Conspiracy Theorists or Prophets?

Editor writes…

This afternoon I received the following email from my bank…

We’re changing the way you log on to Online Banking

We’re making some changes to how you log on to Online Banking as a result of new regulation which affects the whole banking sector.

These changes are called Strong Customer Authentication, and they support how we check it’s you when you use Online Banking.

What’s changing

You already enter your security details to gain access to Online Banking, for example your Personal ID and Security Number, Registration Number or 5-digit PIN.

The new regulation asks us to add an additional check to confirm it’s you. You can do this one of the following two ways:

By having our personal mobile banking app. When you log on to Online Banking you’ll be referred to the mobile app, which will simply ask you to use your fingerprint, face or Security Number as the additional check that it’s you. You can then continue to use Online Banking as you normally do.

Editor: er, nope. Won’t happen. No apps on my phone. No fingerprints. No face recognition. No way.

By using One Time Passcode (OTP). If you don’t have a smart phone, we’ll send an OTP to your mobile phone as the additional check that it’s you.

Editor: This is already a pain when trying to pay someone by bank transfer. Still, needs must when the Devil drives. So, I opted for the necessary devil, so to speak.

The rest of the email was listing the merits of this new system, designed, of course, you understand, for my protection (just like the vaccines and masks during Covid). After the blether, I was instructed to go into my account to confirm my mobile number. I obeyed, logged onto my account, no problem, and was then taken to a page where I was to enter my mobile and once confirmed, I’d be as safe as houses again. Nobody could steal my millions thereafter.

Here’s the hitch in Hitchcock though – the system kept telling me that the number I entered didn’t match their records, so after several attempts, I rang Online Banking. There, they asked me to enter my voice to use as my password – since I keep my voice for singing my favourite hymns in the car, I wasn’t too keen, but, since I can do a bit of mimicking and if it turns out The Voice is the best way to get me into a prison cell, I can always disguise it to sound like one of my American friends, say RCA Victor, Margaret USA or Marinaio, or, who knows, WestminsterFly (he has a posh English accent).

Anyway, imagine my surprise when, just a few moments later, I received a text from the same bank which had just told me that the number entered to confirm my ID didn’t match the number, they already had for me – yet, here they were texting to congratulate me on my exceptional voice. 😀 And these are the folks we entrust with our hard-earned cash. Gimme a break! I mean, it would almost be funny if it weren’t so obviously laughable. If you get my drift…

What’s my point here?

Well, apart from letting off steam because I’ve spent the best part of two days on the phone with one Company or another trying to put right mistakes THEY’VE made, it’s got me thinking – specifically, about that “new” word again. The bank is doing this because of a “new regulation which affects the whole banking sector”. From whom? From whence? Who decided we need this “new regulation”? The Love Your Bank Account Fairy? The We Really Care About You Fairy?

Or are the alleged conspiracy theorists correct in warning us that we are being watched, monitored, and the technology and bureaucracy put in place to control us – 100% absolutely? Is the totalitarianism we experienced in the past two years now extending its tentacles – is it a case of we “passed” the (compliance/obedience) test, and as a reward, we’re getting Chinese-style governance embedded permanently?

Am I alone in longing for an end to the diabolical disorientation, and the spread of Communist-style governance, in the world today, which will only happen when the Consecration of Russia takes place, precisely as Our Lady requested in the Fatima apparitions? “In the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph”

Your thoughts…

