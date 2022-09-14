Interfaith Conference in Kazakhstan: The Pope Denounces War – Except Against Traditional Mass

Interfaith Conference in Kazakhstan: The Pope Denounces War – Except Against Traditional Masseditor
Pope Francis told the Russian Orthodox hierarchy and other faith leaders Tuesday that religion must never be used to justify the “evil” of war and that God must never “be held hostage to the human thirst for power.”
Against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Francis opened an interfaith conference in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan by challenging delegations to unite in condemning war. He cited a Kazakh poet in warning that “he who permits evil and does not oppose it cannot be regarded as a true believer. At best he is a half-hearted believer.”
Kirill has justified Russia’s invasion on spiritual and ideological grounds, calling it a “metaphysical” battle with the West. He has blessed Russian soldiers going into war and invoked the idea that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.
Francis didn’t mention Russia or Ukraine in his remarks, which alongside those of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened the gathering of Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Taoist and other faith groups aimed at promoting interreligious dialogue and fraternity as a force for peace in the world.
But speaking from Russia’s southern neighbor as the seven-month war rages on, Francis told the faith leaders that they themselves needed to take the lead in promoting a culture of peace, saying it was hypocritical to expect that non-believers would promote peace if religious leaders don’t.
“If the creator, to whom we have devoted our lives, is the author of human life, how can we who call ourselves believers consent to the destruction of that life?” he asked. “Mindful of the wrongs and errors of the past, let us unite our efforts to ensure that the Almighty will never again be held hostage to the human thirst for power.”
Francis then laid down a challenge to all those in the room to commit themselves to resolving disputes through dialogue and negotiation, not with recourse to arms.
“May we never justify violence. May we never allow the sacred to be exploited by the profane. The sacred must never be a prop for power, nor power a prop for the sacred!”
The religious leaders included Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of Al-Azhar, the seat of Sunni learning in Cairo, who warmly greeted Francis with a kiss on the cheek when the pope arrived in a wheelchair.
Francis and al-Tayeb signed a joint Christian-Muslim document promoting human fraternity as a force for peace in 2019 — a document that Tokayev cited in his own speech opening the congress.
There had been speculation that Francis could meet with Kirill on the sidelines of the congress after both confirmed their presence earlier this year. The two met for the first time in 2016 in Cuba — the first-ever meeting of a pope and Russian patriarch — and spoke by videoconference in the early weeks of the war.
Francis afterward publicly criticized Kirill’s justification of Ukraine’s invasion and warned that he mustn’t become “Putin’s altar boy.” Source
Editor writes…
Once accused of having the “mentality of the Crusades”, it would seem not…
However, he’s fine with war within the Church – banishing the Traditional Latin Mass seems to be a priority.
Your thoughts…
If ANYONE is holding God hostage to the ‘human thirst for power’ it’s Francis and Roche and their war on the traditional Mass.
WF,
I couldn’t agree more. If this pope would only attend as many Latin Masses as he does interfaith conferences, he’d be a very different kind of pope. A Catholic one, LOL!
I can’t help thinking it must be a grave sin before Almighty God for a pope to attend such a meeting. If I’m wrong, somebody please tell me why.
Josephine
I would definitely say that it is a serious sin for any pope to be taking part in these interfaith meetings and that goes for JP II and his launching of the Assisi meetings which continue to this day. It’s one reason why I couldn’t believe he was being canonised, but I think all those fast-track canonisations will be looked at again and overturned in the future. If it’s not a sin to attend these meetings, why not? It’s not as if the pope is using them to push the truths of the faith, that’s not what he’s doing. He’s saying one religion is as good as another. If that’s not a sin when it directly contradicts the words of Jesus himself who said “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life, no-one comes to the Father except by me”, then what is?
Josephine
I always understood that interfaith and ecumenical gatherings were strictly forbidden before Vatican II. Wiser times. Something which was forbidden must have been wrong by its nature, and something wrong by its nature, can’t suddenly become right.
Francis said…. And I’m at the point where I shrug my shoulders and go “la, la, la, not listening”. He’s an impediment to my faith.
Andrew Q,
I hope you don’t mean that. It’s an attitude that reminds me of the old army saying “lead, follow or get out of the way!”
Andrew Q,
FOOF says that a lot – I disagree. It’s because someone in this case Francis is an impediment to faith that we should be monitoring him and correcting him.
This video corrects the error that wars and faith are wrong. This is a good talk on the Crusades.
Lily,
I agree – it’s all too tempting, and easy, to say wake me up when it’s all over, LOL! I know that feeling well! We have to take part in this spiritual battle or answer for it.
That’s a very good video – he’s to the point and it makes for easy listening. I had known a lot of it before but it’s helpful to be reminded of the main arguments for the Crusades as they are always rolled out to attack the Church when the chance comes along.
Interfaith Conference….I wonder what Francis will be wearing. Feathers? A red clown nose? And does he have his pot of dirt ready to put on the table…er, altar…?
Liberte, egalite, fraternite! Long live ze revolution! Long live Taco-mama!
I think Francis is actually a stimulant to our Faith, not an impediment. The act of rejecting his disgraceful antics and his mealy-mouthed word salads, while clinging to Truth, is a faith-booster for me, as long as I do it respectfully. Which is not exactly a walk in the park…
St. Alphonsus’ reading for today seems very appropriate regarding this sad individual and his Sherman’s March through Holy Mother Church:
https://sensusfidelium.com/meditations/st-alphonsus/st-alphonsus-daily-meditations/fourteenth-week-after-pentecost/wednesday-fourteenth-week-after-pentecost/