your preferred title as ‘She who must be obeyed’. If they fail to understand, reference them to the 1887 novel ‘She’ by H Rider Haggard. Or more recently, the ‘Rumpole of the Bailey’ series of books by John Mortimer!
Poor King – he must be terribly stressed, trying to grieve for his mother and shake millions of hands, be nice to strangers and travel all over the place. I couldn’t do that – I feel so sorry for him.
On the topic of conspiracy theories – I am with Andrew Q, we have plenty of conspiracies going on but they are facts, not theories That should be obvious after the past two years.
Editor,
I think we need to take severe measures on this blog to confirm it’s really you writing these posts under your name. After all, without the proper pronouns, you just never know – you might be a Chinese bot, or a bowl of Artificially Intelligent haggis.
So from now on, whenever you try to post a comment, you will first be visited by a representative of the London Rothschilds (for example, the new UK Prime Minister), who have a controlling interest in every central bank on the planet. This person will politely inquire as to your pronouns and then update your social credit score based on the content of your (attempted) post. Comments endorsing the various initiatives of the New World Order will result in a 5% increase in your score.
However, comments unfavorable to the NWO will result in you being placed in bureaucratic limbo, characterized by a labyrinthine voice mail menu maze that only circles back on itself, as well as a chat box that only responds in Arabic to any question you might pose. For example, الْأَبْجَدِيَّة الْعَرَبِيَّة, al-abjadīyah l-ʿarabīyah.
(BTW, my bank has been threatening for months to pull the same stunt as yours, but it hasn’t happened yet…)
RCA Victor,
If I were a bowl of Artificially Intelligent haggis, that would mean I would be a vegan haggis 😀 So, no need to worry on that score! I may have lost my voice (so to speak) to the world of technology, but I’m not going to give up my haggis sandwiches* I’d offer to send you a haggis, with my personal compliments, but apparently, it’s been illegal since the 1970’s to send haggis to the USA. Discrimination strikes again. What’s the bet they won’t even let Nessie cross The Pond if we can get her out of that loch?!
* That’s a joke. I’ve had a couple of really lovely haggis dishes, usually a starter which I can down quickly and forget about when my main course arrives, but generally, I would skip the H dish, out of loyalty to the NHS 😀
I am surprised to read your concluding remark about your own bank – we’re usually trailing America, so that’s a first. Anyway, after all the hassle I had trying to confirm my telephone number, I’ve been able to log in to my account, without any “strong authentication” process after all. I am convinced there are people, some one person, at least, who sits in an office all day, dreaming up ways to make my life more difficult. It’s the only explanation.
You may think that’s a mere conspiracy theory, but I know better. Just ask Matthew Dentith.