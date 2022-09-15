Godless World in Utter Chaos – Or is the Crimewave in USA & Scotland the New Normal?

From Glasgow Live…

East End residents are too “frightened” to report anti-social behaviour to police in a Glasgow area where a community centre is being vandalised daily.

The Bridgeton Community Learning Campus is undergoing improvement work but is being targeted every day by vandals, a meeting heard.

And a Calton councillor has suggested offenders could be threatened with ‘consequences’ over housing association tenancies, warning they don’t see the police alone as a big enough threat. Continues…

Editor writes…

It seems very obvious that the breakdown in society, such as we are witnessing in the USA, is linked to the abandonment of God’s Law, especially under an allegedly Catholic President and other pretend Catholics in positions of secular and religious authority, and the same goes for the UK. The report from Glasgow live is an understatement of what has been going on in Glasgow (and probably elsewhere in Scotland) for a very long time, now. I was telling a friend just the other day, that the reason I decided to learn to drive was because I was (and remain) nervous on the streets of the city and I got fed up playing detective on the buses. How DO you identify a serial killer?

As with everything else, sadly, there is a loud silence from those with authority within the Church, who are not making the connection between our increasingly violent world and the rejection of God. Too busy blethering on about climate change. Yet the climate we really must change is the climate of fear – the fear of speaking out about the things of God; not just His wonderful creation, but the need to adore Him, to keep His Laws and to live according to His Divine Will made manifest to us through the Commandments and the authority of His Church. Only when we hear those important truths expounded will we see some kind of return to civilisation. Or perhaps you disagree?

